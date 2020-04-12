Cloudland Canyon State Open After DNR Commissioner Has Concerns

Cloudland Canyon State Park was open on Easter Sunday after the state commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources flew over on Saturday and had concerns about the number of cars.

Commissioner Mark Williams felt the popular park on Lookout Mountain was too crowded at the time.

However, park personnel said the park was operating on regular hours on Sunday.

There is a limit of 150 cars in the park at any one time.

Also, only 10 people at a time can use the waterfall trail.

Park officials said those restrictions were previously in effect due to coronavirus restrictions.