 Tuesday, March 31, 2020 51.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Coronavirus Now Has 125 Georgia Victims; Cases Spiral To 4,117; Walker County Gets 1st Case

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Georgia state health officials said Monday that 125 people in the state have died of the coronavirus. The cases have spiraled to 4,117 - up from the Monday report of 3,028. It was at 800 just over a week ago. 

Officials said 885 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus.

Whitfield County has gone up to 10 cases and is now listed with one death.

Dade County reported its first case on Monday, and Walker County has now recorded a coronavirus case. Those counties near Chattanooga had remained among the few Georgia counties that had avoided the virus thus far. 

Catoosa County is up to four cases and Chattooga County remains at three cases. 

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 137 cases - up from 61 on Monday. There has been a third death there. Floyd County (Rome) has 50 cases with two deaths and Gordon County (Calhoun) is at 16 with one death. 

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County soaring to 599 cases. There have been 18 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 287 cases with 13 deaths. There are now 360 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with four deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 242 cases with two deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 112 with three deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, now has 466 cases with 26 deaths - up from 18 on Monday. Lee County, which is near Albany, has 90 cases with nine deaths - up from six on Monday.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 78 cases and three deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 123 cases and one death. Clarke County (Athens) increased to 51 cases and has five deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 67 cases.

The youngest Georgia virus victim was a 29-year-old female in Peach County.

A 33-year-old male died in Fulton County.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 599 18
Dougherty 466 26
Dekalb 360 4
Cobb 287 13
Gwinnett 242 2
Bartow 137 3
Carroll 123 1
Clayton 112 3
Lee 90 7
Henry 86 2
Cherokee 78 3
Hall 67 0
Clarke 51 5
Douglas 51 1
Floyd 50 2
Fayette 48 4
Forsyth 47 1
Rockdale 45 2
Coweta 41 2
Richmond 40 0
Terrell 40 2
Sumter 35 2
Mitchell 34 1
Chatham 32 2
Early 32 1
Newton 31 0
Paulding 31 0
Houston 30 3
Worth 28 1
Columbia 24 0
Lowndes 23 1
Bibb 20 0
Colquitt 20 1
Tift 20 0
Barrow 19 2
Muscogee 19 0
Troup 18 1
Glynn 17 0
Crisp 16 0
Gordon 16 1
Oconee 16 0
Polk 15 0
Spalding 15 0
Laurens 13 0
Coffee 11 0
Dawson 10 0
Thomas 10 0
Ware 10 0
Whitfield 10 1
Calhoun 9 0
Walton 9 0
Burke 8 0
Butts 8 0
Decatur 8 0
Dooly 8 0
Jackson 8 0
Bryan 7 0
Greene 7 0
Lumpkin 7 0
Peach 7 1
Pickens 7 1
Meriwether 6 0
Seminole 6 0
Bacon 5 0
Baldwin 5 1
Clay 5 0
Effingham 5 0
Haralson 5 0
Liberty 5 0
Monroe 5 0
Murray 5 0
Randolph 5 0
Upson 5 0
Baker 4 1
Camden 4 0
Catoosa 4 0
Fannin 4 0
Franklin 4 0
Hart 4 0
Lincoln 4 0
Miller 4 0
Schley 4 0
Stephens 4 0
Turner 4 0
Washington 4 0
Banks 3 0
Ben Hill 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Harris 3 0
Irwin 3 0
Jones 3 0
Lamar 3 0
Madison 3 1
Mcduffie 3 0
Pierce 3 0
Pulaski 3 0
Toombs 3 0
Warren 3 0
White 3 0
Brooks 2 0
Bulloch 2 0
Dodge 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Jasper 2 0
Jefferson 2 0
Macon 2 0
Morgan 2 0
Pike 2 0
Rabun 2 0
Tattnall 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Wilkes 2 0
Appling 1 0
Berrien 1 0
Bleckley 1 0
Candler 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Chattahoochee 1 0
Clinch 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dade 1 0
Emanuel 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Grady 1 0
Heard 1 1
Jenkins 1 0
Johnson 1 0
Long 1 0
Mcintosh 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 0
Screven 1 0
Stewart 1 0
Talbot 1 0
Walker 1 0
Webster 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Wilcox 1 0
Wilkinson 1 0
Unknown 183 1
*Based on patient county of residence when known


March 31, 2020

Red Bank Commission Cancels April 7 Meeting; Soddy Daisy Cancels Thursday Session

March 31, 2020

Whitfield County Leaders Stress Social Distancing, Announce Plan To Vote On Extending Social Distancing Regulations

March 31, 2020

Governor Lee Says 100 Companies Step Up To Help Provide Personal Protection Equipment; Steps Taken On Delivery Of Mental Health Services


The Red Bank Commission has canceled its April 7 meeting. City Manager Tim Thornbury said, "In an effort to minimize health risk for our citizens and staff, the regularly scheduled Red Bank ... (click for more)

Whitfield County Chairwoman Lynn Laughter and other officials of the county announced Tuesday that several rules will be voted on Wednesday to try to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee said 25 companies and universities have made significant donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the state of Tennessee to assist health care workers and those on ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Red Bank Commission Cancels April 7 Meeting; Soddy Daisy Cancels Thursday Session

The Red Bank Commission has canceled its April 7 meeting. City Manager Tim Thornbury said, "In an effort to minimize health risk for our citizens and staff, the regularly scheduled Red Bank City Commission Agenda Work Session and Commission Meeting for April 7 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. has been cancelled. "The city of Red Bank continues to monitor current situations and will make ... (click for more)

Whitfield County Leaders Stress Social Distancing, Announce Plan To Vote On Extending Social Distancing Regulations

Whitfield County Chairwoman Lynn Laughter and other officials of the county announced Tuesday that several rules will be voted on Wednesday to try to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The public conference was streamed on Vimeo and citizens could call in with questions. Among the items are extending rules that would enforce the guidelines that are already in place until ... (click for more)

Opinion

Please Do Your Part

Each day in Georgia, physicians, nurses and other health care providers go to work in our hospitals, nursing centers or private office practices to care for patients with a variety of health needs. This practice of medicine occurs 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and 365 days per year; because illnesses and injuries don’t take a holiday. Without thinking twice, patients visit ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What Is ‘Essential’?

There is no question that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s order to close all non-essential businesses in the state on Monday will inconvenience all of us, but what is being inconvenienced in the face of deterring a coronavirus that could cost many Tennesseans their lives? I wish the governor had done so sooner but hardly blame him for exhibiting another great Tennessean's motto: Davy ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Chattanooga's Jazmine Massengill Leaving The Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE – It took Tennessee five decades to finally land a women’s basketball player from Chattanooga. And now Jazmine Massengill is leaving after just two seasons. The 6-foot point guard, who just completed her sophomore season with the Lady Vols, has entered her name into the transfer portal. She confirmed her decision on social media, saying: “I truly appreciate my teammates ... (click for more)

Live Dirt iRacing on Fox Sports Featuring Tennessee Racer Bloomquist Among Others

Mooresburg, TN (3/31/20) --- FOX Sports will throw a little dirt into its eSports lineup tomorrow, with the addition of World of Outlaws iRacing from the virtual Dirt Track at Charlotte on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on FS1. The race marks the beginning of a weekly FS1 series of iRacing events across multiple disciplines and various virtual racetracks. This week’s World of Outlaws iRacing ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors