County Clerk's Office To Remain Closed

County Clerk Bill Knowles said on Monday, “In light of Governor Bill Lee’s announcement today extending his stay at home order the County Clerk’s office will remain closed until further notice. We will continue serving taxpayers online. Hamilton County residents that have a specific question pertaining to services may call 423 209-6525."

Vehicle renewal registrations can be made online or by mail. To renew motorists are asked to access www.countyclerkanytime.com, or mail to County Clerk, Post Office Box 24868, Chattanooga, TN 37422-4868.

“The County Clerk’s courthouse office will also remain closed but the issuance of a marriage license may be scheduled by ‘appointment only’. Couples must access www.countyclerkanytime.com, complete a marriage license pre-app and then call 423 209-6500 for an appointment.

In an attempt to keep deputy clerks and the public safe from the COVID-19 virus protective barriers will be installed at both offices to phase in reopening when feasible.

Mr. Knowles said, “While we seek to be good stewards in this time of stress and frustration, please be assured we will open both locations will full services when authorities feel it is safe to reopen. The prayers and support of the community will be appreciated.”