 Friday, March 6, 2020 47.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, March 6, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNES, LAUREL ASHLEY
119 SCHMITT ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BERTENSHAW, CHRISTERPHER DANIEL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FTA)
---
BURNETT, AUDRI PATRICE
7815 BASSWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BYRD, BRIAN KEITH
1105 ARLINGTON AVE APT 21 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
CHANDLER, HEATHER LYNN
1776 WILSIDE CIR TUPELO, 38801
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
CHOICE, JAMES HENRY
4625 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
CLIFTON, JOSHUA K
1011 GADD ROAD APT 726 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
DANIEL, KENNETH MICHAEL
9205 VILLAGE WOOD DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
DAVIS, KENNETH LAVELL
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DEMARS, ERIC STEVEN
3803 CHESTNUT RIDGE LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DERRYBERRY, DANIEL CLYDE
22995 HIGHWAY 41 CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DUBENDORFER, JASON JOHN
1605 STARBOARD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSE OR FRAUDULENT INSURANCE CLAIM
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FALSE REPORTS
---
DUVALL, TIMOTHY D
2019 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GREER, COREY JAMMAL
2312 BROOKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
GUNTER, ASHLEY LYNN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HALEY, BREANN TAYLOR
113 REYNOLDS DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HARDEN, STARLA KAY
1314 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
HARMON, ERIN M
3035 PATTON BRANCH ROAD GOODLETTSVILLE, 37072
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HARRIS, RODNEY JUNIOR
2108 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044469
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRIS, TRACY EUGENE
712 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HARASSMENT
EVADING ARREST
---
HILGEN, PAUL DION
22 ELAINE CIRCLE FORT OLGETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HILL, GREGORY SEAN
217 SWEET LAND DR APT 4 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
HILL, JARED DAKOTA
172 HOLDER LOOP RD RISING FAWN, 30738
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)**PASSENGE
---
JACKSON, ANGELA MICHELLE
3895 ENGLAND TOWN ROAD SIVIERVILLE, 37862
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JACKSON, JEFFERY ALLEN
903 18TH ST CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, MICHAEL EDWARD
4625 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,
---
JUAVES, UVALDO
3709 CLEO AV CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
KIRK, DIMESHA MICHELLE
4106 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
KITE, DAVID RANDALL
1706 SPRING VIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEE, CHRISTIAN DANIEL
255 ST ANDREWS ROAD COLUMBIA, 29201
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LOLLIS, KETWAIN JAJUAN
828 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
---
LOMENICK, REGINALD LAMAR
103 FAWN DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MACK, WILLIE CHARLES
1414 BONNELIA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37369
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MCLAUGHLIN, STARLA KAY
1444 COFFELT ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MORGAN, CARLOS EUGENE
2210 NEW HOME LOOP TRENTON, 30762
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
MORRISON, PATRICK EUGENE
176 PAT WEBB CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOSS, MARK ALEXANDER
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022780
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
FALSE REPORTS
---
MOTON, ANTHONY JAMES
814 W 14TH ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
NALORY, AMIRACLE SHAVON
1675 HUFF AVE SW Cleveland, 37311
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PENDERGRAPH, JESSE LAMON
8003 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PERKINS, ROBERT RAY
201 IVEY STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PETTY, CARVONTA QUENTIN
1006 CRUTCHFIELD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
PITTS, ALPHANZA DALE
1521 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PURSLEY, BRIAN CHADWICK
4605 NORTH FAIRMONT ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
REESE, HENRY CLINTON
727 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
REID, BLAKE JERROD
216 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112648
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
RIDGE, KATELYN DENISE
13805 LILARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
SANCHEZ, EDUARDO D
6512 ORANGE PLANK DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
---
SHEILDS, ERIC ANTHONY
1310 RESERVE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374217918
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SIMON, DONNA L
3017 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SIMPSON, MELISSA ANN
128 GRAVITT ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
VANDALISM OVER $1,000
---
SMITH, SHAMYRA DAMITA
1911 JACKSON ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
SUMMERS, CHRISTOPHER BRYAN
2810C EDWARDS POINT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771207
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
TAYLOR, LESLIE ANN
2006 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374152343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
VINSON, MIGUEL LEVON
3412 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
WAUGH, WILLIE JR
1809 NEWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
WHITAKER, JENNIFER CAITLIN
4603 FAIRBLUFF LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WIMBERLY, THOMAS CHASE
308 WINN LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PAWNED RENTAL PROPERTY
---
WINTERS, LEBRON CHARLES
604A GADD RD HIXSON, 373433829
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)
---
WORKMAN, GARY E
9844 GRANNY WALKER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
YATES, STEPHANIE
711 SOUTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
YEARBY, TE SHAYLA SIMONE
4924 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

Here are the mug shots:

BARNES, LAUREL ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/13/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BURNETT, AUDRI PATRICE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BYRD, BRIAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
CHANDLER, HEATHER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/27/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
CHOICE, JAMES HENRY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/05/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
CLIFTON, JOSHUA K
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DANIEL, KENNETH MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/13/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DAVIS, KENNETH LAVELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/04/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DEMARS, ERIC STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/03/1981
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DERRYBERRY, DANIEL CLYDE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/30/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DUBENDORFER, JASON JOHN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/27/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • FALSE OR FRAUDULENT INSURANCE CLAIM
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FALSE REPORTS
DUVALL, TIMOTHY D
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/02/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREER, COREY JAMMAL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
GUNTER, ASHLEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HALEY, BREANN TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARDEN, STARLA KAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HARMON, ERIN M
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARRIS, RODNEY JUNIOR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, TRACY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/29/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • HARASSMENT
  • EVADING ARREST
HILGEN, PAUL DION
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/07/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HILL, GREGORY SEAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/27/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
JACKSON, ANGELA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/22/1974
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KIMSEY, KEVIN CLARK
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/03/1968
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
KIRK, DIMESHA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
KITE, DAVID RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/19/1964
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOMENICK, REGINALD LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/09/1969
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SPEEDING
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MACK, WILLIE CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/07/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCLAUGHLIN, STARLA KAY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/25/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MORGAN, CARLOS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/15/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MORRISON, PATRICK EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOSS, MARK ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/28/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • FALSE REPORTS
MOTON, ANTHONY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 06/29/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
NALORY, AMIRACLE SHAVON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/11/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PERKINS, ROBERT RAY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PETTY, CARVONTA QUENTIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/23/1987
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PITTS, ALPHANZA DALE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/14/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PURSLEY, BRIAN CHADWICK
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/25/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
REID, BLAKE JERROD
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
RIDGE, KATELYN DENISE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
SHEILDS, ERIC ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SUMMERS, CHRISTOPHER BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/16/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
VINSON, MIGUEL LEVON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/29/1988
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
WAUGH, WILLIE JR
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/14/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WHITAKER, JENNIFER CAITLIN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/01/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WIMBERLY, THOMAS CHASE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/11/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • PAWNED RENTAL PROPERTY
WORKMAN, GARY E
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/02/1967
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
YATES, STEPHANIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/21/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YEARBY, TE SHAYLA SIMONE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/30/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES


March 6, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 5, 2020

Beer Board Puts Beer License Suspensions On Southside Social, Doc Holliday's

March 5, 2020

W Road To Be Closed On Friday For Asphalt Repairs


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARNES, LAUREL ASHLEY 119 SCHMITT ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSS OF HEROIN ... (click for more)

Two bars had hearings before the Chattanooga Beer Board Thursday morning for repeat violations. Southside Social, 1818 Chestnut St., got a five-day beer license suspension, and Doc Holliday’s, ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Highway Department reports the W Road will be closed Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Highway Department will be repairing the road's asphalt in a couple of spots. ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARNES, LAUREL ASHLEY 119 SCHMITT ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE FAILURE TO APPEAR --- BERTENSHAW, CHRISTERPHER DANIEL 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FTA) ... (click for more)

Beer Board Puts Beer License Suspensions On Southside Social, Doc Holliday's

Two bars had hearings before the Chattanooga Beer Board Thursday morning for repeat violations. Southside Social, 1818 Chestnut St., got a five-day beer license suspension, and Doc Holliday’s, 724 Ashland Terrace, wound up with a 10-day suspension. Southside Social was there due to the charge of failing to immediately report to police, a fight or disorder on the premises. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Constitutional Carry Law Is Lunacy - And Response

Tennessee’s legislative push to allow anyone over the age of 21 to carry a gun without a permit is simply nuts. If you support this “constitutional carry” lunacy, then please do the following. Give one of your guns to a person you know or a stranger who is in a custody battle, going through a divorce, facing some life altering situation like job loss or health issue, addicted ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What Would You Do?

As word comes the panicking crazies are out buying all the toilet paper they can find (?), let’s take a walk into the land of doom. After all, daylight saving time comes this Sunday, hurrying up our coronavirus demise an hour earlier, so let’s get a plan. You know the bit: “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.” So let’s look into the brains of the pessimists who surround us and ... (click for more)

Sports

#2 Seed UTC Women Knocked Out Of SoCon Tournament By #7 Mercer

The #2 seed UTC women were knocked out of the Southern Conference Tournament in the opening round on Thursday. The Mocs fell to #7 Mercer, 63-55. “Not the ending we were hoping for under such a crazy turnaround in our season.” That was the sentiment expressed to the media by Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows after the unexpected loss in the quarterfinal round at the ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Stage 2nd Half Comeback To Stay Alive In SEC Tournament

The Lady Vols trailed Missouri by as many as 13 points in the first half, but piled up a big edge in the third quarter to advance in the SEC Tournament. Tennessee, after winning 64-51, faces Kentucky on Friday night at Greenville, S.C. It was the first time all season that the Lady Vols were behind at the half and came back to win. They were behind 34-26 at the half. They ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors