Vikki Mills, Republican Candidate For Georgia State House, Calls For State To Reopen

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Vikki Mills, a candidate for the Republican nomination for Georgia State House District 1, on Wednesday called for the Georgia economy to re-open as soon as possible. Citing the damage to the local economy of District 1, Ms. Mills demanded that immediate action be taken to lift the “shelter in place” order and re-open businesses that are suffering at rates not seen since the Great Depression.

“All workers are essential,” Ms. Mills said. “Businesses are closing, people are suffering, and a second Great Depression may be in sight. This is why I’m calling on the governor to quickly announce a plan to re-open the economy as soon as possible, even if it means some aspects of social distancing temporarily stay in place. Georgians can be relied upon to follow guidelines and best practices. But we cannot ask them to sit idly at home and watch while our society crumbles around us.”

Ms. Mills’s call to re-open Georgia comes after Governor Brian Kemp extended the shelter in place order to last till April 30. The governor’s original order came in response to the fast-evolving coronavirus pandemic. The order required all Georgia residents to stay at home except for essential travel while also forcing many businesses to close due to the social distancing restrictions put into place. Retailers and small businesses have been particularly hurt during the pandemic contributing to Georgia seeing the fifth largest increase in unemployment claims in the nation, said Ms. Mills. 

“As a registered nurse, I know the coronavirus is a serious threat,” Ms. Mills said. “My husband, who is a cardiologist at Erlanger, and I make sure our family practices all the guidelines. But I also know that we cannot go on much longer like this.”

Of particular concern to Ms. Mills is the status of Georgia’s farmers and agriculture industry. The loss of the restaurant business and the closure of public schools has sent demand plummeting for agricultural products such as milk, eggs, and fresh vegetables. The drop in demand sends prices so low that farmers face steep losses. Other industries such as logistics and transportation depend on the success of the agricultural industry, causing problems that start at farms to ripple throughout the local economy, said Ms. Mills.

“Farmers are critical to our national security,” Ms. Mills said. “And that’s why we need a timeline for getting the markets back open. Some say we will be in “social distancing” till 2022. That is unacceptable. We need a plan to re-open now.”

The General Primary election has been postponed to June 9 with Early Voting starting May 18. Ms. Mills encourages all voters to vote by mail by completing the Absentee Ballot application sent by the Secretary of State or by requesting one from their county Board of Elections.

“I will fight for the families and small businesses of District 1 in the recovery to come,” Ms. Mills said. “You make up the heart of our community. If elected, I will ensure you are not forgotten!”


Power Back On For About 33,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers

David Paschall Joins Lookout Commission; Security Cameras At Edge Of Town Upgraded; Dumpsters Overflowing From Spring Cleaning

Officials Say Additional Hospital Beds, Intensive Care Beds, Ventilators Available For Local Coronavirus Patients


Through continuing efforts, EPB has now returned power to about 33,000 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 27,000 customers remain without ... (click for more)

Changes have taken place on the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commission since Commissioner Don Stinnett moved out of town. At the April meeting David Paschall was appointed and sworn in to fill the ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Emergency Management officials on Wednesday listed approved availability of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators for handling the coronavirus. Surge hospital ... (click for more)



Power Back On For About 33,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now returned power to about 33,000 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 27,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers today but estimates that total restoration may take up to 7-10 days after the storm. One of the ways EPB ... (click for more)

David Paschall Joins Lookout Commission; Security Cameras At Edge Of Town Upgraded; Dumpsters Overflowing From Spring Cleaning

Changes have taken place on the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commission since Commissioner Don Stinnett moved out of town. At the April meeting David Paschall was appointed and sworn in to fill the vacancy. He will become the commissioner in charge of parks and playgrounds, while Brooke Pippenger will move into the position formerly held by Commissioner Stinnett, as liaison with Lookout ... (click for more)

Opinion

Free Burn Permits During A Respiratory Virus Pandemic?

I just read that the Chattanooga Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau is issuing free burn permits to storm victims so they can burn debris. My question is, why are authorities even allowing outdoor burning at all during a worldwide respiratory virus pandemic? Our governor has just extended the statewide stay-at-home order to the end of the month. Now, not only will thousands ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Pal, Bill Millsaps

Bill Millsaps, one of the nation’s best sports writers and later a beloved executive at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, died at the age of 77 on Friday after declining health issues. He was also one of my most delightful friends in my newspaper days because he was from Daisy, Tn., something the all-star crowd of fellow scribes he ran with at major sporting events would never let him ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Phil Fulmer Says Stay Positive, Keep Your Priorities In Place

KNOXVILLE – During an interview on Thursday, Phillip Fulmer prefaced one of his answers by saying, “Leadership matters. It absolutely matters.” Tennessee’s athletic director was referencing football while speaking with former Vols quarterback Erik Ainge during his morning show on Knoxville radio station WNML. But Fulmer really was speaking in a broader sense because the subject ... (click for more)

Scott Bloomquist Selling Race Cars To Fellow Competitors

Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer. Shannon Babb of Illinois is at Scott Bloomquist's Tennessee shop picking up a pair of Sweet/Bloomquist race cars in preparation for the tours such as UMP Summernationals, World of Outlaws and even ... (click for more)


