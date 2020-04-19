Splash Park At Chester Frost Park Still On For This Summer, Organizers Say

Organizers of Tennessee’s largest Open Water Sports facilities in a county park say it is full steam ahead for a planned new Splash Park at Chester Frost Park - coronavirus or no.

Larry Zehnder said, "The new Hamilton County Chester Frost Beach Waterpark called Noogasplash will be opening this summer and is an inflatable on-water obstacle course that provides hours of high-energy fun for persons of all ages."

He said the facility is presently being scheduled for construction in the month of May and "will provide a great recreational attraction that will provide an exciting fitness and wellness facility."

Mr.

Zehnder, former city of Chattanooga parks and recreation director, said, "The Noogasplash facility at the beach at Chester Frost Park offers an action-packed floating ninja course that offers heart-pumping fun for those who like to slide, bounce and soar like never before.

"Interrupted during these past three months of pandemic concerns, this facility is now finished in its design to ensure every guest has an amazing experience, and is the perfect attraction for those seeking over-the-top adventures, mind-blowing acrobatic thrills, and safe, yet fun, athletic challenges.

"After a cancellation of the job fair for the new Chester Frost Waterpark that was to have occurred on March 25 due to Covid19 restrictions, the Noogasplash team is taking steps to employee lifeguards and attendants now to ensure they are prepared to open the facility on the planned Memorial Day weekend.

"Certified lifeguards are encouraged to apply for this seasonal program by contacting the company’s info@noogasplash.com email site.

"Because the Chattanooga Hamilton County area has a shortage of qualified lifeguards, Noogasplash will also be providing training classes for those wishing to achieve official American Red Cross lifeguard certification or renew their expired certifications during the month of May.

"For those that successfully pass the course Noogasplash has offered to reimburse the participants the cost of the class if they successfully pass the course and serve the water park for the summer."

Detailed information on how to make reservations are available at the website www.Noogasplash.com .

Mr. Zehnder said, "Come celebrate a return to the outdoors and our life together again."

















