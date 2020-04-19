 Sunday, April 19, 2020 66.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Splash Park At Chester Frost Park Still On For This Summer, Organizers Say

Sunday, April 19, 2020

Organizers of Tennessee’s largest Open Water Sports facilities in a county park say it is full steam ahead for a planned new Splash Park at Chester Frost Park - coronavirus or no.

Larry Zehnder said, "The new Hamilton County Chester Frost Beach Waterpark called Noogasplash will be opening this summer and is an inflatable on-water obstacle course that provides hours of high-energy fun for persons of all ages."

He said the facility is presently being scheduled for construction in the month of May and "will provide a great recreational attraction that will provide an exciting fitness and wellness facility."

Mr.

Zehnder, former city of Chattanooga parks and recreation director, said, "The Noogasplash facility at the beach at Chester Frost Park offers an action-packed floating ninja course that offers heart-pumping fun for those who like to slide, bounce and soar like never before.an action-packed floating ninja course that offers heart-pumping fun for those who like to.

"Interrupted during these past three months of pandemic concerns, this facility is now finished in its design to ensure every guest has an amazing experience, and is the perfect attraction for those seeking over-the-top adventures, mind-blowing acrobatic thrills, and safe, yet fun, athletic challenges.

"After a cancellation of the job fair for the new Chester Frost Waterpark that was to have occurred on March 25 due to Covid19 restrictions, the Noogasplash team is taking steps to employee lifeguards and attendants now to ensure they are prepared to open the facility on the planned Memorial Day weekend.

"Certified lifeguards are encouraged to apply for this seasonal program by contacting the company’s info@noogasplash.com email site.

"Because the Chattanooga Hamilton County area has a shortage of qualified lifeguards, Noogasplash will also be providing training classes for those wishing to achieve official American Red Cross lifeguard certification or renew their expired certifications during the month of May.

"For those that successfully pass the course Noogasplash has offered to reimburse the participants the cost of the class if they successfully pass the course and serve the water park for the summer."

Detailed information on how to make reservations are available at the website www.Noogasplash.com.

Mr. Zehnder said, "Come celebrate a return to the outdoors and our life together again."








April 19, 2020

Tennessee Has 3 More Coronavirus Deaths; Toll Now 148; Cases Go Past 7,000

April 19, 2020

1 Killed, Another Taken To Hospital After Harrison Shooting

April 19, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Tennessee had three more coronavirus deaths and is up to 148, state health officials said Sunday. Cases rose to 7,070 from 6,762. Officials said 724 people have been hospitalized in the ... (click for more)

One person was killed and a second person was in the hospital after a shooting in Harrison early Sunday morning. At around 2 a.m., sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 6200 block of Rim ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, AUSTIN WAYNE 501 E 5TH ST, APT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Tennessee Has 3 More Coronavirus Deaths; Toll Now 148; Cases Go Past 7,000

Tennessee had three more coronavirus deaths and is up to 148, state health officials said Sunday. Cases rose to 7,070 from 6,762. Officials said 724 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up five from Saturday. Hamilton County has 118 cases with 13 deaths. Bradley County has 37 cases of the deadly new strain of virus with one death. Marion County ... (click for more)

1 Killed, Another Taken To Hospital After Harrison Shooting

One person was killed and a second person was in the hospital after a shooting in Harrison early Sunday morning. At around 2 a.m., sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 6200 block of Rim Ridge Court. One person was confirmed dead on scene and detectives are currently conducting a homicide investigation. Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services transported a second shooting ... (click for more)

Opinion

I Support Mayor Berke's Decision

I support Mayor Andy Berke's decision and all the mayors around the nation who made the same decision. The more that's discovered about this virus the more it seems to become an evasive mystery. Listen to the experts and heed their advice and warnings. Viruses can have a way of going dormant and returning stronger, or mutating into something even more unrecognizable, stronger and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our COVID-19 Logjam?

I talked to several of my MD friends on Saturday, this after Pam Sohn wrote a very good story in Saturday’s edition of the Times Free Press under the headline, “Here’s what it took to loosen the local COVID-19 testing logjam.” Pam is an excellent journalist and – as if it matters – one of my personal favorites in the business. I think she’s brilliant. Our political views differ, ... (click for more)

Sports

Bryan Softball Lands Eight On All-Academic Team, Smith Represents On Champions Of Character Team

Recently, the Appalachian Athletic Conference announced the honorees for this year’s All-Academic and Champions of Character Teams for the sport of softball, and the Bryan Lions had 8 members earn All-Academic status while senior middle-infielder and Cookeville, Tennessee native Heidi Smith was the squad’s representative to the Champions of Character Team. A total of 116 softball ... (click for more)

UTC's Bouldin Awarded SoCon Graduate Scholarship

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball student-athlete Lakelyn Bouldin is the recipient of the William V. Moore Graduate Scholarship the Southern Conference announced Wednesday. She is one of 10 postgraduate scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 academic year. This year’s honorees include: Dave Hart Scholarship recipient William Stout (Wofford); Dorothy ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors