 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 45.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Reed Facing Assault Charges After Injuring Trooper After Speeding Away From Checkpoint

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

A Chattanooga man was arrested for assault on a police officer on Tuesday after he injured an officer at a checkpoint in tornado-ravaged Holly Hills.

On Tuesday, state trooper Dakota Bromley was working the Holly Hills subdivision due to recent tornado damage. He told an investigator that while he was working, a motorist came upon the checkpoint. The motorist was later identified as William Reed, 58.

According the police report, Reed was “irate” and began cursing at trooper Bromley. The trooper asked Reed to provide proof of residency. At that point, Reed sped away, all while the trooper’s arm was still inside the car window, thus causing abrasions. Trooper Bromley was able to make out the car’s tag number and relayed that information to investigators.

When the investigator relayed the tag information to dispatch, he was told the tag belonged to an address of 8217 Bay Berry Dr. When the investigators went to the address, they came into contact with Reed, who according to the police report was reluctant to come to the door.

When the investigator asked Reed to talk about what had just happened, Reed was said to reply by asking “Am I under arrest?” At that point, the sergeant accompanying the investigator said, “Yes, yes you are.”

They then repeatedly asked Reed to open the door, which Reed refused to do. They then forcibly entered the residence. According to the police report, Reed began resisting arrest and had to be taken to the floor in order to be handcuffed.

After being handcuffed, Reed was taken into custody “without further incident.” He is charged with assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.


April 15, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 14, 2020

South Chickamauga Creek Almost 8 Feet Above Flood Stage

April 14, 2020

Georgia Coronavirus Death Toll Goes To 524; Cases Rise From 13,621 To 14,578


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: DRAKE, TAMARA A 3919 ALLGOOD CT CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ... (click for more)

South Chickamauga Creek, which runs from Brainerd to East Ridge, was almost eight feet above flood stage on Tuesday morning. The stage at 10 a.m. was 25.9 feet. Flood stage is 18 feet. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials said Tuesday that 44 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Monday night report, bringing the total to 524. The confirmed cases are ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: DRAKE, TAMARA A 3919 ALLGOOD CT CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING --- GUNTER, ANNA LUANN 2400 EXECUTIVE PARK DRIVE #131 CLEVELAND, 37312 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous Charges or ... (click for more)

South Chickamauga Creek Almost 8 Feet Above Flood Stage

South Chickamauga Creek, which runs from Brainerd to East Ridge, was almost eight feet above flood stage on Tuesday morning. The stage at 10 a.m. was 25.9 feet. Flood stage is 18 feet. The creek was expected to rise to near 26 feet on Tuesday afternoon, then begin falling. Officials said moderate flooding is occurring. At 27 feet, homes on Arlena Circle off Shallowford ... (click for more)

Opinion

Councilman Darrin Ledford: "We Have Each Other, We Have It All"

Sunday night our community was dealt another blow by way of a devastating tornado that brought the East Brainerd community to its knees. I saw on Monday the great American fighting spirit soar with neighbors helping neighbors, without reservation or hesitation. As I canvassed our newest “front line”, I witnessed devastation I haven’t seen since my wife Kelly and I survived ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Pal, Bill Millsaps

Bill Millsaps, one of the nation’s best sports writers and later a beloved executive at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, died at the age of 77 on Friday after declining health issues. He was also one of my most delightful friends in my newspaper days because he was from Daisy, Tn., something the all-star crowd of fellow scribes he ran with at major sporting events would never let him ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Phil Fulmer Says Stay Positive, Keep Your Priorities In Place

KNOXVILLE – During an interview on Thursday, Phillip Fulmer prefaced one of his answers by saying, “Leadership matters. It absolutely matters.” Tennessee’s athletic director was referencing football while speaking with former Vols quarterback Erik Ainge during his morning show on Knoxville radio station WNML. But Fulmer really was speaking in a broader sense because the subject ... (click for more)

Scott Bloomquist Selling Race Cars To Fellow Competitors

Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer. Shannon Babb of Illinois is at Scott Bloomquist's Tennessee shop picking up a pair of Sweet/Bloomquist race cars in preparation for the tours such as UMP Summernationals, World of Outlaws and even ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors