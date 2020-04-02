Glenn Scruggs Vying For Senate Seat Held By Todd Gardenhire; Reps. Robin Smith, Esther Helton Have Opposition

Glenn Scruggs, assistant city police chief, is vying for the District 10 state Senate seat held by Republican Todd Gardenhire of Lookout Valley.

Joan Farrell is a Democrat running for the House District 26 seat held by Republican Robin Smith of Hixson.

Democrat Joseph Udeaja is opposing Rep. Esther Helton of East Ridge in District 30.

Patsy Hazelwood in House District 27, Democrat Yusuf Hakeem in House District 28, and Republican Mike Carter in House District 29 have no opposition.

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod is the only candidate for State Executive Committeewoman District 10.