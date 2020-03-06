Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BARNES, LAUREL ASHLEY
119 SCHMITT ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BERTENSHAW, CHRISTERPHER DANIEL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FTA)
---
BURNETT, AUDRI PATRICE
7815 BASSWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BYRD, BRIAN KEITH
1105 ARLINGTON AVE APT 21 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
CHANDLER, HEATHER LYNN
1776 WILSIDE CIR TUPELO, 38801
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
CHOICE, JAMES HENRY
4625 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
CLIFTON, JOSHUA K
1011 GADD ROAD APT 726 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
DANIEL, KENNETH MICHAEL
9205 VILLAGE WOOD DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
DAVIS, KENNETH LAVELL
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DEMARS, ERIC STEVEN
3803 CHESTNUT RIDGE LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DERRYBERRY, DANIEL CLYDE
22995 HIGHWAY 41 CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DUBENDORFER, JASON JOHN
1605 STARBOARD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSE OR FRAUDULENT INSURANCE CLAIM
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FALSE REPORTS
---
DUVALL, TIMOTHY D
2019 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GREER, COREY JAMMAL
2312 BROOKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
GUNTER, ASHLEY LYNN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HALEY, BREANN TAYLOR
113 REYNOLDS DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HARDEN, STARLA KAY
1314 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
HARMON, ERIN M
3035 PATTON BRANCH ROAD GOODLETTSVILLE, 37072
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HARRIS, RODNEY JUNIOR
2108 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044469
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRIS, TRACY EUGENE
712 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HARASSMENT
EVADING ARREST
---
HILGEN, PAUL DION
22 ELAINE CIRCLE FORT OLGETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HILL, GREGORY SEAN
217 SWEET LAND DR APT 4 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
HILL, JARED DAKOTA
172 HOLDER LOOP RD RISING FAWN, 30738
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)**PASSENGE
---
JACKSON, ANGELA MICHELLE
3895 ENGLAND TOWN ROAD SIVIERVILLE, 37862
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JACKSON, JEFFERY ALLEN
903 18TH ST CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, MICHAEL EDWARD
4625 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,
---
JUAVES, UVALDO
3709 CLEO AV CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
KIRK, DIMESHA MICHELLE
4106 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
KITE, DAVID RANDALL
1706 SPRING VIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEE, CHRISTIAN DANIEL
255 ST ANDREWS ROAD COLUMBIA, 29201
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LOLLIS, KETWAIN JAJUAN
828 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
---
LOMENICK, REGINALD LAMAR
103 FAWN DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MACK, WILLIE CHARLES
1414 BONNELIA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37369
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MCLAUGHLIN, STARLA KAY
1444 COFFELT ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MORGAN, CARLOS EUGENE
2210 NEW HOME LOOP TRENTON, 30762
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
MORRISON, PATRICK EUGENE
176 PAT WEBB CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOSS, MARK ALEXANDER
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022780
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
FALSE REPORTS
---
MOTON, ANTHONY JAMES
814 W 14TH ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
NALORY, AMIRACLE SHAVON
1675 HUFF AVE SW Cleveland, 37311
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PENDERGRAPH, JESSE LAMON
8003 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PERKINS, ROBERT RAY
201 IVEY STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PETTY, CARVONTA QUENTIN
1006 CRUTCHFIELD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
PITTS, ALPHANZA DALE
1521 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PURSLEY, BRIAN CHADWICK
4605 NORTH FAIRMONT ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
REESE, HENRY CLINTON
727 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
REID, BLAKE JERROD
216 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112648
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
RIDGE, KATELYN DENISE
13805 LILARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
SANCHEZ, EDUARDO D
6512 ORANGE PLANK DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
---
SHEILDS, ERIC ANTHONY
1310 RESERVE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374217918
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SIMON, DONNA L
3017 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SIMPSON, MELISSA ANN
128 GRAVITT ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
VANDALISM OVER $1,000
---
SMITH, SHAMYRA DAMITA
1911 JACKSON ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
SUMMERS, CHRISTOPHER BRYAN
2810C EDWARDS POINT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771207
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
TAYLOR, LESLIE ANN
2006 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374152343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
VINSON, MIGUEL LEVON
3412 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
WAUGH, WILLIE JR
1809 NEWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
WHITAKER, JENNIFER CAITLIN
4603 FAIRBLUFF LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WIMBERLY, THOMAS CHASE
308 WINN LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PAWNED RENTAL PROPERTY
---
WINTERS, LEBRON CHARLES
604A GADD RD HIXSON, 373433829
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)
---
WORKMAN, GARY E
9844 GRANNY WALKER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
YATES, STEPHANIE
711 SOUTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
YEARBY, TE SHAYLA SIMONE
4924 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
Here are the mug shots:
|BARNES, LAUREL ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/13/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
- POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|BURNETT, AUDRI PATRICE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BYRD, BRIAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
|
|CHANDLER, HEATHER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/27/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|CHOICE, JAMES HENRY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/05/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
|
|CLIFTON, JOSHUA K
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|DANIEL, KENNETH MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/13/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|DAVIS, KENNETH LAVELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/04/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DEMARS, ERIC STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/03/1981
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DERRYBERRY, DANIEL CLYDE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/30/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DUBENDORFER, JASON JOHN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/27/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
- FALSE OR FRAUDULENT INSURANCE CLAIM
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FALSE REPORTS
|
|DUVALL, TIMOTHY D
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/02/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GREER, COREY JAMMAL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|GUNTER, ASHLEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HALEY, BREANN TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HARDEN, STARLA KAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HARMON, ERIN M
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HARRIS, RODNEY JUNIOR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARRIS, TRACY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/29/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- HARASSMENT
- EVADING ARREST
|
|HILGEN, PAUL DION
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/07/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HILL, GREGORY SEAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/27/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|JACKSON, ANGELA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/22/1974
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KIMSEY, KEVIN CLARK
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/03/1968
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|KIRK, DIMESHA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|KITE, DAVID RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/19/1964
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOMENICK, REGINALD LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/09/1969
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SPEEDING
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MACK, WILLIE CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/07/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCLAUGHLIN, STARLA KAY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/25/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MORGAN, CARLOS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/15/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MORRISON, PATRICK EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOSS, MARK ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/28/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MOTON, ANTHONY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 06/29/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
|
|NALORY, AMIRACLE SHAVON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/11/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|PERKINS, ROBERT RAY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PETTY, CARVONTA QUENTIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/23/1987
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|PITTS, ALPHANZA DALE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/14/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
|
|PURSLEY, BRIAN CHADWICK
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/25/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|REID, BLAKE JERROD
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|RIDGE, KATELYN DENISE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|SHEILDS, ERIC ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SUMMERS, CHRISTOPHER BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/16/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|VINSON, MIGUEL LEVON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/29/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|WAUGH, WILLIE JR
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/14/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|WHITAKER, JENNIFER CAITLIN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/01/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WIMBERLY, THOMAS CHASE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/11/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WORKMAN, GARY E
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/02/1967
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
|
|YATES, STEPHANIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/21/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|YEARBY, TE SHAYLA SIMONE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/30/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|