City Council To "Pause" On Topic Of Steep Slope, Lowland Development

City Councilman Darrin Ledford recommended Tuesday that the council "take a break' from the issue of possible steep slope and wetland development regulations due to the coronavirus and tornado issues.

He said it would be a delay "for a little while until we can kind of get out wits again."

Councilman Jerry Mitchell said he did not object to a pause in considering the controversial topic, but he said he wanted to take the topic back up "as soon as we can."

Concerning one project in his North Chattanooga district, there was excessive runoff "and you could almost paddle in it."

Councilman Ledford said he agreed, noting much work has been done toward a proposed ordinance.



He said, "We definitely do not want this to go on too long."

It was agreed the topic will come back up on June 23.