Verizon Wireless Restores Cell Operations To Storm Affected Areas

Verizon Wireless officials report that all Verizon cellular service to the tornado affected areas has been restored.For many in or near the affected areas, cell phone service has been reduced or non-existent since Sunday night’s storm. Verizon officials advised that 16 of its sites sustained damage in or around the affected areas causing widespread cellular service issues and outages.Hamilton County Sheriff's Office officials said, "The HCSO would like to thank all our utility based services for their dedicated and consistent efforts to get the tornado affected areas up and running."For any specific questions regarding Verizon Wireless, their operations, or their coverage area, customers should contact them directly.