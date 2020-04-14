Hamilton County Has Additional Coronavirus Death; 2 More Cases Move Total To 109

Hamilton County Health Department’s Becky Barnes updated Hamilton County on the latest COVID-19 numbers and how tornado relief efforts could have an effect on these statistics. There have been two more cases in Hamilton County, bringing the total number of cases to 109.

“It is also with our deepest regret that that there was one additional death because of COVID-19, bring our total number of deaths to 12,” said Ms. Barnes. “This death was an adult over 40 with underlying conditions, and our deepest condolences go out to that family.”

While Dr. Paul Hendricks, health officer, thanked volunteers and workers for their efforts to assist in recovery after the tornado, he implored them to also be wary of social distancing. He also asked anyone who may be sick or infected to stay away and abstain from volunteering.

“While this is a very basic act of human love and compassion, it’s exactly what the COVID-19 virus will take advantage of,” said Dr. Hendricks. “If you are already sick with symptoms of COVID-19, do not participate in recovery efforts, please stay at home. Infecting other workers will take people out of the line of duty, and ultimately hurt recovery efforts.”

Ms. Barnes did say that safety is a concern for volunteers and workers, and that they have sent face masks to other places in order to keep recovery efforts safe. She also said tetanus booster shots are available if workers need them.

Sarah Waldrup of the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee spoke about the importance of maintaining mental health. She said even though many are social distancing, they do not need to feel as if they are alone. Ms. Waldrup said anyone who would like to receive help can call their peer recovery center at 877-642-3866.

“When you call, you will be connected to a certified peer counselor who will connect you to mental health resources based upon your individual needs,” said Ms. Waldrup, who also stated these counselors would also advise a person on how get help for others as well.



Chris Smith, UTC’s Director of the School of Nursing, also gave an update about what the university has been doing to assisting the health department. She said the college of health education professional studies and pre-med students have worked with Dr. Dawn Ford and trained in contact tracing activities and daily monitoring.

She said 61 students and staff have been trained enough to be eligible to volunteer if they are needed. Another student is working with an epidemiologist on COVID-19 data, and three MPH students working with Sarah Worthington on a social media campaign concerning social distancing and hand-washing.

She also said one engineering professor is working with a commission in order to develop the face shields that will be distributed to healthcare providers. Ms. Smith said this professor is working from home, and other students are working to design respirators and ventilators from off-the-shelf products.

“We are very proud at UTC to be able to partner with the Health Department and the community as we work to keep Chattanooga safe and healthy,” said Ms. Smith.