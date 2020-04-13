Chattanooga Area Electric System Severely Damaged By Tornados And Storm Weather

The tornados and severe weather that ripped through the Chattanooga area on Sunday caused catastrophic damage to portions of the EPB electric system, officials said. As many as 60,000 customers remained without power as of 6 a.m. Complete restoration will likely take multiple days.

EPB was ready to respond based on weather reports and deployed crews to begin repairs as soon as damage began occurring on Sunday. Crews worked through the night. The utility is also calling in as many crews as possible from other utilities through mutual aid agreements.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who suffered lasting impacts from the storms last night,” said J.Ed. Marston, EPB spokesperson. “We know how much people rely on electricity, and we’re doing everything we can to complete the power restoration as quickly as possible, but with catastrophic damage like this, repairs will take time.”

EPB encourages customers suffering outages from the storm to download the My EPB app to check for updates on their location.