County Schools Tentatively Schedule High School Graduations For June 26, 27, 28 - Or Maybe Late July

Friday, April 17, 2020

Hamilton County Schools officials have tentatively scheduled high school graduations for June 25, 26 and 27 at the Tivoli Theater, Memorial Auditorium and McKenzie Arena.

Or they could be moved back to late July.

County school officials said:

"It has been an unusual second semester for students and staff in Hamilton County Schools, and our high school seniors have been uniquely affected due to missing many of the milestone events typical for this time of year.

For the safety of staff, seniors, and families, the district has postponed our original plans for graduation.

To explore alternative graduation options, district leaders formed a graduation committee and consulted students and parents through surveys and discussions.

The district has tentatively scheduled graduations on June 26, June 27, and June 28 at the Tiovli Theatre, Memorial Auditorium, and McKenzie Arena. We've explored a variety of options, and these three locations were chosen because they are ideal for streaming the events live for those who can’t attend. View the June graduation schedule here.

We've also scheduled dates in late July as another option if we are not able to hold ceremonies in June. The July dates run from July 27 through July 29 at the Tivoli Theatre, Memorial Auditorium, and the Chattanooga Convention Center. View the July graduation schedule here.

Please remember there is still much we do not know about how we will immerge from COVID-19 restrictions and what types of public gatherings will be allowed in June or July. However, please know that we are committed to doing everything possible to provide the graduation experience for the Class of 2020. We hope these will be able to be traditional graduation ceremonies, but we realize there may need to be some modifications. The district will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to families as we get closer to these scheduled dates.

Next week the district will distribute a survey seeking input on our alternative graduation plans.

GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS AND TESTING INFORMATION

The Tennessee Board of Education has made adjustments to requirements to ensure high school students continue to progress toward their plans for the future. Below you will find Hamilton County Schools' updated graduation requirements for the 2019-2020 school year and important testing information.

Graduation Requirements

Any student scheduled to graduate during the 2019-2020 school year must earn a minimum of 20 credit hours which include the following subjects:

- 4 required credits of math

- 4 required credits of English

- 3 required credits of science

- 2 required credits of social studies

- 7 additional credits

- Requirements for taking the ACT or SAT and passing the civics exam have been waived for any student scheduled to graduate during the 2019-2020 school year.

- A student’s GPA will continue to be calculated as a result of the final grade in a course.

  • Students will receive a final course grade no lower than the grade earned in the course through the end of the Third Quarter (March 16) but can improve their overall grade for GPA calculations by completing remote learning credit opportunities in the course.
  • Additional weighting will still be added to courses for students in honors or postsecondary courses who were unable to participate in the culminating exam in the spring semester of 2020 due to COVID-19.

Testing Information

  • EOC Exams – EOC exams will not be given or included as a portion of the final grade for any course taken in the spring semester of 2020.
  • ACT – The rescheduled state ACT exam date of April 21 has been canceled. The next national ACT date is planned for June 13. Visit the ACT website for additional information.
  • International Baccalaureate – The DP and CP examinations scheduled between April 30 and May 22 will no longer be held. Visit the IB website for more information.
  • Advanced Placement – AP exams are still being offered as online exams by College Board. For more information on the online AP exams, visit the AP website.
  • Statewide Dual Credit – Challenge exams for statewide dual credit have been canceled for the Spring 2020 semester. They will be provided to students who want the opportunity to bank postsecondary credit during September 2020.
  • Local Dual Credit/Dual Enrollment – Students should work with their school and dual enrollment institution to determine the assessment requirements for each course."

April 17, 2020

April 17, 2020

April 17, 2020

Jordan Kimmel's Quest On Behalf Of Rape Survivors In Tennessee

For rape survivors in Tennessee, the criminal justice system is broken. For those victims, a rape kit is often the only thing that can bring about prosecution against their rapist. So if this crucial item is lost, their single chance at receiving justice can be lost with it. When a survivor seeks medical attention within about 72 hours* of their experience, they are entitled ... (click for more)

Man Charged With Attempted First-Degree Murder After Setting Fire To Ex-Wife's House

Leroy Pierce Jr. has been arrested on three counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated arson and violation of an order of protection after setting fire to the residence belonging to his ex-wife. On Monday at approximately 6:23 a.m., deputies from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters from the Bradley County Fire Rescue reported to a structure fire on Washington ... (click for more)

Our People Make Us Great

Chattanooga, Tn., a town nestled between the Southern Appalachians Mountains and the Tennessee River, was originally occupied by proud people. Sadly, they were forced off their homes by greed. New settlers would move in and call it their own. My hometown had only 2,500 upon the outbreak of the four bloodiest years in American history. It survived being occupied by the Union Army. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Rose Among Thorns

President Trump, very wisely, has just announced what is being called the “Great American Economic Revival Industry Group” (GAERIG) and it’s a fabulous idea. In an effort to kickstart our staggering economy in the midst of the coronavirus and swerve away from a recession or depression, the president has assembled a bipartisan group of just over 100 of the greatest business minds ... (click for more)

Bryan Softball Lands Eight On All-Academic Team, Smith Represents On Champions Of Character Team

Recently, the Appalachian Athletic Conference announced the honorees for this year’s All-Academic and Champions of Character Teams for the sport of softball, and the Bryan Lions had 8 members earn All-Academic status while senior middle-infielder and Cookeville, Tennessee native Heidi Smith was the squad’s representative to the Champions of Character Team. A total of 116 softball ... (click for more)

UTC's Bouldin Awarded SoCon Graduate Scholarship

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball student-athlete Lakelyn Bouldin is the recipient of the William V. Moore Graduate Scholarship the Southern Conference announced Wednesday. She is one of 10 postgraduate scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 academic year. This year’s honorees include: Dave Hart Scholarship recipient William Stout (Wofford); Dorothy ... (click for more)


