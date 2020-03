Meth Dealer Brett McConkey Gets 7-Year Federal Prison Sentence

A man authorities said sold meth for several years has been sentenced to serve seven years in federal prison.

Brett McConkey appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice.

Authorities said McConkey eventually admitted that he had been obtaining meth for many years from David and Nicole Ledford for resale.

He said he also got meth from Donnie Walker.

On Feb. 15, 2018, authorities encountered McConkey while they were seeking to serve a warrant on David Ledford. McConkey was found with 4.9 grams of 91 percent pure meth as well as baggies and a digital scale.

David Ledford earlier got 70 months in federal prison, and Nicole Ledford got 10 years. Donnie Walker was sentenced to serve 15 years.