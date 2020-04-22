 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 71.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tennessee Has 8 More Coronavirus Deaths; 448 New Cases; Nashville Has No New Deaths

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Tennessee has had nine more coronavirus deaths since Tuesday and is up to 166.

Cases rose from 7,394 to 7,842.

Officials said 775 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 15 from Tuesday.

Hamilton County is at 128 cases - an increase of four. It remains at 13 deaths.

Bradley County is at 38 cases with one death. 

Rhea County has picked up its fourth case.

Marion County is at 28 cases.

It has recorded one death. 

Sequatchie County has three cases. Grundy is up to 26 cases with one death. Meigs County now has five cases, while Bledsoe County has 90 cases as they are now counting many from the correctional facility at Pikeville. Franklin County has 28 cases. It has recorded one death.

McMinn County has six cases. Monroe County is at 11 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is at six cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 550 cases and is up to 32 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 1,924 cases and now is at 43 deaths after four more died.

There are now 365 cases in Williamson County and six coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, with four deaths, is at 199 cases.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced today a total number of 1,962 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 26 in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 99 years.

A total of 22 people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19, and 1,027 individuals have recovered from the virus.

 


Colton Moore Asks Senator Jeff Mullis To Debate Him In Dade County

Landrum: Decision To Reopen Signal Mountain Cannot Be Made Until Monday's Council Meeting

State Focusing On Preventing Coronavirus In Its Nursing Homes; 3 Workers, 1 Resident Test Positive At Athens Life Care


Georgia House District 1 Rep. Colton Moore said he is asking Senator Jeff Mullis to debate him in Dade County. Rep. Moore is not running for his current seat, but is trying to unseat the veteran ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain’s government will wait until the upcoming council meeting on Monday to decide about if or how the town will re-open. “We will have a council meeting on Monday and I can’t really ... (click for more)

Tennessee’s COVID-19 Unified-Command Group on Wednesday released new data on COVID-19 in the state’s long-term care facilities and outlined its action plan on how to prevent further cases and ... (click for more)



Colton Moore Asks Senator Jeff Mullis To Debate Him In Dade County

Georgia House District 1 Rep. Colton Moore said he is asking Senator Jeff Mullis to debate him in Dade County. Rep. Moore is not running for his current seat, but is trying to unseat the veteran Mullis. Rep. Moore said in a letter to Senator Mullis: Since 2018, we have both represented over 50,000 constituents in Northwest Georgia however, our leadership styles, ideas and ... (click for more)

Landrum: Decision To Reopen Signal Mountain Cannot Be Made Until Monday's Council Meeting

Signal Mountain’s government will wait until the upcoming council meeting on Monday to decide about if or how the town will re-open. “We will have a council meeting on Monday and I can’t really speak for the council until that meeting,” said Signal Mountain Mayor Dan Landrum. “We’ll make any decisions we need to make then.” However, even if the council were meeting later today, ... (click for more)

Chattanooga State Faculty, Staff And Students Are Resilient

Since 2017, I have had the great privilege of serving as president of Chattanooga State Community College. During this time, I have witnessed faculty and staff who go above and beyond their basic job duties to meet the needs of our students. I have seen students, who did not think they were college material, excel academically and graduate with honors. I have seen honors students ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What’s Best For All People?

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has a lot of people mad at him. On one side of a razor-thin line are those who say it’s too to early to bring the state back to life with our coronavirus cases still climbing. The other side is crying as families cannot get by on unemployment benefits, roughly $275 a week in Tennessee. I’ve got loads of emails that argue both sides well. In Hamilton County, ... (click for more)

CFC Spring Season "Will Not Happen"; UTC Awaiting Guidance From NCAA, Southern Conference On Future Games

Chattanooga Football Club Managing Director Jeremy Alumbaugh told members of the Finley Stadium Board on Tuesday that the spring season, which should have run from mid-March until mid-June, will not happen. He said planning is being done for the summer and fall seasons which will consist of exhibition games. These will likely be played before closed doors or possibly with ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: How Peyton Manning Became "The Sheriff"

KNOXVILLE – With some time on my hands – imagine that – I went searching this week for the origins of Peyton Manning’s nickname “The Sheriff.” Came upon a plausible explanation that traced its roots to an ESPN Monday Night Football telecast in 2009 and to, of all people, Jon Gruden. The network’s game analyst, who may or may not own land in Sevier County, came up with the moniker ... (click for more)


