 Thursday, April 23, 2020 63.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Mayor Berke Says Chattanooga To Remain Closed During Next Week

Thursday, April 23, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said Thursday on Facebook Live that the shelter in place rule will be in effect for next week in Chattanooga, and then information will be evaluated.

He said that because Northgate Mall and Hamilton Place Mall fall within the jurisdiction of Chattanooga, those will remain closed for the time being.

Mayor Berke clarified the extent of his authority. He said his decision applied only to Chattanooga.  

The mayor explained his rationale behind keeping Chattanooga closed as the rest of Hamilton County’s municipalities begin to open.

“You’ve heard a lot of messages from different people over the last few days,” said Mayor Berke. “It’s jarring and confusing when all kinds of different leaders are saying different things. For that I am sincerely sorry. I truly wish that you could hear that same message from everybody.”

He said his decision did not come from any desire other than to make the “best” choice for Chattanooga. He then explained the process behind deciding to keep Chattanooga closed.

“The way I have been trying to make the right discipline when looking at this, so that it’s not part of some ideology or about a party, that it’s just about the facts, is that we’ve joined a big four economic task force (with members of Knoxville, Nashville, and Memphis).”

This task force includes community members, public health experts, business owners, doctors, who will all try to figure out a plan. Mayor Berke said he expects a report from this collection of people to come out Friday. He said that by sometime Friday morning, citizens will be able to see the report as well.

Mayor Berke continued by saying that even if things are re-opened, people should still social distance when possible, wash their hands, and wear a mask. This echoed sentiments expressed by County Mayor Jim Coppinger.

The city mayor said there has been an expansion of testing over the last few weeks, but did not say how expansive testing needs to be or how any people need to be tested to know if the city can be reopened.

Toward the very end, Mayor Berke addressed the conversation going on in the comments of his Facebook live stream, with some of them vehemently disagreeing with his actions as mayor.

“No person has all of the answers to this,” said Mayor Berke. “I certainly know that, and I’m trying to do the best I can to keep people safe.”


April 23, 2020

Police Blotter: 2 Pairs Of Women Tussle, Steal Gummies, Milk In Speedway Incident; Police Check Out Rap Video With Gun As Prop

April 23, 2020

School Board Delays Budget Vote To Await Possible Word From County On Revenue Effect Of Coronavirus Crisis

April 23, 2020

East Brainerd Elementary Has Over $18 Million In Tornado Damage; Schools Scrambling To Find Temporary Housing For 1,100 Students


An employee at the Mapco on Highway 58 called police due to a disorder at pump 6. Dustin Fairbanks and Aubrey King were refusing to get out of Haden Laymons' vehicle. Mr. Laymons stated he did ... (click for more)

The County School Board on Thursday night - near the end of a four-hour plus Zoom meeting - voted 6-3 to delay a vote on the budget. The panel did so after board member Steve Highlander said ... (click for more)

East Brainerd Elementary School suffered over $18 million in damages in the Easter night tornado, County School Board members were told Thursday. The board was also told that the administration ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: 2 Pairs Of Women Tussle, Steal Gummies, Milk In Speedway Incident; Police Check Out Rap Video With Gun As Prop

An employee at the Mapco on Highway 58 called police due to a disorder at pump 6. Dustin Fairbanks and Aubrey King were refusing to get out of Haden Laymons' vehicle. Mr. Laymons stated he did not know them and he was giving them a ride but wished for them to leave him alone. Mr. Fairbanks and Ms. King left the area when asked by officers. * * * A man on 15th Avenue said ... (click for more)

School Board Delays Budget Vote To Await Possible Word From County On Revenue Effect Of Coronavirus Crisis

The County School Board on Thursday night - near the end of a four-hour plus Zoom meeting - voted 6-3 to delay a vote on the budget. The panel did so after board member Steve Highlander said he had heard from several commissioners that the county may make some announcement about possible reduced revenue due to the coronavirus crisis. However, Supt. Bryan Johnson said he had ... (click for more)

Opinion

Attacks On Our Mayor Are Unwarranted

As someone who has relatives working and risking their lives on the front lines daily, I find it appalling that some people can be so petty and small minded concerning themselves with the small things like missing out on a holiday drive-thru service. My sister-in-law is a retired registered nurse who was once head of the infectious disease unit at a military hospital in another ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Close To House Arrest’

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke, in the past 7½ years, has led the city into dire straits. Chattanooga is in the “Top Ten” of the ‘Most Dangerous Cities in America,’ as well as the “Top Ten” in the ‘Worst Run Cities In America.’ In September of 2016 Berke was the lead character in a sex scandal that was as tawdry as any in the history of our rather colorful town, and he has been a ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: How Keyen Green Got To Tennessee

KNOXVILLE – Keyen Green went the grad transfer route this spring because the former Liberty University standout felt “capped out” at the mid-major level. “I needed more of challenge,” the 6-foot-1 forward said. That’s saying something, considering the challenge of unknowingly playing with a fractured right ankle and torn ligaments didn’t prevent her from becoming Big South ... (click for more)

Cleveland State's Celie Patterson Signs With Tennessee Wesleyan In Volleyball

Cleveland State volleyball’s Celie Patterson had a huge day on Wednesday, as she signed on to play next year for the Tennessee Wesleyan Lady Bulldogs. The freshman had a big year in the Lady Cougars’ Region Runner-Up season in 2019. She was second on the team in assists with 110 total and contributed 151 digs and 52 kills as well. Patterson also had the game-winning kill in a ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors