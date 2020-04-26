Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
---
---
BELIVEAU, TIMOTHY ROBERT
300 SOUTH HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
---
BROWNING, TONY EVERTT
4105 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
BURDEN, MICHAEL EDWARD
3904 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
NEVES, TRACY LEE
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
NEWBERRY, MISTY LYNN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
PULLEY, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
THOMPSON, CALEB LEBRON
1106 MATTHEW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
Here are the mug shots:
|ALBEY, MAYA SHARELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|ALLEN, NATALIE LYNNE VAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|CONNER, MONICK MONA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/31/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HALE, JOHNATHAN CLARK
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/14/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|HANKINS, MARGARET REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/07/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|HOLT, CHRISTOPHER KEITH
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/04/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, KENNETH EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 03/19/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|KNOCH, PAGELY ANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/09/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LANDRY, SYDE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/03/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- AUTO BURGLARY
- AUTO BURGLARY
|
|LEASTER, CHARLETTE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/02/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LINAM, DAVID EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 09/29/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MAYES, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/03/1963
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MIDDLEBROOKS, KELVIN DESMO
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/08/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/06/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|RIVERS, CHRISTIAN DERRELL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/17/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|SCHROEDER, TYLER SHELTON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, BRIANA LASHYE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|SMITH, COURTNEY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|STELLING, TIMOTHY JAY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/06/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|STEVENS, RONALD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/20/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, BRIAN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
- ATTEMPTED CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
- ATTEMPTED CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
|