Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, GEOFFREY JEROME
300 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ALVEY, SHANA DIANE
5066 SOUTH PITTSBURG MOUNTAIN SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BETTS, ALEXIA
1107 ANITA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
BILLUPS, LADARRIUS DEVON
532 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROGDON, CURTIS JOE
102 ROWE STREET ROSSIVLLE, 37401
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
COLVIN, RAPHEAL TORRES
804 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CORBIN, REGINA MICHELLE
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD ROOM 216 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
COUSINS, TERRY DANIEL
2511 OLIVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CULBERTSON, LLOYD KEITH
3926 N QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374153939
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
DAVENPORT, ANTRELL LAMAR
805 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIS, SIRCAR
4700 EDINBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
ERNEST, ERIC T
1011 GADD ROAD APT 401 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GARNER, RICHARD LEE
68 COUNTY ROAD 447 DUTTON, 35744
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
---
GILLIAM, JENNIFER ALLYSE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
GODWIN, TAMALA D
7319 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HALL, CARESSA RENEE
4930 SWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
HICKS, JEREMIAH LEBRON
1809 Citico Ave Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
HILT, KENNETH L
915 SOUTH SEMINOLE DR APT 37 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HILT, MYRON DALE
3500 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HOLLIDAY, JESSICA RENEE
821 NORTH GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HORTON, JACOB CODY
3004 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO REPORT AN ACCIDENT
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HUGHES, HAROLD EUGENE
413 COUNTY ROAD 750 ATHENS,
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HUGHES, ZACHERY AUSTIN
5009 MCKAY HILL DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $10
---
HUNT, PHILLIP MICHAEL
1900 MIDDLE SUMMIT DRIVE, UNIT 110 DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JOHNSON, SHANERRA ELAINE
1317 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
JONES, MARQUESHA M
727 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JONES, NICHOLAS
1201 GROVE STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (BARTOW CO GA)
---
KREGER, SAMUEL AUSTIN
1315 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LANE, STEPHANIE
701 HAVEN HILL DR APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
---
MASSENGALE, PETE EZEKIEL
6304 YVONNE LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MCNARY, BRANDON DESHAWN
103 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MOORE, KIMBERLY DEHAVILLAND
1402 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044907
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MOSES, MORGAN DALE
117 MIMOSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MOTON, JAQUAN
707 GEORGIA AV.
CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
NORWOOD, SYRETTA N
1101 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
PARNELL, JERRY ROSS
3503 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
PASS, DONNIE NATHANIEL
3114 16TH AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR
---
PATE, W D
1162 CHIPPEWAH DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
PELFREY, LELAND HEATH
1627 MONTLAKE RD SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PETTY, ANTONIO RASHAWN
529 E 52ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PHILLIPS, ROBIN ASHLEY
42 HOWARD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PINES, CORDELL DEARRUS
2316 E 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
---
RAMSEY, SHUNICA SHANTELL
2410 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
RUTHERFORD, CASSIE LEA
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SHELTON, DONOVAN RYAN
165 W RIDGEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
SHELTON, JAMES WILLIAM
1960 IGOU CROSSING CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIMPSON, CLAYTON HAYES
925 HULANA STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
---
SUTTLES, AARON DEWAYNE
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSS OF ECSTASY FOR RESALE
POSS OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
---
TAYLOR, DARRELL A
85824 FORT SUMNTER DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE ASSAULT
---
THOMAS, ANTONIO DESHUN
415 NORTH HAWTHORNE STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
TUCKER, CALVIN BERNARD
2200 E 25TH DT CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
TUCKER, CORDARIUS BRIAN
1205 BOYNTON DR APT 21 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
WALKER, NIKKIE NICOLE
1313 S CEDAR AVE S PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROSTITUTION)
---
WARD, COURTNEE LETRICE
4955 LAVENDER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37344
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
WARD, JAMES JR
1609 SOUTH SHIRE LANE KNOXVILLE, 37922
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WHITE, KANE ALLEN
WIMBERLY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ZANE, IAN ALAN
203 SMITH ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
