2 Have Serious Injuries After Shooting At Dodds/Duncan On Saturday Night

Two people were shot at the corner of Dodds Avenue and Duncan Avenue on Saturday night.
Both were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
They were transported by Hamilton County EMS.
April 19, 2020
April 18, 2020
Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 55,000 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 5,000 customers remain without power. ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAILEY, AUSTIN WAYNE
501 E 5TH ST, APT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CALDWELL, TIMOTHY EUGENE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 32403
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
VIOLATION COMMUNITY
Hamilton County has recorded its 13th coronavirus death, officials of the Hamilton County Health Department said Saturday.
Cases have risen to 116, according to the state. That is up two from the Friday report.
Tennessee had three more coronavirus deaths and is up to 145.
Cases rose to 6,762 from 6,589.
Officials said 719 people have been hospitalized in the state from
I support Mayor Andy Berke's decision and all the mayors around the nation who made the same decision. The more that's discovered about this virus the more it seems to become an evasive mystery. Listen to the experts and heed their advice and warnings. Viruses can have a way of going dormant and returning stronger, or mutating into something even more unrecognizable, stronger and ... (click for more)
I talked to several of my MD friends on Saturday, this after Pam Sohn wrote a very good story in Saturday’s edition of the Times Free Press under the headline, “Here’s what it took to loosen the local COVID-19 testing logjam.” Pam is an excellent journalist and – as if it matters – one of my personal favorites in the business. I think she’s brilliant. Our political views differ, ... (click for more)
Recently, the Appalachian Athletic Conference announced the honorees for this year’s All-Academic and Champions of Character Teams for the sport of softball, and the Bryan Lions had 8 members earn All-Academic status while senior middle-infielder and Cookeville, Tennessee native Heidi Smith was the squad’s representative to the Champions of Character Team.
A total of 116 softball
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball student-athlete Lakelyn Bouldin is the recipient of the William V. Moore Graduate Scholarship the Southern Conference announced Wednesday. She is one of 10 postgraduate scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 academic year.
This year’s honorees include: Dave Hart Scholarship recipient William Stout (Wofford); Dorothy ... (click for more)