Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ACUFF, STEVEN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 09/06/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BIBBS, DEMETRIUS DEMOND

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/23/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT BRANTLEY, JAMALL DEONTE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/23/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROOKS, JASON SHEPPARD

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/24/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2020

Charge(s):

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/29/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT CARROLL, HEATHER

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/03/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) CARSON, KIARA CHARDAY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/23/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) CHURCH, JEFFREY PAUL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/13/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLEMAN, KOUTO LISIMBA

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/06/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2020

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) DEVLIN, JOSEPH LEE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/19/1996

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DUNCAN, CHELSEA SUE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/02/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION FRANK, EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/09/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GREEN, ADAM J

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/23/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2020

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE GRIFFITH, DAYTON ROSS

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/25/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2020

Charge(s):

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT HARRIS, TOMMIE EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 09/04/1956

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2020

Charge(s):

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

LEAVING THE SCENE

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

FAILURE TO YIELD

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FALSE REPORTS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JONES, MAURICE ALAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/04/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT} JUMP, DARRIN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/07/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2020

Charge(s):

ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) KNIGHT, RACHAEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCNEAL, BRIAN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/07/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PINES, CORNELL LUCRETIUS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/23/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC