Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROOKS, JOE ADAM
HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BUTLER, TIERRA C
17 KELSEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
---
COLLINS, ANDREW ANTHONY
711 E 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CONAWAY, ERICA DAWN
75 PEBBLE STONE DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DIAZ - VASQUEZ, FRANCISCO ARMONDO
5005 15TH AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS DRIVING
---
FIELDS, BRIAN RAY
6328 BRENDA COURT HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GRIFFITH, JENNIFER MAE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033100
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HARRIS, JOSEPH RANDALL
10409 ARNETT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HENDRIX, DAVID WAYNE
5167 JACKSON RD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JACKSON, PHILIP TREMAYNE
3416 LAND ST. EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER 2500
---
JENNINGS, ALDWIN DEWAYNE
3824 MONTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113122
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KNIGHT, REGINALD DEWAYNE
1020 W 37TH ST APT B 3006 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LAWSON, TRAVIS LEE
6038 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
POWELL, DESMOND DONNELL
2820 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
REED, WILLIAM RAYMOND
8217 BAY BERRY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
---
SCOTT, CLINTON LEE
201 EADS LANE EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
WILLIAMS, RANDALL CRAIG
6426 STAYLION LANE APT 120 HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
WOODS, ELIJAH
1816 EAST 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EVADING ARREST
---
WRIGHT, JUSTIN LEE
5324 MOUNTAIN CREEH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

BROOKS, JOE ADAM
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/16/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUTLER, TIERRA C
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/31/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
CONAWAY, ERICA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/31/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DIAZ - VASQUEZ, FRANCISCO ARMONDO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS DRIVING
FIELDS, BRIAN RAY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GRIFFITH, JENNIFER MAE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/21/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARRIS, JOSEPH RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HENDRIX, DAVID WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/10/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KNIGHT, REGINALD DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/22/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LAWSON, TRAVIS LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/21/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
POWELL, DESMOND DONNELL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
SCOTT, CLINTON LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
WILLIAMS, RANDALL CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 10/10/1953
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
WRIGHT, JUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/18/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION


April 16, 2020

