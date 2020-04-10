 Friday, April 10, 2020 50.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Warehouse Damaged By Fire Early Friday Morning On North Hawthorne Street

Friday, April 10, 2020

A warehouse was damaged by fire early Friday morning at 4000 North Hawthorne Street.

At approximately 7:20 a.m., W. R. Grace & Company employees discovered cardboard, plastic packaging and wood pallets on fire. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the scene.

The fire spread to the roof of the warehouse and firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

No chemicals were involved, just the pallets and packaging material.

The fire caused some minor roof damage.

There were no injuries and there was no risk to anyone inside or outside the facility.

The CFD secured the area. Multiple companies responded to the scene, along with battalion chiefs and the Special Operations Division. 

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.  


