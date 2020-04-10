CoreCivic Announces Hiring Commitment, Employee Hero Bonus Program Amid COVID-19

 Friday, April 10, 2020 57.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Friday, April 10, 2020
Damon Hininger
CoreCivic, who operates the Silverdale facility for Hamilton County, announced Friday that every frontline CoreCivic employee will receive a $500 Hero Bonus in appreciation of their service and dedication to the company's mission during COVID-19. In conjunction with the Hero Bonus announcement, CoreCivic also announced its commitment to hire at its 73 active locations across the United States, including eight in Tennessee. Both moves reflect the company's focus on supporting its employees and the nation during the COVID-19 crisis, officials said.

"This pandemic is creating unprecedented challenges for businesses and industries," said Damon Hininger, president and CEO of CoreCivic. "But I believe it can also be an opportunity for organizations to support current employees and help those who may be looking for a new career following a job loss. We are proud to step forward to help in both of these ways." 

Currently, CoreCivic is hiring for a variety of career positions including correctional officers, counselors, teachers and nurses, as well as maintenance, food service and administrative positions. Employees enjoy a full benefits package including health insurance, 401k, and paid time off.

"A comprehensive training and development program is also provided to ensure that employees are equipped with the right skills to be successful," officials said.

Individuals interested in joining CoreCivic should visit www.Jobs.CoreCivic.com to see a list of openings by state, or email Careers@CoreCivic.com.

For current CoreCivic employees, the Hero Bonus program recognizes their steady public service during the pandemic. In addition to the Hero Bonus payments, CoreCivic is awarding frontline employees additional paid time off for use in 2020. In all, the program will benefit approximately 13,000 employees, totaling more than $8 Million nationwide. 

"Like other essential critical infrastructure employees, CoreCivic team members are steadfastly answering the call to serve and protect our communities and those in our care," said Mr. Hininger. "The bonus program is one way we can show our appreciation for their focus and dedication during this challenging time."

To further support employees during the crisis, CoreCivic enacted an updated leave policy which provides paid leave for ill team members or those caring for a sick family member. Employees facing hardship may also apply for assistance through the CoreCivic Cares Fund. Since 2006, the fund has helped more than 7,300 employees, totaling $4.7 Million.

For more information on CoreCivic's COVID-19 Response visit www.CoreCivic.com/COVID-19-Response.


