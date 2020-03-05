 Thursday, March 5, 2020 54.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, March 5, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, GEOFFREY JEROME
300 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ALVEY, SHANA DIANE
5066 SOUTH PITTSBURG MOUNTAIN SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BETTS, ALEXIA
1107 ANITA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
BILLUPS, LADARRIUS DEVON
532 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROGDON, CURTIS JOE
102 ROWE STREET ROSSIVLLE, 37401
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
COLVIN, RAPHEAL TORRES
804 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CORBIN, REGINA MICHELLE
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD ROOM 216 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
COUSINS, TERRY DANIEL
2511 OLIVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CULBERTSON, LLOYD KEITH
3926 N QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374153939
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
DAVENPORT, ANTRELL LAMAR
805 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIS, SIRCAR
4700 EDINBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
ERNEST, ERIC T
1011 GADD ROAD APT 401 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GARNER, RICHARD LEE
68 COUNTY ROAD 447 DUTTON, 35744
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
---
GILLIAM, JENNIFER ALLYSE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
GODWIN, TAMALA D
7319 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HALL, CARESSA RENEE
4930 SWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
HICKS, JEREMIAH LEBRON
1809 Citico Ave Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
HILT, KENNETH L
915 SOUTH SEMINOLE DR APT 37 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HILT, MYRON DALE
3500 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HOLLIDAY, JESSICA RENEE
821 NORTH GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HORTON, JACOB CODY
3004 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO REPORT AN ACCIDENT
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HUGHES, HAROLD EUGENE
413 COUNTY ROAD 750 ATHENS,
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HUGHES, ZACHERY AUSTIN
5009 MCKAY HILL DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $10
---
HUNT, PHILLIP MICHAEL
1900 MIDDLE SUMMIT DRIVE, UNIT 110 DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JOHNSON, SHANERRA ELAINE
1317 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
JONES, MARQUESHA M
727 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JONES, NICHOLAS
1201 GROVE STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (BARTOW CO GA)
---
KREGER, SAMUEL AUSTIN
1315 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LANE, STEPHANIE
701 HAVEN HILL DR APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
---
MASSENGALE, PETE EZEKIEL
6304 YVONNE LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MCNARY, BRANDON DESHAWN
103 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MOORE, KIMBERLY DEHAVILLAND
1402 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044907
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MOSES, MORGAN DALE
117 MIMOSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MOTON, JAQUAN
707 GEORGIA AV.

CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
NORWOOD, SYRETTA N
1101 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
PARNELL, JERRY ROSS
3503 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
PASS, DONNIE NATHANIEL
3114 16TH AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR
---
PATE, W D
1162 CHIPPEWAH DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
PELFREY, LELAND HEATH
1627 MONTLAKE RD SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PETTY, ANTONIO RASHAWN
529 E 52ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PHILLIPS, ROBIN ASHLEY
42 HOWARD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PINES, CORDELL DEARRUS
2316 E 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
---
RAMSEY, SHUNICA SHANTELL
2410 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
RUTHERFORD, CASSIE LEA
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SHELTON, DONOVAN RYAN
165 W RIDGEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
SHELTON, JAMES WILLIAM
1960 IGOU CROSSING CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIMPSON, CLAYTON HAYES
925 HULANA STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
---
SUTTLES, AARON DEWAYNE
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSS OF ECSTASY FOR RESALE
POSS OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
---
TAYLOR, DARRELL A
85824 FORT SUMNTER DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE ASSAULT
---
THOMAS, ANTONIO DESHUN
415 NORTH HAWTHORNE STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
TUCKER, CALVIN BERNARD
2200 E 25TH DT CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
TUCKER, CORDARIUS BRIAN
1205 BOYNTON DR APT 21 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
WALKER, NIKKIE NICOLE
1313 S CEDAR AVE S PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROSTITUTION)
---
WARD, COURTNEE LETRICE
4955 LAVENDER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37344
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
WARD, JAMES JR
1609 SOUTH SHIRE LANE KNOXVILLE, 37922
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WHITE, KANE ALLEN
WIMBERLY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ZANE, IAN ALAN
203 SMITH ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, GEOFFREY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ALVEY, SHANA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
BETTS, ALEXIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/07/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
BILLUPS, LADARRIUS DEVON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROGDON, CURTIS JOE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/24/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
COLVIN, RAPHEAL TORRES
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/03/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CORBIN, REGINA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/27/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DAVENPORT, ANTRELL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, SIRCAR
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/01/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
ERNEST, ERIC T
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/14/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GARNER, RICHARD LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/06/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
GILLIAM, JENNIFER ALLYSE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/15/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HALL, CARESSA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
HICKS, JEREMIAH LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
HILT, KENNETH L
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 01/16/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HILT, MYRON DALE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/20/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOLLIDAY, JESSICA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/25/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HORTON, JACOB CODY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/08/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO REPORT AN ACCIDENT
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOUSLEY, CRUZ ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/16/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ROBBERY
HUGHES, HAROLD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/11/1974
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, SHANERRA ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
JONES, MARQUESHA M
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/02/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JONES, NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/16/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (BARTOW CO GA)
KREGER, SAMUEL AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/25/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MASSENGALE, PETE EZEKIEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/01/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MCNARY, BRANDON DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/07/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MOORE, KIMBERLY DEHAVILLAND
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/25/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MOTON, JAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/26/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PASS, DONNIE NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR
PATE, W D
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 03/07/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
PHILLIPS, ROBIN ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAMSEY, SHUNICA SHANTELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SHELTON, JAMES WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/11/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMAS, ANTONIO DESHUN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/26/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
TUCKER, CORDARIUS BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/12/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
WALKER, NIKKIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROSTITUTION)
WARD, COURTNEE LETRICE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/08/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
WARD, JAMES JR
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/04/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ZANE, IAN ALAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/30/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE


