Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, GEOFFREY JEROME

300 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ALVEY, SHANA DIANE

5066 SOUTH PITTSBURG MOUNTAIN SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

BETTS, ALEXIA

1107 ANITA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

BILLUPS, LADARRIUS DEVON

532 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROGDON, CURTIS JOE

102 ROWE STREET ROSSIVLLE, 37401

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

COLVIN, RAPHEAL TORRES

804 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CORBIN, REGINA MICHELLE

2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD ROOM 216 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

COUSINS, TERRY DANIEL

2511 OLIVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CULBERTSON, LLOYD KEITH

3926 N QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374153939

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT

DAVENPORT, ANTRELL LAMAR

805 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, SIRCAR

4700 EDINBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

ERNEST, ERIC T

1011 GADD ROAD APT 401 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GARNER, RICHARD LEE

68 COUNTY ROAD 447 DUTTON, 35744

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

GILLIAM, JENNIFER ALLYSE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GODWIN, TAMALA D

7319 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HALL, CARESSA RENEE

4930 SWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

HICKS, JEREMIAH LEBRON

1809 Citico Ave Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

HILT, KENNETH L

915 SOUTH SEMINOLE DR APT 37 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HILT, MYRON DALE

3500 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOLLIDAY, JESSICA RENEE

821 NORTH GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HORTON, JACOB CODY

3004 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO REPORT AN ACCIDENT

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HUGHES, HAROLD EUGENE

413 COUNTY ROAD 750 ATHENS,

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUGHES, ZACHERY AUSTIN

5009 MCKAY HILL DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $10

HUNT, PHILLIP MICHAEL

1900 MIDDLE SUMMIT DRIVE, UNIT 110 DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JOHNSON, SHANERRA ELAINE

1317 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

JONES, MARQUESHA M

727 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

JONES, NICHOLAS

1201 GROVE STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (BARTOW CO GA)

KREGER, SAMUEL AUSTIN

1315 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

LANE, STEPHANIE

701 HAVEN HILL DR APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

MASSENGALE, PETE EZEKIEL

6304 YVONNE LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MCNARY, BRANDON DESHAWN

103 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MOORE, KIMBERLY DEHAVILLAND

1402 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044907

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MOSES, MORGAN DALE

117 MIMOSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MOTON, JAQUAN

707 GEORGIA AV.

