AG Slatery Reaches Settlement With Colvin Brothers On Price Gouging

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III has reached a resolution with Matthew Colvin and Noah Colvin to resolve allegations of price gouging in violation of the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act.On March 14, the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office began an expedited investigation after learning about alleged price gouging involving emergency and/or medical supplies by the brothers from Hixson during the COVID-19 crisis.After being confronted with the allegations, the Colvins cooperated with investigators and surrendered all their supplies, including approximately 17,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, to a nonprofit organization in Tennessee.They also agreed to distribution of a portion of the supplies to officials in Kentucky.“Disrupting necessary supplies during an unprecedented pandemic is a serious offense,” said General Slatery. “It became clear during our investigation that the Colvins realized this, and their prompt cooperation and donation led to an outcome that actually benefited some consumers.”In the settlement, the Colvins are prohibited from selling emergency or medical supplies grossly in excess of the price generally charged during any declared state of abnormal economic disruption related to the COVID-19 pandemic.Click here to read the Assurance of Voluntary Compliance: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/pr/2020/pr20-13-avc.pdf.