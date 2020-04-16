Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROOKS, JOE ADAM

HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BUTLER, TIERRA C

17 KELSEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

---

COLLINS, ANDREW ANTHONY

711 E 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CONAWAY, ERICA DAWN

75 PEBBLE STONE DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DIAZ - VASQUEZ, FRANCISCO ARMONDO

5005 15TH AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS DRIVING

---

FIELDS, BRIAN RAY

6328 BRENDA COURT HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---GRIFFITH, JENNIFER MAE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033100Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HARRIS, JOSEPH RANDALL10409 ARNETT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HENDRIX, DAVID WAYNE5167 JACKSON RD APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JACKSON, PHILIP TREMAYNE3416 LAND ST. EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OVER 2500---JENNINGS, ALDWIN DEWAYNE3824 MONTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113122Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KNIGHT, REGINALD DEWAYNE1020 W 37TH ST APT B 3006 CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LAWSON, TRAVIS LEE6038 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---POWELL, DESMOND DONNELL2820 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---REED, WILLIAM RAYMOND8217 BAY BERRY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSAGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE---SCOTT, CLINTON LEE201 EADS LANE EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---WILLIAMS, RANDALL CRAIG6426 STAYLION LANE APT 120 HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTASSAULT---WOODS, ELIJAH1816 EAST 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFEVADING ARREST---WRIGHT, JUSTIN LEE5324 MOUNTAIN CREEH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

BROOKS, JOE ADAM

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/16/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUTLER, TIERRA C

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/31/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER CONAWAY, ERICA DAWN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/31/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DIAZ - VASQUEZ, FRANCISCO ARMONDO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/18/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS DRIVING FIELDS, BRIAN RAY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/29/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GRIFFITH, JENNIFER MAE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/21/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HARRIS, JOSEPH RANDALL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HENDRIX, DAVID WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/10/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KNIGHT, REGINALD DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 07/22/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LAWSON, TRAVIS LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/21/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT