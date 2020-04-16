 Thursday, April 16, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Georgia Has 41 More Coronavirus Deaths To Bring Toll To 617; Has 1,100 New Cases Since Wednesday

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Georgia state health officials said Thursday that 41 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Wednesday report, bringing the total to 617. 

The confirmed cases are now at 16,368 - up from 15,260 on Wednesday.

Officials said 3,260 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus - up from 3,006.

Whitfield County is up to 34, an increase of two, with three deaths. 

Walker County is at 13. Dade County rose to seven, and has one death.

Catoosa County is up to 18, and Chattooga County has nine cases with one death.

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,358 cases and has 88 deaths. Lee County, which is near Albany, is at 267 cases with 15 deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 240 cases. There have been two more deaths, bringing the total to 22.

Floyd County (Rome) has 122 cases and six deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has gone up to 50 cases and has five deaths.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 1,945. There have been 66 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,014 cases and 49 deaths - five more than Wednesday. There are now 1,260 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 21 deaths - five more than Wednesday. Gwinnett County has increased to 917 cases with 32 deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 473 with 13 deaths.

Cherokee County (Canton) has 245 cases and eight deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 258 cases and seven deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 102 cases and 12 deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 526 cases - up from 402 on Wednesday. It has five deaths, after remaining at zero until Wednesday. 

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 1945 66
Dougherty 1358 88
Dekalb 1260 21
Cobb 1014 49
Gwinnett 917 32
Hall 526 5
Clayton 473 13
Henry 330 5
Sumter 292 14
Lee 267 15
Carroll 258 7
Cherokee 245 8
Bartow 240 22
Richmond 231 9
Douglas 209 6
Muscogee 200 4
Mitchell 193 22
Bibb 179 1
Chatham 170 5
Forsyth 169 5
Houston 158 9
Early 148 8
Upson 143 6
Coweta 142 3
Terrell 137 12
Randolph 135 11
Fayette 126 5
Paulding 123 5
Floyd 122 6
Spalding 122 5
Newton 115 3
Worth 114 4
Thomas 112 14
Rockdale 111 6
Colquitt 105 5
Crisp 104 1
Clarke 102 12
Baldwin 100 2
Columbia 87 0
Barrow 81 3
Lowndes 79 3
Tift 79 4
Troup 77 4
Ware 76 5
Coffee 72 3
Dooly 64 4
Calhoun 59 2
Habersham 57 2
Walton 56 3
Decatur 55 0
Gordon 50 5
Pierce 49 2
Turner 49 1
Glynn 45 0
Oconee 45 0
Jackson 43 1
Macon 42 0
Greene 40 1
Dawson 39 2
Butts 38 0
Laurens 38 1
Burke 35 2
Mcduffie 35 2
Meriwether 35 0
Harris 34 1
Whitfield 34 3
Wilcox 34 0
Johnson 33 1
Oglethorpe 32 1
Bryan 30 2
Peach 30 2
Pike 28 1
Polk 28 0
Stephens 28 0
Camden 26 0
Grady 26 1
Liberty 26 0
Effingham 24 1
Bulloch 23 1
Washington 23 0
Brooks 22 2
Lamar 21 0
Seminole 21 1
Marion 20 0
Miller 20 0
White 20 0
Clay 19 2
Dodge 19 0
Haralson 19 1
Lumpkin 19 0
Morgan 19 0
Baker 18 2
Catoosa 18 0
Wilkinson 18 1
Appling 17 0
Bacon 17 1
Murray 17 0
Toombs 17 2
Brantley 16 1
Pulaski 16 1
Jones 15 0
Monroe 15 1
Pickens 15 2
Talbot 15 1
Fannin 14 0
Madison 14 1
Putnam 14 0
Schley 14 1
Banks 13 0
Irwin 13 0
Telfair 13 0
Walker 13 0
Crawford 12 0
Emanuel 12 0
Jenkins 12 1
Stewart 12 0
Cook 11 1
Jefferson 11 1
Screven 11 1
Taylor 11 3
Wilkes 11 0
Ben Hill 10 0
Berrien 10 0
Franklin 10 0
Jasper 10 0
Towns 10 0
Warren 10 0
Chattooga 9 1
Lincoln 9 0
Gilmer 8 0
Union 8 1
Clinch 7 0
Dade 7 1
Elbert 7 0
Rabun 7 0
Wayne 7 0
Chattahoochee 6 0
Hancock 6 0
Lanier 6 1
Charlton 5 0
Hart 5 0
Heard 5 1
Tattnall 5 0
Atkinson 4 0
Candler 4 0
Mcintosh 4 0
Twiggs 4 0
Webster 4 0
Bleckley 3 0
Echols 3 0
Jeff Davis 3 0
Quitman 3 1
Wheeler 3 0
Evans 2 0
Long 2 0
Montgomery 2 0
Treutlen 1 0
Unknown 212 0
Non-Georgia Resident 724 6
*Based on patient county of re


