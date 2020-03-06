Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNES, LAUREL ASHLEY

119 SCHMITT ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BERTENSHAW, CHRISTERPHER DANIEL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FTA)

---

BURNETT, AUDRI PATRICE

7815 BASSWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BYRD, BRIAN KEITH

1105 ARLINGTON AVE APT 21 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT

---

CHANDLER, HEATHER LYNN

1776 WILSIDE CIR TUPELO, 38801

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

---

CHOICE, JAMES HENRY

4625 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

CLIFTON, JOSHUA K

1011 GADD ROAD APT 726 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

DANIEL, KENNETH MICHAEL

9205 VILLAGE WOOD DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

DAVIS, KENNETH LAVELL

404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DEMARS, ERIC STEVEN

3803 CHESTNUT RIDGE LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DERRYBERRY, DANIEL CLYDE

22995 HIGHWAY 41 CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

DUBENDORFER, JASON JOHN

1605 STARBOARD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FALSE OR FRAUDULENT INSURANCE CLAIM

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FALSE REPORTS

---

DUVALL, TIMOTHY D

2019 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GREER, COREY JAMMAL

2312 BROOKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

---

GUNTER, ASHLEY LYNN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HALEY, BREANN TAYLOR

113 REYNOLDS DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HARDEN, STARLA KAY

1314 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

HARMON, ERIN M

3035 PATTON BRANCH ROAD GOODLETTSVILLE, 37072

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HARRIS, RODNEY JUNIOR2108 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044469Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HARRIS, TRACY EUGENE712 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHARASSMENTEVADING ARREST---HILGEN, PAUL DION22 ELAINE CIRCLE FORT OLGETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HILL, GREGORY SEAN217 SWEET LAND DR APT 4 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---HILL, JARED DAKOTA172 HOLDER LOOP RD RISING FAWN, 30738Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)**PASSENGE---JACKSON, ANGELA MICHELLE3895 ENGLAND TOWN ROAD SIVIERVILLE, 37862Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JACKSON, JEFFERY ALLEN903 18TH ST CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JOHNSON, MICHAEL EDWARD4625 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,---JUAVES, UVALDO3709 CLEO AV CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)NO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---KIRK, DIMESHA MICHELLE4106 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVETHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---KITE, DAVID RANDALL1706 SPRING VIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEE, CHRISTIAN DANIEL255 ST ANDREWS ROAD COLUMBIA, 29201Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LOLLIS, KETWAIN JAJUAN828 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE---LOMENICK, REGINALD LAMAR103 FAWN DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSPEEDINGIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MACK, WILLIE CHARLES1414 BONNELIA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37369Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MCLAUGHLIN, STARLA KAY1444 COFFELT ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MORGAN, CARLOS EUGENE2210 NEW HOME LOOP TRENTON, 30762Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---MORRISON, PATRICK EUGENE176 PAT WEBB CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOSS, MARK ALEXANDER1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022780Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTFALSE REPORTS---MOTON, ANTHONY JAMES814 W 14TH ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---NALORY, AMIRACLE SHAVON1675 HUFF AVE SW Cleveland, 37311Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PENDERGRAPH, JESSE LAMON8003 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PERKINS, ROBERT RAY201 IVEY STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PETTY, CARVONTA QUENTIN1006 CRUTCHFIELD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---PITTS, ALPHANZA DALE1521 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---PURSLEY, BRIAN CHADWICK4605 NORTH FAIRMONT ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---REESE, HENRY CLINTON727 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---REID, BLAKE JERROD216 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112648Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---RIDGE, KATELYN DENISE13805 LILARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---SANCHEZ, EDUARDO D6512 ORANGE PLANK DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSVANDALISM UNDER $1,000---SHEILDS, ERIC ANTHONY1310 RESERVE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374217918Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, EXPIREDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SIMON, DONNA L3017 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyACCESSORY AFTER THE FACTFAILURE TO APPEAR---SIMPSON, MELISSA ANN128 GRAVITT ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500VANDALISM OVER $1,000---SMITH, SHAMYRA DAMITA1911 JACKSON ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)---SUMMERS, CHRISTOPHER BRYAN2810C EDWARDS POINT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771207Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---TAYLOR, LESLIE ANN2006 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374152343Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---VINSON, MIGUEL LEVON3412 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---WAUGH, WILLIE JR1809 NEWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---WHITAKER, JENNIFER CAITLIN4603 FAIRBLUFF LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WIMBERLY, THOMAS CHASE308 WINN LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPAWNED RENTAL PROPERTY---WINTERS, LEBRON CHARLES604A GADD RD HIXSON, 373433829Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)---WORKMAN, GARY E9844 GRANNY WALKER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---YATES, STEPHANIE711 SOUTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---YEARBY, TE SHAYLA SIMONE4924 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

Here are the mug shots:

BARNES, LAUREL ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/13/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

FAILURE TO APPEAR BURNETT, AUDRI PATRICE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/09/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BYRD, BRIAN KEITH

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT CHANDLER, HEATHER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/27/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) CHOICE, JAMES HENRY

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 03/05/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT CLIFTON, JOSHUA K

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/08/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS DANIEL, KENNETH MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/13/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE DAVIS, KENNETH LAVELL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/04/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DEMARS, ERIC STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/03/1981

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DERRYBERRY, DANIEL CLYDE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/30/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DUBENDORFER, JASON JOHN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/27/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

FALSE OR FRAUDULENT INSURANCE CLAIM

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FALSE REPORTS DUVALL, TIMOTHY D

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/02/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREER, COREY JAMMAL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/23/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT GUNTER, ASHLEY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/19/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HALEY, BREANN TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/23/1998

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HARDEN, STARLA KAY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HARMON, ERIN M

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/25/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HARRIS, RODNEY JUNIOR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/19/1990

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, TRACY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 07/29/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HARASSMENT

EVADING ARREST HILGEN, PAUL DION

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/07/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

HILL, GREGORY SEAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/27/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR JACKSON, ANGELA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/22/1974

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KIMSEY, KEVIN CLARK

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 04/03/1968

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) KIRK, DIMESHA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 KITE, DAVID RANDALL

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 06/19/1964

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOMENICK, REGINALD LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/09/1969

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SPEEDING

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MACK, WILLIE CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 12/07/1960

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MCLAUGHLIN, STARLA KAY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/25/1963

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MORGAN, CARLOS EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/15/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MORRISON, PATRICK EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/12/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MOSS, MARK ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/28/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

FALSE REPORTS MOTON, ANTHONY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 06/29/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 NALORY, AMIRACLE SHAVON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/11/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PERKINS, ROBERT RAY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/19/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PETTY, CARVONTA QUENTIN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/23/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PITTS, ALPHANZA DALE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 11/14/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PURSLEY, BRIAN CHADWICK

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/25/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT REID, BLAKE JERROD

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT RIDGE, KATELYN DENISE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/23/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S SHEILDS, ERIC ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/24/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA