April 20, 2020
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.
Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.
We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Here is the Walker County arrest report for April 13-19:
POSEY HEATHER LYNN WF 32 PROBATION HOLD FOR COURT
DELOCH NICHOLAS DEAN WM 40 OFFICER SIMPSON AGG. ASSAULT FVA, BATTERY FVA, TERRORISTIC ... (click for more)
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.
Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.
We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.
To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.
In addition, ... (click for more)
It takes a village, as they say, and I want to send out a big "thank you" to those of you who are sewing and 3D-printing face masks for our community.
I am a nurse-midwife at an Erlanger outpatient clinic. Although we have had plenty of masks and other PPE for staff, we don't have enough to give a mask to every patient who walks in the door. In the last couple of weeks, a steady ... (click for more)
It has been with dismay, anger, embarrassment and even more anger as I have watched some loathsome Democrats hold up a desperately needed $250 billion loan program for America’s small businesses. When the posh Neiman Marcus chain just announced bankruptcy, we take notice but the mom-and-pop businesses that are the foundation of our nation are falling like flies and the far-left ... (click for more)
The Lee University 2020 Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic, originally scheduled to take place June 1-5, has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This decision is made with great sadness, but out of an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of the children and instructors who are involved in my clinics,” said Ms. McDaniel.
According to Ms. ... (click for more)
Former McCallie basketball standout Anthony Watkins, an All-Region selection, has been working towards a career in the NBA and, while being under the radar, is hoping that some teams may do their due diligence on him and like what they see.
Being drafted at this point is a long shot for the 6’4”, 210 pound 19 year old, but one he has hopes for. Following his graduation at McCallie, ... (click for more)