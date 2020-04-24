Man Shot On South Holly Street Thursday Night

A man was shot Thursday night on South Holly Street.

At approximately 8:08 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 1100 block of South Holly Street. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.