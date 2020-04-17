County Schools Tentatively Schedule High School Graduations For June 26, 27, 28 - Or Maybe Late July

Hamilton County Schools officials have tentatively scheduled high school graduations for June 25, 26 and 27 at the Tivoli Theater, Memorial Auditorium and McKenzie Arena.

Or they could be moved back to late July.

County school officials said:

"It has been an unusual second semester for students and staff in Hamilton County Schools, and our high school seniors have been uniquely affected due to missing many of the milestone events typical for this time of year.

For the safety of staff, seniors, and families, the district has postponed our original plans for graduation.

To explore alternative graduation options, district leaders formed a graduation committee and consulted students and parents through surveys and discussions.

The district has tentatively scheduled graduations on June 26, June 27, and June 28 at the Tiovli Theatre, Memorial Auditorium, and McKenzie Arena. We've explored a variety of options, and these three locations were chosen because they are ideal for streaming the events live for those who can’t attend. View the June graduation schedule .

We've also scheduled dates in late July as another option if we are not able to hold ceremonies in June. The July dates run from July 27 through July 29 at the Tivoli Theatre, Memorial Auditorium, and the Chattanooga Convention Center. View the July graduation schedule .

Please remember there is still much we do not know about how we will immerge from COVID-19 restrictions and what types of public gatherings will be allowed in June or July. However, please know that we are committed to doing everything possible to provide the graduation experience for the Class of 2020. We hope these will be able to be traditional graduation ceremonies, but we realize there may need to be some modifications. The district will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to families as we get closer to these scheduled dates.

Next week the district will distribute a survey seeking input on our alternative graduation plans.

GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS AND TESTING INFORMATION

The Tennessee Board of Education has made adjustments to requirements to ensure high school students continue to progress toward their plans for the future. Below you will find Hamilton County Schools' updated graduation requirements for the 2019-2020 school year and important testing information.

Graduation Requirements

Any student scheduled to graduate during the 2019-2020 school year must earn a minimum of 20 credit hours which include the following subjects:

- 4 required credits of math

- 4 required credits of English

- 3 required credits of science

- 2 required credits of social studies

- 7 additional credits

- Requirements for taking the ACT or SAT and passing the civics exam have been waived for any student scheduled to graduate during the 2019-2020 school year.

- A student’s GPA will continue to be calculated as a result of the final grade in a course.

Students will receive a final course grade no lower than the grade earned in the course through the end of the Third Quarter (March 16) but can improve their overall grade for GPA calculations by completing remote learning credit opportunities in the course.

Additional weighting will still be added to courses for students in honors or postsecondary courses who were unable to participate in the culminating exam in the spring semester of 2020 due to COVID-19.

Testing Information