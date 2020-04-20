It takes a village, as they say, and I want to send out a big "thank you" to those of you who are sewing and 3D-printing face masks for our community. I am a nurse-midwife at an Erlanger outpatient clinic. Although we have had plenty of masks and other PPE for staff, we don't have enough to give a mask to every patient who walks in the door. In the last couple of weeks, a steady ... (click for more)