Tennessee Restaurants, Retail To Be Able To Open Next Week At 50% Capacity

Governor Bill Lee said he is "working to safely open as many Tennessee businesses as possible in 89 of our 95 counties next week."

He said, "We continue to engage directly with larger communities in the remaining six counties as we support their unique re-open plans (Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties).

Additional details will be announced at Friday’s press briefing with Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group and full guidance will be posted here.

The governor previewed two industry reopens that will be covered in-depth on Friday.