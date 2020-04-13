Chickamauga Post Office Temporarily Closed Due To Storm Damage

The Chickamauga Post Office, at 7610 E. Brainerd Road is temporarily closed due to damage sustained in Sunday night’s tornado.

Customers may pick up Post Office Box mail and obtain other Retail services at the Eastgate Station Post Office, 711 Eastgate Loop. The Eastgate office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No information is available as to when repairs to the Chickamauga Post Office location will be complete.





The Tennessee District serves ZIP Codes 370-374, 376-385 in Tennessee and 307 in northern Georgia.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses, and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.