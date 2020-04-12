Motorcyclist Killed On Highway 27 When He Passes Ambulance Running Emergency

A 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Highway 27 late Saturday night when he passed an ambulance that was running emergency and struck a vehicle yielding for the ambulance.

At approximately 11:48 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Department's Traffic/DUI Unit responded to 160 Highway 27 southbound on a crash.

Police said the Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on Highway 27 when it passed the ambulance that was preparing to take Exit 1C.

A Chevy Trailblazer was already in the exit lane with its hazard lights on, yielding to the ambulance.

The motorcyclist cut in front of the ambulance and struck the Trailblazer.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS where he succumbed to his injuries.