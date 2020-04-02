 Thursday, April 2, 2020 67.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 12 More Coronavirus Cases To Bring Total To 63; An Additional Death Of Adult Over 70 Occurs

Thursday, April 2, 2020

Hamilton County has 12 new coronavirus cases, including a death of an adult over 70, officials said Thursday.

The count has now increased to 63.

Becky Barnes, health department administrator, said recent patients cannot say where they picked up the virus - indicating it is "community spread."

She and County Mayor Jim Coppinger continued to emphasize the need for people to stay home.

Officials said the drive-thru testing site at the vehicle emissions testing station at Bonnyshire Drive will go into operation on Friday morning. There have been 26 tests scheduled.

Ms. Barnes said the health department has begun scheduling for Monday. She said additional tests would happen then.

It is planned at this point to test three days a week from 9 a.m. to noon.

The specimens will be taken to the Baylor School lab around 12:30 p.m. and the results should be ready that evening. Physicians would be notified and then would notify their patients. 

Ms. Barnes said figures may be available next week showing which parts of the county are being most affected by the coronavirus.


April 2, 2020

Tennessee Coronavirus Toll Increases By 1 To 24; Nashville Has 125 New Cases In A Day; 63 Nashville Healthcare Workers Became Infected; Virus Death In Marion County

April 2, 2020

Governor Bill Lee Directs Tennesseans To Stay Home In New Executive Order; TMA Applauds Move

April 2, 2020

Player Wins Lotto America Jackpot On April Fool's Day


The death toll from the conoravirus in Tennessee has risen to 24 - up one since Wednesday. Cases in the state rose from 2,239 to 2,683. Officials said 200 people have been hospitalized in ... (click for more)

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will sign Executive Order 23 requiring that Tennesseans stay home unless they are carrying out essential activities as data shows an increase in citizen movement across ... (click for more)

NASHVILLE – A lucky player in Cannon County won the $9.01 million Lotto America jackpot by matching five out of five numbers and the Star Ball in the Wednesday drawing. The winning ticket ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Tennessee Coronavirus Toll Increases By 1 To 24; Nashville Has 125 New Cases In A Day; 63 Nashville Healthcare Workers Became Infected; Virus Death In Marion County

The death toll from the conoravirus in Tennessee has risen to 24 - up one since Wednesday. Cases in the state rose from 2,239 to 2,683. Officials said 200 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus. State health officials reported a coronavirus death in Marion County, which now lists eight confirmed cases. Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee Directs Tennesseans To Stay Home In New Executive Order; TMA Applauds Move

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will sign Executive Order 23 requiring that Tennesseans stay home unless they are carrying out essential activities as data shows an increase in citizen movement across the state, officials said Thursday. “Over the last few weeks, we have seen decreases in movement around the state as Tennesseans socially distance and stay at home,” said Governor Lee. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Richard Casavant Was A Mountain Of Wisdom, Patience And Counsel

Such sad news today to hear the great Richard Casavant has passed away. He was a mountain of wisdom, patience, and good counsel in so many areas of our lives. My wife and I first met Richard through his first wife, Wendy after we moved to Signal Mountain in 1997 when he was serving on the Signal Mountain Town Council and Wendy was leading the Signal Mountain Elementary School ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "You're 'Briefly Fired'"

It is inconceivable to me how any hospital in America has the audacity to tuck-tail and run when the worst epidemic in our world’s history is banging at the door. ‘Shock’ is the only word to describe Erlanger Hospital’s “furlough” earlier this week and now comes word that some medical staffing companies around the country are actually cutting doctors’ and nurses’ salaries as they ... (click for more)

Sports

Noted Chattanooga Golfer, Operator Of Moccasin Bend Golf Course Wes Brown Dies At 91

Noted golfer and longtime operator of the Moccasin Bend Golf Course Wesley G. Brown Sr. has died at 91. Born in Chattanooga on September 11, 1929, to Mr. and Mrs. Edward E. Brown, Sr., he attended Normal Park Elementary and McCallie School, as a standout athlete and leader. At Washington Lee University, he was captain of the golf team and played defensive back on the football ... (click for more)

Wildcats' Rhyne Howard One Of Five Wooden All-Americans

LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the third time this postseason, University of Kentucky women’s basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a first-team All-America selection as the Wooden Award named the star to its All-America team Wednesday night live on ESPN’s SportsCenter. In March, Howard was named one of 15 players nationally to the Wooden Award National Ballot ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors