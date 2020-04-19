 Sunday, April 19, 2020 66.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Tennessee Has 3 More Coronavirus Deaths; Toll Now 148; Cases Go Past 7,000

Sunday, April 19, 2020

Tennessee had three more coronavirus deaths and is up to 148, state health officials said Sunday.

Cases rose to 7,070 from 6,762.

Officials said 724 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up five from Saturday.

Hamilton County has 118 cases with 13 deaths.

Bradley County has 37 cases of the deadly new strain of virus with one death. 

Marion County is at 28 cases.

It has recorded one death. 

Sequatchie County has three cases. Grundy has 25 cases with one death. Meigs County has three cases, while Bledsoe County has nine cases and Franklin County has 26 cases with one death.

McMinn County has six cases and Monroe County is at 10. Polk County is at five cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 509 cases and now has 30 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 1,778 cases and now is at 35 deaths after one more died.

There are now 348 cases in Williamson County and six coronavirus deaths.

Nashville is listed with 1,638 cases and 19 dead.

Knox County, with four deaths, is at 194 cases.



April 19, 2020

Tennessee Has 3 More Coronavirus Deaths; Toll Now 148; Cases Go Past 7,000

April 19, 2020

1 Killed, Another Taken To Hospital After Harrison Shooting

April 19, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Tennessee had three more coronavirus deaths and is up to 148, state health officials said Sunday. Cases rose to 7,070 from 6,762. Officials said 724 people have been hospitalized in the ... (click for more)

One person was killed and a second person was in the hospital after a shooting in Harrison early Sunday morning. At around 2 a.m., sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 6200 block of Rim ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, AUSTIN WAYNE 501 E 5TH ST, APT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Tennessee Has 3 More Coronavirus Deaths; Toll Now 148; Cases Go Past 7,000

Tennessee had three more coronavirus deaths and is up to 148, state health officials said Sunday. Cases rose to 7,070 from 6,762. Officials said 724 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up five from Saturday. Hamilton County has 118 cases with 13 deaths. Bradley County has 37 cases of the deadly new strain of virus with one death. Marion County ... (click for more)

1 Killed, Another Taken To Hospital After Harrison Shooting

One person was killed and a second person was in the hospital after a shooting in Harrison early Sunday morning. At around 2 a.m., sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 6200 block of Rim Ridge Court. One person was confirmed dead on scene and detectives are currently conducting a homicide investigation. Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services transported a second shooting ... (click for more)

Opinion

I Support Mayor Berke's Decision

I support Mayor Andy Berke's decision and all the mayors around the nation who made the same decision. The more that's discovered about this virus the more it seems to become an evasive mystery. Listen to the experts and heed their advice and warnings. Viruses can have a way of going dormant and returning stronger, or mutating into something even more unrecognizable, stronger and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our COVID-19 Logjam?

I talked to several of my MD friends on Saturday, this after Pam Sohn wrote a very good story in Saturday’s edition of the Times Free Press under the headline, “Here’s what it took to loosen the local COVID-19 testing logjam.” Pam is an excellent journalist and – as if it matters – one of my personal favorites in the business. I think she’s brilliant. Our political views differ, ... (click for more)

Sports

Bryan Softball Lands Eight On All-Academic Team, Smith Represents On Champions Of Character Team

Recently, the Appalachian Athletic Conference announced the honorees for this year’s All-Academic and Champions of Character Teams for the sport of softball, and the Bryan Lions had 8 members earn All-Academic status while senior middle-infielder and Cookeville, Tennessee native Heidi Smith was the squad’s representative to the Champions of Character Team. A total of 116 softball ... (click for more)

UTC's Bouldin Awarded SoCon Graduate Scholarship

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball student-athlete Lakelyn Bouldin is the recipient of the William V. Moore Graduate Scholarship the Southern Conference announced Wednesday. She is one of 10 postgraduate scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 academic year. This year’s honorees include: Dave Hart Scholarship recipient William Stout (Wofford); Dorothy ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors