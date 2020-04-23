Commissioner Whitfield Says Rise In Walker County Coronavirus Cases Likely Due To New Testing

Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield said Thursday in a Facebook Live chat with residents that he believes an uptick in the county's coronavirus cases is related to new testing around the county.

Walker County has gone up to 59 cases - up 23 in a day.

Commissioner Whitfield said, "Of those 59, I don't know if all are still sick, or just one or two of them."

The number of positive cases in the county will likely go higher as more testing becomes available, including blood draws with results in 15 minutes at private clinics, he stated.

He said, despite the higher numbers, Walker County is moving ahead on a number of fronts with re-opening county government as well as closed businesses.

Commissioner Whitfield said the re-opening executive order from Governor Brian Kemp applies to the whole state and does not leave any leeway for local government to veer from those regulations.

"He's calling the shots," Commissioner Whitfield said.

He said he is confident that plants and industries will be vigilant in setting up strict health controls, saying they have a lot to lose if a coronavirus outbreak occurs in their facilities.

The commissioner noted that such businesses as beauty shops and barber shops will be opening back soon, and he expects special health controls.

For dine in at restaurants, he said he would not be surprised to find temperatures being taken at the door and diners spaced apart.

He said a number of county operations will gradually resume, including sending animal control officers out to pick up strays. The animal center itself will remain closed for the time being.

The tax commissioner's office will open a drive-through service in Rock Spring.

Commissioner Whitfield said, "We've got to ramp up slowly. This virus is still with us. It's going to be with us for a long time. We still need to take great precautions."