EPB Completes Re-build Of Main Power Lines

Officials Aiming For Full Power Restoration By Tuesday

Monday, April 20, 2020

Electric services have now been restored to about 57,600 EPB customers who lost power when tornados and severe weather ripped across the Chattanooga area last Sunday. About 2,400 customers impacted by the original storm system remain without power and about 400 homes are too damaged for restoration until home repair or reconstruction takes place. 

 

Working through the weekend, EPB constructed hundreds of new utility poles and re-strung more than 56 miles of new power lines over about 15 miles.

EPB is in the final stages energizing these newly-constructed line segments which is a major step toward restoring most of the customers who remain without power.

 

“We’re aiming to complete the power restoration from the tornado damage by Tuesday if all goes well,” said David Wade, EPB president and CEO. “We still have quite a bit of work to do to complete repairs on smaller distribution lines.” 

 

He noted that EPB’s efforts were hampered when overnight storms and high winds caused new outages for about 500 customers in Soddy Daisy, Middle Valley, and Big Ridge. Repairs have been completed for these new outages.

 

In addition, EPB’s continuing damage assessments have identified more than 400 homes and businesses that have sustained such severe damage that they will have to be repaired or re-built before electric service can be restored. “Unfortunately, we expect that number to grow as we continue to assess damage to electric facilities at individual homes,” Mr. Wade said.

 

As of Monday, at 5 p.m., about 6,000 EPB Fiber Optics customers are experiencing an outage in services. Many of these customers are also experiencing an electric outage. Unfortunately, fiber optic services are not always restored at the same time as electric services. When fiber lines and equipment are damaged, they have to be repaired after utility poles have been re-constructed and electric lines and equipment have been replaced.

 

In the parts of the community that experienced less catastrophic damage, EPB Fiber Optics is typically able to restore internet and other services within a day or two of the return of electric power, but in the more heavily damaged areas, repairing fiber optics services may take up to four to five days after electric service is restored.

 

As restoration continues people should be on the lookout for periodic road closures. These closures are announced by Chattanooga Police Department on Facebook, Twitter, and other news media outlets. Follow the Chattanooga Police Department for up to date information. #roadclosures #CHAPD #PowerRestore

 

As EPB continues the effort, the utility urges people to avoid danger and injury when using a generator. If you’re using the type of generator that must be installed, be sure to hire a qualified electrician and make sure they install a transfer switch. This will prevent feedback loops which are dangerous for linemen and could cause damage to the electric system delaying restoration. Also, please remember to never run a generator indoors or in a garage. Learn more at safeelectricity.org.

 

For people who need internet access, EPB has installed free EPB Quick Connect WiFi hotspots at 25 locations around the county.  Those locations can be found at epbquickconnect.com

 

Customers with questions are encouraged to go to EPB.com for the latest information including an outage map.  Customer service representatives are also available by phone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 423 648-1372.


Morning Pointe Senior Living Shallowford Road Campuses To Be Closed And Rebuilt, Residents To Be Relocated

Morning Pointe Senior Living has announced that it has closed both tornado-damaged properties on Shallowford Road for the foreseeable future as they rebuild. Morning Pointe of Chattanooga and The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence Chattanooga were both heavily damaged by the EF-3 tornado that swept through Hamilton and Bradley counties on Sunday, April 12, ... (click for more)

Lake Winnie Delays Park Opening

Due to the uncertainty of the continuing COVID-19 situation, Lake Winnepesaukah will be delaying its park opening this year. As it receives more information in the upcoming weeks, Lake Winnie expects to announce a new opening date. Lake Winnie officials said, "Due to heightened awareness regarding health and travel, we want to assure our guests that safety will continue to be ... (click for more)

Opinion

Grateful To Volunteers Sewing Masks

It takes a village, as they say, and I want to send out a big "thank you" to those of you who are sewing and 3D-printing face masks for our community. I am a nurse-midwife at an Erlanger outpatient clinic. Although we have had plenty of masks and other PPE for staff, we don't have enough to give a mask to every patient who walks in the door. In the last couple of weeks, a steady ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Pork’ Is Inexcusable

It has been with dismay, anger, embarrassment and even more anger as I have watched some loathsome Democrats hold up a desperately needed $250 billion loan program for America’s small businesses. When the posh Neiman Marcus chain just announced bankruptcy, we take notice but the mom-and-pop businesses that are the foundation of our nation are falling like flies and the far-left ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee University Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic Cancelled

The Lee University 2020 Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic, originally scheduled to take place June 1-5, has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. “This decision is made with great sadness, but out of an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of the children and instructors who are involved in my clinics,” said Ms. McDaniel. According to Ms. ... (click for more)

Former McCallie Standout Anthony Watkins Preparing For NBA Draft

Former McCallie basketball standout Anthony Watkins, an All-Region selection, has been working towards a career in the NBA and, while being under the radar, is hoping that some teams may do their due diligence on him and like what they see. Being drafted at this point is a long shot for the 6’4”, 210 pound 19 year old, but one he has hopes for. Following his graduation at McCallie, ... (click for more)


