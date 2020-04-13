Nearly 2 Dozen Walker County Homes Suffer Storm Damage

Nearly two dozen homes suffered tornado damage in Walker County, Ga., officials said.
The damage was in the Hall Valley Road, Ramey Road and Highway 151 area south of LaFayette.
Walker County Fire Rescue personnel conducted a damage assessment on Monday.
Officials said, "We do not have any reports of injuries in Walker County, just a lot of damage to personal property. We still have several trees down across the county blocking one or both lanes of travel.
There are also locations that have flood damage or are washed out that may not be marked yet, so motorists are advised to use extreme caution.
"Also, in order to speed up the process, power providers have been advised to reconnect customers who lost power due to downed lines without an inspection. Our Planning, Zoning and Inspections staff will perform those inspections sometime in the next 14 days."