Georgia Has 41 More Coronavirus Deaths To Bring Toll To 617; Has 1,100 New Cases Since Wednesday

Georgia state health officials said Thursday that 41 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Wednesday report, bringing the total to 617.

The confirmed cases are now at 16,368 - up from 15,260 on Wednesday.

Officials said 3,260 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus - up from 3,006.



Whitfield County is up to 34, an increase of two, with three deaths.



Walker County is at 13. Dade County rose to seven, and has one death.

Catoosa County is up to 18, and Chattooga County has nine cases with one death.

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,358 cases and has 88 deaths. Lee County, which is near Albany, is at 267 cases with 15 deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 240 cases. There have been two more deaths, bringing the total to 22.

Floyd County (Rome) has 122 cases and six deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has gone up to 50 cases and has five deaths.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 1,945. There have been 66 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,014 cases and 49 deaths - five more than Wednesday. There are now 1,260 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 21 deaths - five more than Wednesday. Gwinnett County has increased to 917 cases with 32 deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 473 with 13 deaths.

Cherokee County (Canton) has 245 cases and eight deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 258 cases and seven deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 102 cases and 12 deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 526 cases - up from 402 on Wednesday. It has five deaths, after remaining at zero until Wednesday.