 Sunday, April 12, 2020 69.0°F   thunderstorm light rain   Thunderstorm Light Rain

Breaking News


Federal Court In Kentucky Issues Restraining Order Over Louisville Mayor's Ban On Drive-In Church: Justice Department May Take Action Against Cities With Bans

Sunday, April 12, 2020

A Federal Court in Western Kentucky has put down a temporary restraining order against the mayor of Louisville, Ky., from banning drive-in church services at a Louisville church.

The order against Mayor Greg Fischer and the city of Louisville enjoined Louisville "from enforcing; attempting to enforce; threatening to enforce; or otherwise requiring compliance with any prohibition on drive-in church services" at On Fire Christian Center in Louisville.

Earlier Department Of Justice Director of Communications Kerri Kupec tweeted, “While social distancing policies are appropriate during this emergency, they must be applied evenhandedly (and) not single out religious (organizations).”

She also said, "During this sacred week for many Americans, AG Barr is monitoring govt regulation of religious services. While social distancing policies are appropriate during this emergency, they must be applied evenhandedly & not single out religious orgs. Expect action from DOJ next week!"

In Chattanooga, Mayor Andy Berke had a broad order that extended to a ban on church drive-in services.

Celebration Church was among those that had invited parisioners to come to the church in their cars and listen to the service there. That had to be canceled.


April 12, 2020

Federal Court In Kentucky Issues Restraining Order Over Louisville Mayor's Ban On Drive-In Church: Justice Department May Take Action Against Cities With Bans

April 12, 2020

Alabama Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 93 - Up From 68 On Thursday; Cases Go To 3,262 From 2,547 On Thursday; Jackson County Has 2nd Death

April 12, 2020

Cloudland Canyon State Open After DNR Commissioner Has Concerns


A Federal Court in Western Kentucky has put down a temporary restraining order against the mayor of Louisville, Ky., from banning drive-in church services at a Louisville church. The order ... (click for more)

Alabama's coronavirus death toll has gone up to 93. It was 36 last Monday and 68 on Thursday. Cases have gone from 1,880 on Monday to 2,547 on Thursday and now 3,262. There have been 402 ... (click for more)

Cloudland Canyon State Park was open on Easter Sunday after the state commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources flew over on Saturday and had concerns about the number of cars. Commissioner ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Federal Court In Kentucky Issues Restraining Order Over Louisville Mayor's Ban On Drive-In Church: Justice Department May Take Action Against Cities With Bans

A Federal Court in Western Kentucky has put down a temporary restraining order against the mayor of Louisville, Ky., from banning drive-in church services at a Louisville church. The order against Mayor Greg Fischer and the city of Louisville enjoined Louisville "from enforcing; attempting to enforce; threatening to enforce; or otherwise requiring compliance with any prohibition ... (click for more)

Alabama Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 93 - Up From 68 On Thursday; Cases Go To 3,262 From 2,547 On Thursday; Jackson County Has 2nd Death

Alabama's coronavirus death toll has gone up to 93. It was 36 last Monday and 68 on Thursday. Cases have gone from 1,880 on Monday to 2,547 on Thursday and now 3,262. There have been 402 hospitalizations. It is in all of the state's 67 counties. Jackson County, the Alabama county closest to Chattanooga, is at 22 cases, and has had a second coronavirus death. There ... (click for more)

Opinion

An Egregious Overreach

I doubt the Chattanooga mayor can produce evidence of his authority to prevent believers from worshiping together -- yet apart -- to mark the most important event in Christianity while sealed away inside their cars with raised windows. While it's justifiable to pause gatherings during pandemics when close physical interaction between church goers cannot be prevented, to stop drive-in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Easter Sunday 2020

In the Bible’s Book of Matthew, it is in the 18 th chapter that verses 19 and 20 assure us that our Jesus said, “Again, truly I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything they ask for, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them." It is that simple. As we face an Easter Sunday unlike any we have ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Phil Fulmer Says Stay Positive, Keep Your Priorities In Place

KNOXVILLE – During an interview on Thursday, Phillip Fulmer prefaced one of his answers by saying, “Leadership matters. It absolutely matters.” Tennessee’s athletic director was referencing football while speaking with former Vols quarterback Erik Ainge during his morning show on Knoxville radio station WNML. But Fulmer really was speaking in a broader sense because the subject ... (click for more)

Scott Bloomquist Selling Race Cars To Fellow Competitors

Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer. Shannon Babb of Illinois is at Scott Bloomquist's Tennessee shop picking up a pair of Sweet/Bloomquist race cars in preparation for the tours such as UMP Summernationals, World of Outlaws and even ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors