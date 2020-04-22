Tennessee Has 8 More Coronavirus Deaths; 448 New Cases; Nashville Has No New Deaths

Tennessee has had nine more coronavirus deaths since Tuesday and is up to 166.

Cases rose from 7,394 to 7,842.

Officials said 775 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 15 from Tuesday.

Hamilton County is at 128 cases - an increase of four. It remains at 13 deaths.

Bradley County is at 38 cases with one death.

Rhea County has picked up its fourth case.

Marion County is at 28 cases.

It has recorded one death.

Sequatchie County has three cases. Grundy is up to 26 cases with one death. Meigs County now has five cases, while Bledsoe County has 90 cases as they are now counting many from the correctional facility at Pikeville. Franklin County has 28 cases. It has recorded one death.

McMinn County has six cases. Monroe County is at 11 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is at six cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 550 cases and is up to 32 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 1,924 cases and now is at 43 deaths after four more died.

There are now 365 cases in Williamson County and six coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, with four deaths, is at 199 cases.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced today a total number of 1,962 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 26 in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 99 years.

A total of 22 people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19, and 1,027 individuals have recovered from the virus.