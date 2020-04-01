 Wednesday, April 1, 2020 57.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Volkswagen Chattanooga Extends Production Suspension To April 12

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Volkswagen Chattanooga announced it is extending the production suspension begun on March 21 to April 12.

A statement released by Tom du Plessis said, "The health and safety of our team remains our highest priority. Volkswagen Chattanooga will remain closed next week, extending the production suspension which began March 21. We plan to resume production Sunday, April 12 at 10 p.m.
 
"We will continue to pay all Volkswagen Chattanooga employees in full next week; however, all employees will be required to take paid time off on Friday, April 10.

Hourly and salary non-exempt employees will have the option to take 'no pay-no penalty' for this day, and salary exempt employees may use comp time.
 
"Employees who are able to telework, such as office staff, will continue to do so April 6-9. We’re asking all employees to self-quarantine and maintain social distancing as directed by the CDC. 
 
"We will continue to monitor the situation and will take any and all additional steps as they become necessary, communicating updates as they are available."


April 1, 2020

A man barricaded himself in a motel room at the Super 8 on Ringgold Road Wednesday morning. East Ridge Police officers were called to the motel after it was reported he would not leave his ... (click for more)

Alabama has gone from four coronavirus deaths on Sunday to 17 reported on Wednesday by the Alabama Department of Health. The total includes seven people at Lee County's East Alabama Medical Center ... (click for more)

At a specially called meeting on Wednesday, the city of Dalton mayor and Council approved new measures that expanded the city’s response to the COVID-19 state of emergency that was declared on ... (click for more)




A man barricaded himself in a motel room at the Super 8 on Ringgold Road Wednesday morning. East Ridge Police officers were called to the motel after it was reported he would not leave his room after check out time. Officers contacted Jim Sanford Hunter, 64, who refused to exit the room and advised officers he was armed. Officers ran a records check on Hunter and found that ... (click for more)

Alabama has gone from four coronavirus deaths on Sunday to 17 reported on Wednesday by the Alabama Department of Health. The total includes seven people at Lee County's East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. Five of the seven people who died at the Opelika hospital were from Chambers County, which is just north of Opelika. Alabama coronavirus cases went from 830 on Sunday ... (click for more)

Please Do Your Part

Each day in Georgia, physicians, nurses and other health care providers go to work in our hospitals, nursing centers or private office practices to care for patients with a variety of health needs. This practice of medicine occurs 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and 365 days per year; because illnesses and injuries don’t take a holiday. Without thinking twice, patients visit ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This April

The lush green of the trees and the bushes, the beautiful birds so full of song, my rose bush coming alive, and the fact that today it is not raining cannot dull my heavy heart as I stay in prayer for all of us in the midst of our world’s pandemic. Already there is no one who hasn’t been affected in some way by the fiercest storm any of us have ever known, and already I know we ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Zaay Green Also Leaving Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE – As it turns out, Tennessee didn’t just lose a point guard this week. The Lady Vols are down a starting backcourt. Sophomore guard Zaay Green has joined Chattanooga product Jazmine Massengill in leaving the program. Green announced her intentions via Instagram on Wednesday, a days after classmate Massengill said that she was putting her name in the transfer portal. ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Chattanooga's Jazmine Massengill Leaving The Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE – It took Tennessee five decades to finally land a women’s basketball player from Chattanooga. And now Jazmine Massengill is leaving after just two seasons. The 6-foot point guard, who just completed her sophomore season with the Lady Vols, has entered her name into the transfer portal. She confirmed her decision on social media, saying: “I truly appreciate my teammates ... (click for more)


