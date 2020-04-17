Federal Judge Grants Motion Allowing Abortions To Continue In Tennessee

A federal judge on Friday granted a motion allowing abortion clinics to resume abortions during the coronavirus crisis.
Governor Bill Lee had earlier put down an order limiting "non emergency" health care procedures.
The Center for Reproductive Rights, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the American Civil Liberties Union and the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee had combined to seek the motion.
Judge Bernard Friedman wrote, “Moreover, abortion is a time-sensitive procedure. Delaying a woman’s access to abortion even by a matter of days can result in her having to undergo a lengthier and more complex procedure that involves progressively greater health risks, or can result in her losing the right to obtain an abortion altogether. Therefore, plaintiffs have demonstrated that enforcement of EO-25 causes them irreparable harm.”
April 17, 2020
For rape survivors in Tennessee, the criminal justice system is broken.
For those victims, a rape kit is often the only thing that can bring about prosecution against their rapist. So if this ... (click for more)
Leroy Pierce Jr. has been arrested on three counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated arson and violation of an order of protection after setting fire to the residence belonging to ... (click for more)
A federal judge on Friday granted a motion allowing abortion clinics to resume abortions during the coronavirus crisis.
Governor Bill Lee had earlier put down an order limiting "non emergency" ... (click for more)
For rape survivors in Tennessee, the criminal justice system is broken.
For those victims, a rape kit is often the only thing that can bring about prosecution against their rapist. So if this crucial item is lost, their single chance at receiving justice can be lost with it.
When a survivor seeks medical attention within about 72 hours* of their experience, they are entitled ... (click for more)
Leroy Pierce Jr. has been arrested on three counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated arson and violation of an order of protection after setting fire to the residence belonging to his ex-wife.
On Monday at approximately 6:23 a.m., deputies from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters from the Bradley County Fire Rescue reported to a structure fire on Washington ... (click for more)
Chattanooga, Tn., a town nestled between the Southern Appalachians Mountains and the Tennessee River, was originally occupied by proud people. Sadly, they were forced off their homes by greed. New settlers would move in and call it their own.
My hometown had only 2,500 upon the outbreak of the four bloodiest years in American history. It survived being occupied by the Union Army. ... (click for more)
President Trump, very wisely, has just announced what is being called the “Great American Economic Revival Industry Group” (GAERIG) and it’s a fabulous idea. In an effort to kickstart our staggering economy in the midst of the coronavirus and swerve away from a recession or depression, the president has assembled a bipartisan group of just over 100 of the greatest business minds ... (click for more)
Recently, the Appalachian Athletic Conference announced the honorees for this year’s All-Academic and Champions of Character Teams for the sport of softball, and the Bryan Lions had 8 members earn All-Academic status while senior middle-infielder and Cookeville, Tennessee native Heidi Smith was the squad’s representative to the Champions of Character Team.
A total of 116 softball ... (click for more)
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball student-athlete Lakelyn Bouldin is the recipient of the William V. Moore Graduate Scholarship the Southern Conference announced Wednesday. She is one of 10 postgraduate scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 academic year.
This year’s honorees include: Dave Hart Scholarship recipient William Stout (Wofford); Dorothy ... (click for more)