Volkswagen Chattanooga Extends Production Suspension To April 12

Volkswagen Chattanooga announced it is extending the production suspension begun on March 21 to April 12.

A statement released by Tom du Plessis said, "The health and safety of our team remains our highest priority. Volkswagen Chattanooga will remain closed next week, extending the production suspension which began March 21. We plan to resume production Sunday, April 12 at 10 p.m.



"We will continue to pay all Volkswagen Chattanooga employees in full next week; however, all employees will be required to take paid time off on Friday, April 10.

Hourly and salary non-exempt employees will have the option to take 'no pay-no penalty' for this day, and salary exempt employees may use comp time."Employees who are able to telework, such as office staff, will continue to do so April 6-9. We’re asking all employees to self-quarantine and maintain social distancing as directed by the CDC."We will continue to monitor the situation and will take any and all additional steps as they become necessary, communicating updates as they are available."