Power Back On By Monday Night For 20,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers

After tornadoes and severe weather ripped through the Chattanooga area Sunday night causing catastrophic damage to the local electric system, the power is back on for about 20,000 customers after a day of intensive restoration efforts. About 40,000 customers remain without power.

“We know the effects of this storm will continue to impact many families who were in the direct path of the storm as well as thousands of others who continue to experience outages,” said J.Ed. Marston, EPB spokesperson. “Although we’ve made significant progress today, the many people who still need electricity continue to be first and foremost in our minds.”

Between EPB’s regular crews and mutual aid crews that arrived today from surrounding areas about 115 work teams with about 380 people are now part of the effort to restore power for people in the Chattanooga area.

“As additional mutual aid crews arrived and started work throughout the day and will continue the work overnight, we’ve continued to call on other utilities to send more linemen,” Mr. Marston said. “We’ll have more people joining the restoration effort tomorrow.”

While continuing to work as quickly as possible, EPB asks customers to be prepared for long-standing outages in many cases. “Unfortunately, the damage is so extensive it is necessary to re-construct large portions of the electric system in the areas that were hardest hit,” Mr. Marston said. “Some people will have their power restored overnight, some will have it back on over the next few days, but complete restoration may take 7-10 more days.”

For the healthy and safety of customers and utility workers, EPB urges everyone to maintain at least six feet of social distance from utility workers in accordance with CDC guidelines to limit the spread of infection. In addition, EPB is asking everyone to stay away from damaged power lines, utility poles, and power equipment to avoid potentially fatal injury.

EPB also encourages customers to download the My EPB app to check for updates on their location. EPB customer service representatives are available by phone as well 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. They can be reached online at epb.com and by phone at 423-648-1372.