March 5, 2020

Man Who Came To Chattanooga For Sex With 8-Year-Old Gets 210 Months In Federal Prison

March 5, 2020

Hamilton County Clerk's Office Not Affected By Closures In Nashville's Motor Division Due To Inclement Weather

March 5, 2020

TDCI Reminds Investors To Beware Of Con Artists Looking To Profit From Fear And Uncertainty


Federal Judge Curtis Collier on Wednesday sentenced a 50-year-old Washington state man to 210 months in prison in a child sex case. Mark Douglas Gould will afterward be on supervised release ... (click for more)

In the wake of the recent inclement weather in Tennessee, Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles stated his office is open and not affected by the state’s Metro Center closure of their Motor Vehicle ... (click for more)

In light of the ongoing developments related to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and its impact on financial markets, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s Securities ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Man Who Came To Chattanooga For Sex With 8-Year-Old Gets 210 Months In Federal Prison

Federal Judge Curtis Collier on Wednesday sentenced a 50-year-old Washington state man to 210 months in prison in a child sex case. Mark Douglas Gould will afterward be on supervised release for 10 years. He is required to register with the state sex offender registry in any state in which he lives, works, or attends school and to comply with special sex offender conditions during ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Clerk's Office Not Affected By Closures In Nashville's Motor Division Due To Inclement Weather

In the wake of the recent inclement weather in Tennessee, Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles stated his office is open and not affected by the state’s Metro Center closure of their Motor Vehicle Division located on Vantage Way in Nashville. All other state Revenue offices in Nashville are open for business. Mr. Knowles said, “The state’s vehicle services interruption is not ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chuck Fleischmann Works Hard For Our District

Even though I agree with my good friend Roy about 90 percent of the time, I do have to slap him up the side of the head occasionally when he runs off the rails. Fleischman is an average Congressman at best, but he works hard for the benefit of our district. He has continuously obtained funding for the two largest federal projects in our district; the Locks at Chickamauga and Oak ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Coronavirus Primer

Most of you are too young to remember the “swine flu” but it scared the bejesus out of us about 45 years ago. It was so bad I was mean to pigs. I remember standing in line to get my vaccine. Our nation rushed 200 million doses of flu shots all across the country – pressed our armed forces into rural deliveries – and spent $7.1 billion to protect us from the terrifying H1N1 virus. ... (click for more)

Sports

First-Year Red Wolves Coach Obleda Focuses On Player Development, Team Approach

A year after going with a veteran of the coaching circuit, the Chattanooga Red Wolves have entrusted their second season to a first-year coach with a knack for player development. As a former Director of Coaching for BOCA Orange County in Southern California and a Coaching Education Instructor for U.S. Soccer, Jimmy Obleda has worked with a multitude of talented players who have ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Adds Courtney As Assistant Coach

Chattanooga Football Club is pleased to announce that Drew Courtney will join the first team as assistant coach for the 2020 campaign. Drew has a long resume of coaching success, and has done a masterful job of developing young players at the college and amateur level, with multiple players now plying their trade in the professional level. “I am honored to be joining the coaching ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors