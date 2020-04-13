 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 49.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Power Back On By Monday Night For 20,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers

Monday, April 13, 2020

After tornadoes and severe weather ripped through the Chattanooga area Sunday night causing catastrophic damage to the local electric system, the power is back on for about 20,000 customers after a day of intensive restoration efforts. About 40,000 customers remain without power.

 

“We know the effects of this storm will continue to impact many families who were in the direct path of the storm as well as thousands of others who continue to experience outages,” said J.Ed.

Marston, EPB spokesperson. “Although we’ve made significant progress today, the many people who still need electricity continue to be first and foremost in our minds.”

 

Between EPB’s regular crews and mutual aid crews that arrived today from surrounding areas about 115 work teams with about 380 people are now part of the effort to restore power for people in the Chattanooga area.

 

“As additional mutual aid crews arrived and started work throughout the day and will continue the work overnight, we’ve continued to call on other utilities to send more linemen,” Mr. Marston said. “We’ll have more people joining the restoration effort tomorrow.”

 

While continuing to work as quickly as possible, EPB asks customers to be prepared for long-standing outages in many cases. “Unfortunately, the damage is so extensive it is necessary to re-construct large portions of the electric system in the areas that were hardest hit,” Mr. Marston said. “Some people will have their power restored overnight, some will have it back on over the next few days, but complete restoration may take 7-10 more days.”

 

For the healthy and safety of customers and utility workers, EPB urges everyone to maintain at least six feet of social distance from utility workers in accordance with CDC guidelines to limit the spread of infection. In addition, EPB is asking everyone to stay away from damaged power lines, utility poles, and power equipment to avoid potentially fatal injury.

 

EPB also encourages customers to download the My EPB app to check for updates on their location.  EPB customer service representatives are available by phone as well 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.  They can be reached online at epb.com and by phone at 423-648-1372.

 


April 14, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BECK, SEQUOIAH RENAE 5204 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102013 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- COLVIN, BRIAN AUNTWAIN 718 CUMBERLAND AVE ATHENS, 37400 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- CROWTHER, TYRONE CORDELL 4613 ... (click for more)

Tennessee Has 8 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Rise From 5,308 To 5,620

Tennessee has had eight more coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 109. Cases are listed at 5,620 - up from 5,308. Officials said 579 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 12 from Sunday. The state report shows 109 cases in Hamilton County - an increase of two - and still at 10 deaths. Bradley County is up to 32 cases of the deadly new ... (click for more)

An Egregious Overreach

I doubt the Chattanooga mayor can produce evidence of his authority to prevent believers from worshiping together -- yet apart -- to mark the most important event in Christianity while sealed away inside their cars with raised windows. While it's justifiable to pause gatherings during pandemics when close physical interaction between church goers cannot be prevented, to stop drive-in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger Stood Ready

After an Easter that was so quiet and so still it seemed as if it were fragile, we were snapped to full alert at its dusk as the worst storm I can ever remember pounded almost every part of our community. Combined with the now-raging coronavirus, it hardly seemed fair by any standard but to our first responders, “fair” has always been a far-away word. I can only imagine the door-to-door ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Phil Fulmer Says Stay Positive, Keep Your Priorities In Place

KNOXVILLE – During an interview on Thursday, Phillip Fulmer prefaced one of his answers by saying, “Leadership matters. It absolutely matters.” Tennessee’s athletic director was referencing football while speaking with former Vols quarterback Erik Ainge during his morning show on Knoxville radio station WNML. But Fulmer really was speaking in a broader sense because the subject ... (click for more)

Scott Bloomquist Selling Race Cars To Fellow Competitors

Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer. Shannon Babb of Illinois is at Scott Bloomquist's Tennessee shop picking up a pair of Sweet/Bloomquist race cars in preparation for the tours such as UMP Summernationals, World of Outlaws and even ... (click for more)