April 16, 2020

EPB Mobilizes 1,100+ Utility Workers And Restores Power To 46,000 Customers

April 16, 2020

Police Say Brenner, Others Stole In Tornado Area While Posing As Police; Almost Hit 2 Officers During Chase

April 16, 2020

State Republicans Dump Basil Marceaux, Others


Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 46,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night. About 14,000 customers remain without power. ... (click for more)

Travis Allen Brenner is in custody after leading police on a chase after almost running over a couple of officers. Law enforcement responded to a weapon law violation on Wednesday at 7100 ... (click for more)

State Republicans have dumped several candidates from the August ballot, including perennial candidate Basil Marceaux from Soddy Daisy. Also tossed off was Jim Elkins of Chattanooga, who is ... (click for more)



Breaking News

EPB Mobilizes 1,100+ Utility Workers And Restores Power To 46,000 Customers

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 46,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night. About 14,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers in the next 24 hours but estimates that total restoration may take until Tuesday. One of the ways EPB is speeding ... (click for more)

Police Say Brenner, Others Stole In Tornado Area While Posing As Police; Almost Hit 2 Officers During Chase

Travis Allen Brenner is in custody after leading police on a chase after almost running over a couple of officers. Law enforcement responded to a weapon law violation on Wednesday at 7100 Bonny Oaks Dr. Police had located a vehicle that had been “bolo’d” on Tuesday in an incident involving an assault on two officers. This vehicle had evaded police while law enforcement were attempting ... (click for more)

Opinion

Time To Re-Start The Economy In Hamilton County

On March 22, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order, under emergency powers granted him by the state constitution, mandating social distancing and stay-at-home provisions that have helped to limit exposure of Tennesseans to the COVID-19 virus. That order and similar orders by county and city mayors throughout the state have served to limit the scope of the pandemic ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Allow Each To Decide

In my lifetime there have been some monumental decisions that have affected a lot of American lives, but given the Viet Nam fiasco, our list of “stupids” is ever bothersome. For instance, whenever I get to heaven I can hardly wait to learn where Lyndon Johnson and Robert McNamara are, this after 58,209 guys like me were killed and another 2,500 went missing, and all for what? In ... (click for more)

Sports

Bryan Softball Lands Eight On All-Academic Team, Smith Represents On Champions Of Character Team

Recently, the Appalachian Athletic Conference announced the honorees for this year’s All-Academic and Champions of Character Teams for the sport of softball, and the Bryan Lions had 8 members earn All-Academic status while senior middle-infielder and Cookeville, Tennessee native Heidi Smith was the squad’s representative to the Champions of Character Team. A total of 116 softball ... (click for more)

UTC's Bouldin Awarded SoCon Graduate Scholarship

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball student-athlete Lakelyn Bouldin is the recipient of the William V. Moore Graduate Scholarship the Southern Conference announced Wednesday. She is one of 10 postgraduate scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 academic year. This year’s honorees include: Dave Hart Scholarship recipient William Stout (Wofford); Dorothy ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors