Hamilton County Has Additional Coronavirus Death; 2 More Cases Move Total To 109

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

Hamilton County Health Department’s Becky Barnes updated Hamilton County on the latest COVID-19 numbers and how tornado relief efforts could have an effect on these statistics. There have been two more cases in Hamilton County, bringing the total number of cases to 109.

“It is also with our deepest regret that that there was one additional death because of COVID-19, bring our total number of deaths to 12,” said Ms. Barnes. “This death was an adult over 40 with underlying conditions, and our deepest condolences go out to that family.”

While Dr. Paul Hendricks, health officer, thanked volunteers and workers for their efforts to assist in recovery after the tornado, he implored them to also be wary of social distancing. He also asked anyone who may be sick or infected to stay away and abstain from volunteering.

“While this is a very basic act of human love and compassion, it’s exactly what the COVID-19 virus will take advantage of,” said Dr. Hendricks. “If you are already sick with symptoms of COVID-19, do not participate in recovery efforts, please stay at home. Infecting other workers will take people out of the line of duty, and ultimately hurt recovery efforts.”

Ms. Barnes did say that safety is a concern for volunteers and workers, and that they have sent face masks to other places in order to keep recovery efforts safe. She also said tetanus booster shots are available if workers need them.

Sarah Waldrup of the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee spoke about the importance of maintaining mental health. She said even though many are social distancing, they do not need to feel as if they are alone. Ms. Waldrup said anyone who would like to receive help can call their peer recovery center at 877-642-3866.

“When you call, you will be connected to a certified peer counselor who will connect you to mental health resources based upon your individual needs,” said Ms. Waldrup, who also stated these counselors would also advise a person on how get help for others as well.

Chris Smith, UTC’s Director of the School of Nursing, also gave an update about what the university has been doing to assisting the health department. She said the college of health education professional studies and pre-med students have worked with Dr. Dawn Ford and trained in contact tracing activities and daily monitoring.

She said 61 students and staff have been trained enough to be eligible to volunteer if they are needed. Another student is working with an epidemiologist on COVID-19 data, and three MPH students working with Sarah Worthington on a social media campaign concerning social distancing and hand-washing.

She also said one engineering professor is working with a commission in order to develop the face shields that will be distributed to healthcare providers. Ms. Smith said this professor is working from home, and other students are working to design respirators and ventilators from off-the-shelf products.

"We are very proud at UTC to be able to partner with the Health Department and the community as we work to keep Chattanooga safe and healthy," said Ms. Smith.

 

 

 

 

 


April 14, 2020

South Chickamauga Creek Almost 8 Feet Above Flood Stage

South Chickamauga Creek, which runs from Brainerd to East Ridge, was almost eight feet above flood stage on Tuesday morning. The stage at 10 a.m. was 25.9 feet. Flood stage is 18 feet. The creek was expected to rise to near 26 feet on Tuesday afternoon, then begin falling. Officials said moderate flooding is occurring. At 27 feet, homes on Arlena Circle off Shallowford ... (click for more)

Winds Devastate Grace Baptist Academy Campus; Faith Sustains Parents, Faculty, Students Through Destruction

The horrific storms that tore through Chattanooga also were destructive at the campus of Grace Baptist Academy, located at the corner of Jenkins Road and Shallowford Road. Buildings were cracked open much like discarded egg shells and debris littered the grounds. Metal, glass and insulation covered parking lots and playgrounds where children had once swung and climbed. Power ... (click for more)

Opinion

Councilman Darrin Ledford: "We Have Each Other, We Have It All"

Sunday night our community was dealt another blow by way of a devastating tornado that brought the East Brainerd community to its knees. I saw on Monday the great American fighting spirit soar with neighbors helping neighbors, without reservation or hesitation. As I canvassed our newest “front line”, I witnessed devastation I haven’t seen since my wife Kelly and I survived ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger Stood Ready

After an Easter that was so quiet and so still it seemed as if it were fragile, we were snapped to full alert at its dusk as the worst storm I can ever remember pounded almost every part of our community. Combined with the now-raging coronavirus, it hardly seemed fair by any standard but to our first responders, “fair” has always been a far-away word. I can only imagine the door-to-door ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Phil Fulmer Says Stay Positive, Keep Your Priorities In Place

KNOXVILLE – During an interview on Thursday, Phillip Fulmer prefaced one of his answers by saying, “Leadership matters. It absolutely matters.” Tennessee’s athletic director was referencing football while speaking with former Vols quarterback Erik Ainge during his morning show on Knoxville radio station WNML. But Fulmer really was speaking in a broader sense because the subject ... (click for more)

Scott Bloomquist Selling Race Cars To Fellow Competitors

Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer. Shannon Babb of Illinois is at Scott Bloomquist's Tennessee shop picking up a pair of Sweet/Bloomquist race cars in preparation for the tours such as UMP Summernationals, World of Outlaws and even ... (click for more)


