Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, AUSTIN WAYNE

501 E 5TH ST, APT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CALDWELL, TIMOTHY EUGENE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 32403

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

---

CAMERON, JARED DEWAYNE

7518 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211819

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)

---

CLARK, IRA LEE BLAKE

1719 APPLE STREET HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

---

GONZALEZ, DORCAS

3108 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GREENE, JACOB SETH

342 VALERIA ST Nashville, 372104961

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM UNDER $1,000

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HORTON, JIMMY RAY

245 S MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HUDSON, JOAVON ANTWON

5500 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

JONES, DALE NATHAN

8021 PLAXCO DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214273

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)

---

LYNCH, BEVERLEE ANN

245 S MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MCBRAYER, JARRETT B

3394 REFLECTING DR CHATTANOOGA, 374155652

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

---

MCCORMICK, GARETT ALEXANDER

7530 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HEROIN)

---

PAYNE, DAMON MATTHEW

4116 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

PINEDA, SELENA ANN

5313 STATE LINE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF IDENTITY

---

RAMSEY, ALISHA JEAN

304 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

SCOTT, MEGAN DEARMOND

8823 FOREST CREEK LN OOLTEWAH, 373639182

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

STAPLETON, COOPER ALLEN

1345 VALLEYVIEW ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT O

---

STARLING, DONELL DEWAYNE

4417 OAKWOOD DR, APT 1104 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

STRAWTER, ANGELIKA LEANN

45 CUBINE RD APT 3 FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

TUCKER, LARRY

3806 DORRIS ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374101707

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

WADLEY, TEDARRELL

2717 NORTH TAMBERLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

WILLIAMS, MARCUS TRAMMELL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

