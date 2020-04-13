 Monday, April 13, 2020 57.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Tornado That Struck Chattanooga Was 1,500 Yards Wide, 9 Miles Long

Monday, April 13, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said Monday there have been two fatalities from Easter's powerful tornadoes -  one not yet identified in order to give the county an opportunity to notify the family. There were 17 others injured. He said there were over 1,300 calls made to emergency dispatch on Sunday night, with over 500 being reports of structural or automobile collapses.

Concerning where displaced families went, he said, “They were set up at the YMCA, and then to the Super 8 Motel in Lookout Valley or the Spring Hill Suites in Ooltewah. It was about 45 families or 140 people who have been displaced in that immediate area who were given shelter.”

Director of Emergency Management Chris Adams said his office knew the storm would hit so quickly that people would have very little time to react. As he put it, “If you get a weather bulletin on your phone, it’s probably already on top of you. That’s how fast this thing was moving.”

County Mayor Coppinger said there would not be any figures given out in terms of the cost of damages until later. A team would need to go to each affected area in order to have an idea as to how much property was damaged, he said.

Anthony Cavallucci , the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Morristown, said he and his team would survey affected areas in order to assess damages. Mr. Cavalucci said the tornado was approximately 1,500 yards wide and was around nine miles long.

Mr. Cavalucci and County Mayor Coppinger both advocated for people to possess multiple ways of receiving news about storms. The alternative they endorsed was a battery-powered weather radio. Unlike cellphone notifications, this tool is not dependent upon cell service or electricity.

“We have been touting for years to have a weather radio with a battery backup,” said Mr. Cavalucci. “If you want to know about a tornado coming, get a weather radio.”

County Mayor Coppinger also explained the rationale behind not employing a storm siren of any kind. He said many people in the area live close to the nuclear plant, and that a nuclear siren sounds identical to the storm siren.

“We happen to live in a community where there is a nuclear plant, and that siren system is exactly what I heard in Nashville during the tornado,” said the county mayor. “There’s a real difference between a nuclear event where we want you to exit and not shelter in place. Where with a tornado, if you hear the siren you need to go shelter.”

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann assured Hamilton County that first responders would not run out of personal protective equipment, which is vital as the COVID-19 pandemic is still a major issue. He said he has been in constant communication with FEMA and TEMA, and that there is ample funds set aside for this kind of event.

Mayor Coppinger said that if any person would like to donate supplies to first responders or those affected, they should call 423-209-5401. They would then be directed as to how to contribute or what is needed.

“Today is a very sad day,” said County Mayor Coppinger. “We lost two of our citizens to fatalities and had 17 people who required hospital treatment. But let’s not forget that, even though we’ve covered a lot of areas for you, at the end of the day what is most important to all of us up here is the well-being of those people who are injured and the families of those who lost their lives, and we certainly grieve with their families.”


April 13, 2020

Tennessee Has 8 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Rise From 5,308 To 5,620

April 13, 2020

Tornadoes Pound Chattanooga Area; Dozens Of Homes Heavily Damaged; Many Entrapments; 2 Killed In Hamilton County; 21 Treated At Erlanger For Injuries

April 13, 2020

38 More Die From Coronavirus In Georgia; Cases Go Up To 13,621


Tennessee has had eight more coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 109. Cases are listed at 5,620 - up from 5,308. Officials said 579 people have been hospitalized in the state from ... (click for more)

A relentless line of tornadoes battered the Chattanooga area Sunday night sending 21 people to Erlanger Hospital, demolishing dozens of homes, leaving a number of people entrapped, and causing ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials said Monday that 38 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Sunday night report, bringing the total to 480. The confirmed cases are ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Tennessee Has 8 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Rise From 5,308 To 5,620

Tennessee has had eight more coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 109. Cases are listed at 5,620 - up from 5,308. Officials said 579 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 12 from Sunday. The state report shows 109 cases in Hamilton County - an increase of two - and still at 10 deaths. Bradley County is up to 32 cases of the deadly new ... (click for more)

Tornadoes Pound Chattanooga Area; Dozens Of Homes Heavily Damaged; Many Entrapments; 2 Killed In Hamilton County; 21 Treated At Erlanger For Injuries

A relentless line of tornadoes battered the Chattanooga area Sunday night sending 21 people to Erlanger Hospital, demolishing dozens of homes, leaving a number of people entrapped, and causing other extensive property damage and widespread power outages. Two Hamilton County residents have died from the storm. One was 29-year-old Raffell Jenkins, who was in bed in a house on Wilcox ... (click for more)

Opinion

An Egregious Overreach

I doubt the Chattanooga mayor can produce evidence of his authority to prevent believers from worshiping together -- yet apart -- to mark the most important event in Christianity while sealed away inside their cars with raised windows. While it's justifiable to pause gatherings during pandemics when close physical interaction between church goers cannot be prevented, to stop drive-in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Forgive Them, Father’

At a recent meeting of the Hamilton County School Board to discuss the budget for the next three years, one model that was presented included a one percent salary increase for the teachers. Rhonda Thurman, more times than not the sole voice of reason on the school board, balked at that, saying that teachers have had substantial raises this year and – with millions suffering financially ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Phil Fulmer Says Stay Positive, Keep Your Priorities In Place

KNOXVILLE – During an interview on Thursday, Phillip Fulmer prefaced one of his answers by saying, “Leadership matters. It absolutely matters.” Tennessee’s athletic director was referencing football while speaking with former Vols quarterback Erik Ainge during his morning show on Knoxville radio station WNML. But Fulmer really was speaking in a broader sense because the subject ... (click for more)

Scott Bloomquist Selling Race Cars To Fellow Competitors

Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer. Shannon Babb of Illinois is at Scott Bloomquist's Tennessee shop picking up a pair of Sweet/Bloomquist race cars in preparation for the tours such as UMP Summernationals, World of Outlaws and even ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors