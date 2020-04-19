Tennessee Has 3 More Coronavirus Deaths; Toll Now 148; Cases Go Past 7,000

Tennessee had three more coronavirus deaths and is up to 148, state health officials said Sunday.

Cases rose to 7,070 from 6,762.

Officials said 724 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up five from Saturday.

Hamilton County has 118 cases with 13 deaths.

Bradley County has 37 cases of the deadly new strain of virus with one death.

Marion County is at 28 cases.

It has recorded one death.

Sequatchie County has three cases. Grundy has 25 cases with one death. Meigs County has three cases, while Bledsoe County has nine cases and Franklin County has 26 cases with one death.

McMinn County has six cases and Monroe County is at 10. Polk County is at five cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 509 cases and now has 30 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 1,778 cases and now is at 35 deaths after one more died.

There are now 348 cases in Williamson County and six coronavirus deaths.

Nashville is listed with 1,638 cases and 19 dead.

Knox County, with four deaths, is at 194 cases.



