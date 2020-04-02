Hamilton County Has 12 More Coronavirus Cases To Bring Total To 63; An Additional Death Of Adult Over 70 Occurs

Hamilton County has 12 new coronavirus cases, including a death of an adult over 70, officials said Thursday.

The count has now increased to 63.

Becky Barnes, health department administrator, said recent patients cannot say where they picked up the virus - indicating it is "community spread."

She and County Mayor Jim Coppinger continued to emphasize the need for people to stay home.

Officials said the drive-thru testing site at the vehicle emissions testing station at Bonnyshire Drive will go into operation on Friday morning. There have been 26 tests scheduled.

Ms. Barnes said the health department has begun scheduling for Monday. She said additional tests would happen then.

It is planned at this point to test three days a week from 9 a.m. to noon.

The specimens will be taken to the Baylor School lab around 12:30 p.m. and the results should be ready that evening. Physicians would be notified and then would notify their patients.

Ms. Barnes said figures may be available next week showing which parts of the county are being most affected by the coronavirus.