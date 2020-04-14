Reed Facing Assault Charges After Injuring Trooper After Speeding Away From Checkpoint

A Chattanooga man was arrested for assault on a police officer on Tuesday after he injured an officer at a checkpoint in tornado-ravaged Holly Hills.

On Tuesday, state trooper Dakota Bromley was working the Holly Hills subdivision due to recent tornado damage. He told an investigator that while he was working, a motorist came upon the checkpoint. The motorist was later identified as William Reed, 58.

According the police report, Reed was “irate” and began cursing at trooper Bromley. The trooper asked Reed to provide proof of residency. At that point, Reed sped away, all while the trooper’s arm was still inside the car window, thus causing abrasions. Trooper Bromley was able to make out the car’s tag number and relayed that information to investigators.

When the investigator relayed the tag information to dispatch, he was told the tag belonged to an address of 8217 Bay Berry Dr. When the investigators went to the address, they came into contact with Reed, who according to the police report was reluctant to come to the door.

When the investigator asked Reed to talk about what had just happened, Reed was said to reply by asking “Am I under arrest?” At that point, the sergeant accompanying the investigator said, “Yes, yes you are.”

They then repeatedly asked Reed to open the door, which Reed refused to do. They then forcibly entered the residence. According to the police report, Reed began resisting arrest and had to be taken to the floor in order to be handcuffed.

After being handcuffed, Reed was taken into custody “without further incident.” He is charged with assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.