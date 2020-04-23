 Thursday, April 23, 2020 63.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Commissioner Whitfield Says Rise In Walker County Coronavirus Cases Likely Due To New Testing

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield said Thursday in a Facebook Live chat with residents that he believes an uptick in the county's coronavirus cases is related to new testing around the county.

Walker County has gone up to 59 cases - up 23 in a day.

Commissioner Whitfield said, "Of those 59, I don't know if all are still sick, or just one or two of them."

The number of positive cases in the county will likely go higher as more testing becomes available, including blood draws with results in 15 minutes at private clinics, he stated.

He said, despite the higher numbers, Walker County is moving ahead on a number of fronts with re-opening county government as well as closed businesses.

Commissioner Whitfield said the re-opening executive order from Governor Brian Kemp applies to the whole state and does not leave any leeway for local government to veer from those regulations.

"He's calling the shots," Commissioner Whitfield said.

He said he is confident that plants and industries will be vigilant in setting up strict health controls, saying they have a lot to lose if a coronavirus outbreak occurs in their facilities.

The commissioner noted that such businesses as beauty shops and barber shops will be opening back soon, and he expects special health controls.

For dine in at restaurants, he said he would not be surprised to find temperatures being taken at the door and diners spaced apart.

He said a number of county operations will gradually resume, including sending animal control officers out to pick up strays. The animal center itself will remain closed for the time being.

The tax commissioner's office will open a drive-through service in Rock Spring.

Commissioner Whitfield said, "We've got to ramp up slowly. This virus is still with us. It's going to be with us for a long time. We still need to take great precautions." 

 

 


April 23, 2020

Police Blotter: 2 Pairs Of Women Tussle, Steal Gummies, Milk In Speedway Incident; Police Check Out Rap Video With Gun As Prop

April 23, 2020

Drawings Illustrate Plans To Move CSLA To Sears Portion Of Northgate Mall

April 23, 2020

Walker County To Fully Staff Fire Station At Fairview To Serve North Part Of County


An employee at the Mapco on Highway 58 called police due to a disorder at pump 6. Dustin Fairbanks and Aubrey King were refusing to get out of Haden Laymons' vehicle. Mr. Laymons stated he did ... (click for more)

Drawings illustrate plans that are under consideration for moving Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts into the Sears portion of Northgate Mall. The county would wind up with over 12 ... (click for more)

Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield said Thursday that the county will fully staff the fire hall at Fairview near Rossville to serve the northern part of the county. He said the station ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: 2 Pairs Of Women Tussle, Steal Gummies, Milk In Speedway Incident; Police Check Out Rap Video With Gun As Prop

An employee at the Mapco on Highway 58 called police due to a disorder at pump 6. Dustin Fairbanks and Aubrey King were refusing to get out of Haden Laymons' vehicle. Mr. Laymons stated he did not know them and he was giving them a ride but wished for them to leave him alone. Mr. Fairbanks and Ms. King left the area when asked by officers. * * * A man on 15th Avenue said ... (click for more)

Drawings Illustrate Plans To Move CSLA To Sears Portion Of Northgate Mall

Drawings illustrate plans that are under consideration for moving Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts into the Sears portion of Northgate Mall. The county would wind up with over 12 acres of property at the mall site, including a large parking section. A soccer field is shown next to the school building as well as a new gymnasium and playgrounds. (click for more)

Opinion

Attacks On Our Mayor Are Unwarranted

As someone who has relatives working and risking their lives on the front lines daily, I find it appalling that some people can be so petty and small minded concerning themselves with the small things like missing out on a holiday drive-thru service. My sister-in-law is a retired registered nurse who was once head of the infectious disease unit at a military hospital in another ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Close To House Arrest’

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke, in the past 7½ years, has led the city into dire straits. Chattanooga is in the “Top Ten” of the ‘Most Dangerous Cities in America,’ as well as the “Top Ten” in the ‘Worst Run Cities In America.’ In September of 2016 Berke was the lead character in a sex scandal that was as tawdry as any in the history of our rather colorful town, and he has been a ... (click for more)

Sports

Multiple Tennessee Players Prepare For This Weekend's NFL Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Multiple Tennessee Vols are ready to take the next step in their football careers as the 2020 NFL Draft takes place Thursday through Saturday live on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. Round 1 airs beginning at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held Friday with a 7 p.m. start. Rounds 4 through 7 get underway at noon Saturday. Follow Vol football social ... (click for more)

CFC Spring Season "Will Not Happen"; UTC Awaiting Guidance From NCAA, Southern Conference On Future Games

Chattanooga Football Club Managing Director Jeremy Alumbaugh told members of the Finley Stadium Board on Tuesday that the spring season, which should have run from mid-March until mid-June, will not happen. He said planning is being done for the summer and fall seasons which will consist of exhibition games. These will likely be played before closed doors or possibly with ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors