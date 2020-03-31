Coronavirus Now Has 125 Georgia Victims; Cases Spiral To 4,117; Walker County Gets 1st Case

Georgia state health officials said Monday that 125 people in the state have died of the coronavirus. The cases have spiraled to 4,117 - up from the Monday report of 3,028. It was at 800 just over a week ago.

Officials said 885 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus.



Whitfield County has gone up to 10 cases and is now listed with one death.

Dade County reported its first case on Monday, and Walker County has now recorded a coronavirus case. Those counties near Chattanooga had remained among the few Georgia counties that had avoided the virus thus far.

Catoosa County is up to four cases and Chattooga County remains at three cases.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 137 cases - up from 61 on Monday. There has been a third death there. Floyd County (Rome) has 50 cases with two deaths and Gordon County (Calhoun) is at 16 with one death.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County soaring to 599 cases. There have been 18 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 287 cases with 13 deaths. There are now 360 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with four deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 242 cases with two deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 112 with three deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, now has 466 cases with 26 deaths - up from 18 on Monday. Lee County, which is near Albany, has 90 cases with nine deaths - up from six on Monday.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 78 cases and three deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 123 cases and one death. Clarke County (Athens) increased to 51 cases and has five deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 67 cases.

The youngest Georgia virus victim was a 29-year-old female in Peach County.

A 33-year-old male died in Fulton County.