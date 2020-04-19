Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
---
---
---
CLARK, IRA LEE BLAKE
1719 APPLE STREET HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
GONZALEZ, DORCAS
3108 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GREENE, JACOB SETH
342 VALERIA ST Nashville, 372104961
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HORTON, JIMMY RAY
245 S MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
---
---
LYNCH, BEVERLEE ANN
245 S MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCBRAYER, JARRETT B
3394 REFLECTING DR CHATTANOOGA, 374155652
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
---
---
---
---
SCOTT, MEGAN DEARMOND
8823 FOREST CREEK LN OOLTEWAH, 373639182
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STAPLETON, COOPER ALLEN
1345 VALLEYVIEW ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT O
---
---
---
---
WADLEY, TEDARRELL
2717 NORTH TAMBERLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
WILLIAMS, MARCUS TRAMMELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
Here are the mug shots:
|BAILEY, AUSTIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2020
Charge(s):
|CALDWELL, TIMOTHY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/14/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
- VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
- VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|CAMERON, JARED DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/29/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
|HUDSON, JOAVON ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|JONES, DALE NATHAN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/02/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
|MCCORMICK, GARETT ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HEROIN)
|PAYNE, DAMON MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|PINEDA, SELENA ANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/06/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2020
Charge(s):
|RAMSEY, ALISHA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2020
Charge(s):
|STARLING, DONELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|STRAWTER, ANGELIKA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/02/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|TUCKER, LARRY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/23/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2020
Charge(s):
