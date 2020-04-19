 Sunday, April 19, 2020 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Sunday, April 19, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, AUSTIN WAYNE
501 E 5TH ST, APT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CALDWELL, TIMOTHY EUGENE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 32403
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
CAMERON, JARED DEWAYNE
7518 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211819
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
---
CLARK, IRA LEE BLAKE
1719 APPLE STREET HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
GONZALEZ, DORCAS
3108 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GREENE, JACOB SETH
342 VALERIA ST Nashville, 372104961
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HORTON, JIMMY RAY
245 S MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HUDSON, JOAVON ANTWON
5500 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
JONES, DALE NATHAN
8021 PLAXCO DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214273
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
---
LYNCH, BEVERLEE ANN
245 S MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCBRAYER, JARRETT B
3394 REFLECTING DR CHATTANOOGA, 374155652
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
MCCORMICK, GARETT ALEXANDER
7530 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HEROIN)
---
PAYNE, DAMON MATTHEW
4116 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
PINEDA, SELENA ANN
5313 STATE LINE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF IDENTITY
---
RAMSEY, ALISHA JEAN
304 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SCOTT, MEGAN DEARMOND
8823 FOREST CREEK LN OOLTEWAH, 373639182
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STAPLETON, COOPER ALLEN
1345 VALLEYVIEW ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT O
---
STARLING, DONELL DEWAYNE
4417 OAKWOOD DR, APT 1104 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
STRAWTER, ANGELIKA LEANN
45 CUBINE RD APT 3 FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
TUCKER, LARRY
3806 DORRIS ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374101707
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WADLEY, TEDARRELL
2717 NORTH TAMBERLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
WILLIAMS, MARCUS TRAMMELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

