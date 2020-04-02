 Thursday, April 2, 2020 63.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Georgia Processes Most Unemployment Claims Ever As Virus Rages On

Thursday, April 2, 2020

As the COVID-19 Public Health Crisis continues to negatively affect Georgia’s businesses, the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) on Thursday announced that the agency processed 133,820 claims during the week of March 22 through March 28, the highest number of claims it has ever processed in a week. 

 

This represents an increase of 1,102 percent over the prior week ending March 21 with 12,140 claims, more claims than were filed during the peak of the 2008-2009 recession.

 

Unemployment claims throughout the United States increased 101 percent last week to 6.6 million.

 

“We are seeing the number of claims filed in Georgia skyrocket to levels we have never experienced before,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “Our team is working overtime, nights, and weekends to process the tremendous volume – taking time away from their own families to help Georgia’s families.” 

 

With a record number of claims being filed, the GDOL dispersed $14,563,575 in unemployment benefits to 64,022 Georgians for the week ending March 28. 

 

“People are anxious and worried about their health, their families, and how they are going to continue to make it financially during these uncertain times,” said Butler.  “We are here to help Georgians get through this economic struggle.”

 

Many people may be unaware that they could be eligible for assistance.  Butler encouraged Georgians to visit the GDOL website at www.dol.georgia.gov to access applications, step-by-step instructions, and video tutorials on applying for unemployment.  The commissioner emphasized that with the huge volume of claims the agency is receiving, people need to use the on-line tools where possible.

 

President Trump signed the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act on March 27, 2020, expanding unemployment insurance benefits and other economic relief measures aimed at reducing the economic impact of the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and authorized $2.1 trillion in aid to various sectors of the economy.  This economic relief package includes the following:

 

  • Expands eligibility for those not eligible for regular, extended benefits, or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation including self-employed individuals, independent contractors, those with limited work histories, and those unable to work due to the enumerated COVID-19 related reasons;
  • Extends state unemployment benefits by 13 weeks of federally funded benefits added to the end of regular unemployment benefits; and
  • Provides for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUD) of $600 weekly in addition to regular state benefits.

 

The GDOL signed all of the necessary agreements last Saturday to access funding for this program. The agency is still waiting to receive guidelines from the US Department of Labor on how to administer funds on behalf of the federal government. The agency continues to update its website daily with new information on applying and receiving unemployment benefits.

 

The GDOL is also continuing to work with employers to get Georgians back to work.  Employers have been contacting the GDOL with job opportunities that are critical during this crisis – some in the workplace and others that can be done from home. Today, over 116,000 jobs are listed online at www.EmployGeorgia.com for Georgians to access. The GDOL offers online resources for finding a job, building a resume, and assisting with other reemployment needs.

 

Information on filing an unemployment claim, details on how employers must file partial claims, and resources for other reemployment assistance can be found on the agency’s webpage at www.gdol.ga.gov


April 2, 2020

Governor Bill Lee Directs Tennesseans To Stay Home In New Executive Order

April 2, 2020

Player Wins Lotto America Jackpot On April Fool's Day

April 2, 2020

Georgia Processes Most Unemployment Claims Ever As Virus Rages On


Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will sign Executive Order 23 requiring that Tennesseans stay home unless they are carrying out essential activities as data shows an increase in citizen movement across ... (click for more)

NASHVILLE – A lucky player in Cannon County won the $9.01 million Lotto America jackpot by matching five out of five numbers and the Star Ball in the Wednesday drawing. The winning ticket ... (click for more)

As the COVID-19 Public Health Crisis continues to negatively affect Georgia’s businesses, the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) on Thursday announced that the agency processed 133,820 claims ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Governor Bill Lee Directs Tennesseans To Stay Home In New Executive Order

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will sign Executive Order 23 requiring that Tennesseans stay home unless they are carrying out essential activities as data shows an increase in citizen movement across the state, officials said Thursday. “Over the last few weeks, we have seen decreases in movement around the state as Tennesseans socially distance and stay at home,” said Governor Lee. ... (click for more)

Player Wins Lotto America Jackpot On April Fool's Day

NASHVILLE – A lucky player in Cannon County won the $9.01 million Lotto America jackpot by matching five out of five numbers and the Star Ball in the Wednesday drawing. The winning ticket was sold at Blue Wing Market, 5716 McMinnville Hwy. in Woodbury. This is the 291st winner of $1 million or more in Tennessee since the Lottery’s inception in 2004. Currently the claim ... (click for more)

Opinion

Richard Casavant Was A Mountain Of Wisdom, Patience And Counsel

Such sad news today to hear the great Richard Casavant has passed away. He was a mountain of wisdom, patience, and good counsel in so many areas of our lives. My wife and I first met Richard through his first wife, Wendy after we moved to Signal Mountain in 1997 when he was serving on the Signal Mountain Town Council and Wendy was leading the Signal Mountain Elementary School ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "You're 'Briefly Fired'"

It is inconceivable to me how any hospital in America has the audacity to tuck-tail and run when the worst epidemic in our world’s history is banging at the door. ‘Shock’ is the only word to describe Erlanger Hospital’s “furlough” earlier this week and now comes word that some medical staffing companies around the country are actually cutting doctors’ and nurses’ salaries as they ... (click for more)

Sports

Noted Chattanooga Golfer, Operator Of Moccasin Bend Golf Course Wes Brown Dies At 91

Noted golfer and longtime operator of the Moccasin Bend Golf Course Wesley G. Brown Sr. has died at 91. Born in Chattanooga on September 11, 1929, to Mr. and Mrs. Edward E. Brown, Sr., he attended Normal Park Elementary and McCallie School, as a standout athlete and leader. At Washington Lee University, he was captain of the golf team and played defensive back on the football ... (click for more)

Wildcats' Rhyne Howard One Of Five Wooden All-Americans

LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the third time this postseason, University of Kentucky women’s basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a first-team All-America selection as the Wooden Award named the star to its All-America team Wednesday night live on ESPN’s SportsCenter. In March, Howard was named one of 15 players nationally to the Wooden Award National Ballot ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors