Vikki Mills, Republican Candidate For Georgia State House, Calls For State To Reopen

Vikki Mills, a candidate for the Republican nomination for Georgia State House District 1, on Wednesday called for the Georgia economy to re-open as soon as possible. Citing the damage to the local economy of District 1, Ms. Mills demanded that immediate action be taken to lift the “shelter in place” order and re-open businesses that are suffering at rates not seen since the Great Depression.

“All workers are essential,” Ms. Mills said. “Businesses are closing, people are suffering, and a second Great Depression may be in sight. This is why I’m calling on the governor to quickly announce a plan to re-open the economy as soon as possible, even if it means some aspects of social distancing temporarily stay in place. Georgians can be relied upon to follow guidelines and best practices. But we cannot ask them to sit idly at home and watch while our society crumbles around us.”

Ms. Mills’s call to re-open Georgia comes after Governor Brian Kemp extended the shelter in place order to last till April 30. The governor’s original order came in response to the fast-evolving coronavirus pandemic. The order required all Georgia residents to stay at home except for essential travel while also forcing many businesses to close due to the social distancing restrictions put into place. Retailers and small businesses have been particularly hurt during the pandemic contributing to Georgia seeing the fifth largest increase in unemployment claims in the nation, said Ms. Mills.

“As a registered nurse, I know the coronavirus is a serious threat,” Ms. Mills said. “My husband, who is a cardiologist at Erlanger, and I make sure our family practices all the guidelines. But I also know that we cannot go on much longer like this.”

Of particular concern to Ms. Mills is the status of Georgia’s farmers and agriculture industry. The loss of the restaurant business and the closure of public schools has sent demand plummeting for agricultural products such as milk, eggs, and fresh vegetables. The drop in demand sends prices so low that farmers face steep losses. Other industries such as logistics and transportation depend on the success of the agricultural industry, causing problems that start at farms to ripple throughout the local economy, said Ms. Mills.

“Farmers are critical to our national security,” Ms. Mills said. “And that’s why we need a timeline for getting the markets back open. Some say we will be in “social distancing” till 2022. That is unacceptable. We need a plan to re-open now.”

The General Primary election has been postponed to June 9 with Early Voting starting May 18. Ms. Mills encourages all voters to vote by mail by completing the Absentee Ballot application sent by the Secretary of State or by requesting one from their county Board of Elections.

“I will fight for the families and small businesses of District 1 in the recovery to come,” Ms. Mills said. “You make up the heart of our community. If elected, I will ensure you are not forgotten!”