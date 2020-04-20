Severe Weather May Target Southeast For Several Weeks

 Monday, April 20, 2020 71.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

As cold air retreats and opens the door for warmer days, frequent storm systems will continue to roll along and could spark rounds of severe weather every few days in the southern United States -- and forecasters say the stormy pattern won't be quick to dissipate.

The period from late April to May typically brings a major uptick in severe weather and tornadoes. However, the weather pattern this spring is already showing signs of being more robust and active than average in terms of violent weather.

2020's tornado numbers are above average and on pace to rank in the upper 25th percentile, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center (SPC).
There have been 398 confirmed tornadoes so far this year through April 17.

"Since the 1950s, the year 2011 brought the most EF1 or stronger tornadoes with just under 900, and the year 2004 brought the most tornadoes, including EF0 storms, with more than 1,800," AccuWeather Meteorologist Jesse Ferrell said.

The busy nature of severe weather in recent weeks is likely to get busier, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

"The pattern looks loaded for severe weather and tornado risk during the latter part of April through at least early May," Paul Pastelok, AccuWeather's top long-range forecaster, said.

There is the potential for severe weather to strike the South approximately every two to four days over the next few weeks. Just as one storm system with severe weather departs by way of the Atlantic Ocean, a new storm system will likely be pushing out of the Rockies and toward the Mississippi Valley with a new threat.

Following an anticipated new severe weather outbreak from Sunday afternoon to early Monday over the South Central and Southeast states, another burst of severe storms is possible from Wednesday to Thursday over roughly the same area.

The eruptions of thunderstorms may not amount to massive severe weather and tornado outbreaks like that of Easter weekend, but even small severe weather events can devastate some communities and cause damage and potential loss of life.

"While the exact dates on the thunderstorm rounds and severe weather may be adjusted over time, the point is we are seeing a setup that favors severe weather repeat over and over in the coming weeks," Mr. Pastelok said.

AccuWeather's long-range team first warned of a very active spring severe weather season for the lower Mississippi Valley during its spring 2020 outlook for the U.S., which was released on Feb. 5.

A larger-scale outbreak may ignite, especially if a large buckle develops in the jet stream, which would allow warmth to build over a broad scale in the Central and Eastern states, at the end of April and into the start of May. Such a system could bring severe weather to not only the South, but also farther west over portions of the Plains and farther north over portions of the Midwest and perhaps the Northeast.

An overall warmer weather pattern is predicted over much of the Central and Eastern states starting late this week; however, there will continue to be fluctuation in temperatures from day to day.

Temperature swings like those expected this week, combined with a strong jet stream overhead, tend to contribute to thunderstorm intensity during the spring.

The much busier-than-average severe weather season this spring is likely to put added strain on officials and communities already facing a new normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Cities and towns that were battered by tornadoes over Easter weekend are already coping with both disasters at the same time.

AccuWeather has offered free severe weather notifications to COVID-19 testing and triage medical facilities, including temporary sites that may be particularly vulnerable to violent thunderstorms.

Blackburn And McSally To Introduce Stop COVID Act To Hold China Accountable for Spread Of Coronavirus

52 Georgians Have Died Of Coronavirus Since Sunday Report; Cases Go From 18,157 To 18,947; Whitfield County Has 4th Death

Hamilton County Numbers Way Up For Surge Beds, Intensive Care Beds, Ventilators


Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) will introduce the Stop China-Originated Viral Infectious Diseases (COVID) Act to ensure the Chinese Communist Party faces consequences ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials said Monday that 52 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Sunday report, bringing the total to 733. A later report today will be issued ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Emergency Management officials on Monday listed approved availability of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators for handling the coronavirus - showing a growing surplus ... (click for more)



Grateful To Volunteers Sewing Masks

It takes a village, as they say, and I want to send out a big "thank you" to those of you who are sewing and 3D-printing face masks for our community. I am a nurse-midwife at an Erlanger outpatient clinic. Although we have had plenty of masks and other PPE for staff, we don't have enough to give a mask to every patient who walks in the door. In the last couple of weeks, a steady ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Pork’ Is Inexcusable

It has been with dismay, anger, embarrassment and even more anger as I have watched some loathsome Democrats hold up a desperately needed $250 billion loan program for America’s small businesses. When the posh Neiman Marcus chain just announced bankruptcy, we take notice but the mom-and-pop businesses that are the foundation of our nation are falling like flies and the far-left ... (click for more)

Lee University Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic Cancelled

The Lee University 2020 Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic, originally scheduled to take place June 1-5, has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. “This decision is made with great sadness, but out of an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of the children and instructors who are involved in my clinics,” said Ms. McDaniel. According to Ms. ... (click for more)

Former McCallie Standout Anthony Watkins Preparing For NBA Draft

Former McCallie basketball standout Anthony Watkins, an All-Region selection, has been working towards a career in the NBA and, while being under the radar, is hoping that some teams may do their due diligence on him and like what they see. Being drafted at this point is a long shot for the 6’4”, 210 pound 19 year old, but one he has hopes for. Following his graduation at McCallie, ... (click for more)


