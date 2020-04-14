 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 50.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


South Chickamauga Creek Goes Almost 8 Feet Above Flood Stage

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

  • Taken April 13, 2020

    - photo by David Pond

  • Taken April 13, 2020

    - photo by David Pond

  • Taken Dec. 27, 2015

  • Taken April 14, 2020

    - photo by Amanda Paris

  • Taken April 14, 2020

    - photo by Amanda Paris

South Chickamauga Creek, which runs from Brainerd to East Ridge, was almost eight feet above flood stage on Tuesday morning.

The stage at 10 a.m. was 25.9 feet. Flood stage is 18 feet.

The creek was expected to rise to near 26 feet on Tuesday afternoon, then begin falling.

 Officials said moderate flooding was occurring.

At 27 feet, homes on Arlena Circle off Shallowford Road are evacuated.

Evacuations also take place at the Fountainbleau Apartments on Spring Creek Road in East Ridge.

With flood waters reaching between moderate and major flood stages, low lying areas in the eastern half of East Ridge may be affected, City Manager Chris Dorsey said.

He stated, "East Ridge Fire and Police are continuously monitoring this hazardous event.  Please be aware of your surroundings and use extreme caution when driving in this area." 

David Pond, a TVA retiree, questioned the effect of the Bass Pro development and Camp Jordan on the water levels.

He said, "Based on the National Weather Service water level gauge at Eastgate, this flood level today far surpasses the recorded 26 foot depth of Dec. 27, 2015.

"However, today's National Weather Service gauge is now only showing 21 foot. 

"Could the raised areas by Bass Pro and Camp Jordan be contributing to higher flooding upstream of the Eastgate gauge?


April 15, 2020

Power Back On For About 32,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers

April 15, 2020

Officials Say Additional Hospital Beds, Intensive Care Beds, Ventilators Available For Local Coronavirus Patients

April 15, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Through continuing efforts, EPB has now returned power to about 32,000 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 28,000 customers remain without ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Emergency Management officials on Wednesday listed approved availability of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators for handling the coronavirus. Surge hospital ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Power Back On For About 32,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now returned power to about 32,000 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 28,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers today but estimates that total restoration may take up to 7-10 days after the storm. One of the ways EPB ... (click for more)

Officials Say Additional Hospital Beds, Intensive Care Beds, Ventilators Available For Local Coronavirus Patients

Hamilton County Emergency Management officials on Wednesday listed approved availability of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators for handling the coronavirus. Surge hospital beds 271 (up from 181 on Monday) with 17 pediatric Intensive care beds 64 (up from 44 on Monday) with seven (down from nine on Monday) pediatric Ventilators 366 (up from 358 on Monday) ... (click for more)

Opinion

Councilman Darrin Ledford: "We Have Each Other, We Have It All"

Sunday night our community was dealt another blow by way of a devastating tornado that brought the East Brainerd community to its knees. I saw on Monday the great American fighting spirit soar with neighbors helping neighbors, without reservation or hesitation. As I canvassed our newest “front line”, I witnessed devastation I haven’t seen since my wife Kelly and I survived ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Pal, Bill Millsaps

Bill Millsaps, one of the nation’s best sports writers and later a beloved executive at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, died at the age of 77 on Friday after declining health issues. He was also one of my most delightful friends in my newspaper days because he was from Daisy, Tn., something the all-star crowd of fellow scribes he ran with at major sporting events would never let him ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Phil Fulmer Says Stay Positive, Keep Your Priorities In Place

KNOXVILLE – During an interview on Thursday, Phillip Fulmer prefaced one of his answers by saying, “Leadership matters. It absolutely matters.” Tennessee’s athletic director was referencing football while speaking with former Vols quarterback Erik Ainge during his morning show on Knoxville radio station WNML. But Fulmer really was speaking in a broader sense because the subject ... (click for more)

Scott Bloomquist Selling Race Cars To Fellow Competitors

Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer. Shannon Babb of Illinois is at Scott Bloomquist's Tennessee shop picking up a pair of Sweet/Bloomquist race cars in preparation for the tours such as UMP Summernationals, World of Outlaws and even ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors