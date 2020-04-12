Federal Court In Kentucky Issues Restraining Order Over Louisville Mayor's Ban On Drive-In Church: Justice Department May Take Action Against Cities With Bans

A Federal Court in Western Kentucky has put down a temporary restraining order against the mayor of Louisville, Ky., from banning drive-in church services at a Louisville church.

The order against Mayor Greg Fischer and the city of Louisville enjoined Louisville "from enforcing; attempting to enforce; threatening to enforce; or otherwise requiring compliance with any prohibition on drive-in church services" at On Fire Christian Center in Louisville.

Earlier Department Of Justice Director of Communications Kerri Kupec tweeted, “While social distancing policies are appropriate during this emergency, they must be applied evenhandedly (and) not single out religious (organizations).”

She also said, "During this sacred week for many Americans, AG Barr is monitoring govt regulation of religious services. While social distancing policies are appropriate during this emergency, they must be applied evenhandedly & not single out religious orgs. Expect action from DOJ next week!"

In Chattanooga, Mayor Andy Berke had a broad order that extended to a ban on church drive-in services.

Celebration Church was among those that had invited parisioners to come to the church in their cars and listen to the service there. That had to be canceled.