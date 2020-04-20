 Monday, April 20, 2020 65.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Mayor Berke Will Not Lift Shutdown Order On May 1

Monday, April 20, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

Mayor Andy Berke said Monday he will not be reopening Chattanooga on May 1. Earlier in the afternoon, Governor Bill Lee announced that the stay Shelter in Place order will expire April 30. 

 

Mayor Berke said that expiration only applies for certain counties, as metropolitan counties such as Hamilton, Shelby, and Davidson have been allowed to make their own decisions on when their economy will open up.

 

“I certainly understand that the governor is going to try to make the best decision for the state,” said Mayor Berke. “But he has consistently told me and the other mayors he believes these decisions are best addressed locally. We’re going to continue to make the best decisions that we can each and every time we’re faced with them.”

 

While he said he wants Chattanooga’s economy to be opened up again, he said he would only do so after health experts agree it is safe to open the city back up again.

 

“I’m going to be listening to experts. I’m going to continue to listen to what health experts say, and we need to filter that through what our business community is saying,” said Mayor Berke. “And as I’ve said in previous Facebook chats, people just want to know what the rules are and what’s going to be healthy for them. ”

 

Chattanooga’s mayor briefly addressed Sunday afternoon’s protest, where 150 citizens expressed their displeasure in the shutdown and shelter in place orders.

 

“I absolutely respect people’s right to disagree with me and any other elected official, and to speak out,” said Mayor Berke. “I promise every one of you that it was not, never has been, and never will be my goal to issue executive orders. But at the same time, we are in the midst of an unprecedented global pandemic, and we have to keep people in our community safe.”

 

He reiterated why he issued those executive orders, citing the importance of the public’s health as his top priority.

 

“I’m always reluctant to use government power, but I understand that if we don’t keep people safe, there can be drastic consequences for you, for loved ones, and the community, and I take that very seriously as well,” said Mayor Berke.

 

“For us, what we’re going to do is we’re going to look at the numbers,” said the mayor. “We’re listening to experts and talking to public health officials. Making sure what the standards are and coming up with the best framework to make sure everybody is safe and being responsible.”


April 20, 2020

Ricky Rogers, 57, Shot And Killed While Trying To Break Up Argument In Cleveland

April 20, 2020

HCSO Provides Traffic Updates For Tuesday Morning Commutes

April 20, 2020

Morning Pointe Senior Living Shallowford Road Campuses To Be Closed And Rebuilt, Residents To Be Relocated


Ricky Rogers, 57, was shot and killed on Monday in Cleveland, while trying to break up an assault incident. Cleveland Police Department officers responded to a 911 call at 1407 Jones Ave. ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is providing the following traffic updates for Hamilton County residents who may need to travel through tornado affected areas on Tuesday. Traffic pattern ... (click for more)

Morning Pointe Senior Living has announced that it has closed both tornado-damaged properties on Shallowford Road for the foreseeable future as they rebuild. Morning Pointe of Chattanooga and ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Ricky Rogers, 57, Shot And Killed While Trying To Break Up Argument In Cleveland

Ricky Rogers, 57, was shot and killed on Monday in Cleveland, while trying to break up an assault incident. Cleveland Police Department officers responded to a 911 call at 1407 Jones Ave. regarding a man who had been shot. Officers located Mr. Rogers, and detained the shooter, Earl Maney, 81. Through the investigation, detectives learned that an argument occurred between Maney ... (click for more)

HCSO Provides Traffic Updates For Tuesday Morning Commutes

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is providing the following traffic updates for Hamilton County residents who may need to travel through tornado affected areas on Tuesday. Traffic pattern for Tuesday: Standifer Gap Road is eastbound traffic only from Jenkins Road to Bill Reed Road Ooltewah Ringgold Road, East Brainerd Road, and Apison Pike are all open From 8 p.m.-6 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Grateful To Volunteers Sewing Masks

It takes a village, as they say, and I want to send out a big "thank you" to those of you who are sewing and 3D-printing face masks for our community. I am a nurse-midwife at an Erlanger outpatient clinic. Although we have had plenty of masks and other PPE for staff, we don't have enough to give a mask to every patient who walks in the door. In the last couple of weeks, a steady ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Pork’ Is Inexcusable

It has been with dismay, anger, embarrassment and even more anger as I have watched some loathsome Democrats hold up a desperately needed $250 billion loan program for America’s small businesses. When the posh Neiman Marcus chain just announced bankruptcy, we take notice but the mom-and-pop businesses that are the foundation of our nation are falling like flies and the far-left ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee University Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic Cancelled

The Lee University 2020 Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic, originally scheduled to take place June 1-5, has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. “This decision is made with great sadness, but out of an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of the children and instructors who are involved in my clinics,” said Ms. McDaniel. According to Ms. ... (click for more)

Former McCallie Standout Anthony Watkins Preparing For NBA Draft

Former McCallie basketball standout Anthony Watkins, an All-Region selection, has been working towards a career in the NBA and, while being under the radar, is hoping that some teams may do their due diligence on him and like what they see. Being drafted at this point is a long shot for the 6’4”, 210 pound 19 year old, but one he has hopes for. Following his graduation at McCallie, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors