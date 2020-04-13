Chickamauga, Tn., Post Office Temporarily Closed Due To Storm Damage

 Monday, April 13, 2020 64.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

The Chickamauga (Tn.) Post Office, at 7610 E. Brainerd Road is temporarily closed due to damage sustained in Sunday night’s tornado.

 

Customers may pick up Post Office Box mail and obtain other Retail services at the Eastgate Station Post Office, 711 Eastgate Loop.

The Eastgate office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

 

No information is available as to when repairs to the Chickamauga Post Office location will be complete.

 

The Tennessee District serves ZIP Codes 370-374, 376-385 in Tennessee and 307 in northern Georgia.

 

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses, and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.


Chattanoogans Share Their Experiences Of Sunday Night's Storms

Officials Say Hospital Beds, Intensive Care Beds, Ventilators Available For Local Coronavirus Patients

PHOTOS: Tornado Damage At East Brainerd


Carlton Smith had only seconds to react when he awoke to the sound of a tornado bearing down on East Brainerd. He quickly realized what was happening and immediately took action. "It sounded ...

Hamilton County Emergency Management officials on Monday listed the availability of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators for handling the coronavirus. Surge hospital beds 181 ...

Carlton Smith had only seconds to react when he awoke to the sound of a tornado bearing down on East Brainerd. He quickly realized what was happening and immediately took action. "It sounded like a train coming down the tracks," said Mr. Smith, who was with his girlfriend during the storm. "It was really loud and I knew what it was, and I got us to the bathtub." "I'm sure ...

Hamilton County Emergency Management officials on Monday listed the availability of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators for handling the coronavirus. Surge hospital beds 181 with 17 pediatric Intensive care beds 44 with nine pediatric Ventilators 358 with 48 pediatric

An Egregious Overreach

I doubt the Chattanooga mayor can produce evidence of his authority to prevent believers from worshiping together -- yet apart -- to mark the most important event in Christianity while sealed away inside their cars with raised windows. While it's justifiable to pause gatherings during pandemics when close physical interaction between church goers cannot be prevented, to stop drive-in ...

Roy Exum: ‘Forgive Them, Father’

At a recent meeting of the Hamilton County School Board to discuss the budget for the next three years, one model that was presented included a one percent salary increase for the teachers. Rhonda Thurman, more times than not the sole voice of reason on the school board, balked at that, saying that teachers have had substantial raises this year and – with millions suffering financially ...

Dan Fleser: Phil Fulmer Says Stay Positive, Keep Your Priorities In Place

KNOXVILLE – During an interview on Thursday, Phillip Fulmer prefaced one of his answers by saying, "Leadership matters. It absolutely matters." Tennessee's athletic director was referencing football while speaking with former Vols quarterback Erik Ainge during his morning show on Knoxville radio station WNML. But Fulmer really was speaking in a broader sense because the subject ...

Scott Bloomquist Selling Race Cars To Fellow Competitors

Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer. Shannon Babb of Illinois is at Scott Bloomquist's Tennessee shop picking up a pair of Sweet/Bloomquist race cars in preparation for the tours such as UMP Summernationals, World of Outlaws and even ...


