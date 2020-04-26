Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALBEY, MAYA SHARELLE

105 HALSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102058

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ALLEN, NATALIE LYNNE VAN

713 HARGRAVES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112203

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BELIVEAU, TIMOTHY ROBERT

300 SOUTH HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---BROWNING, TONY EVERTT4105 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---BURDEN, MICHAEL EDWARD3904 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---CONNER, MONICK MONA810 W 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HALE, JOHNATHAN CLARK9015 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---HANKINS, MARGARET REBECCA11649 HOLLY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---HOLT, CHRISTOPHER KEITH305 REDBUD DR FORT OGLEETHORP,Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---JONES, KENNETH EDWARD2810 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KNOCH, PAGELY ANN9616 THORNBERRY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LANDRY, SYDE JAMES2848 ANDERSON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTAUTO BURGLARYAUTO BURGLARY---LEASTER, CHARLETTE DENISE2419 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 374064602Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LINAM, DAVID EUGENE6764 ARDIS LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MAYES, MICHAEL ANTHONY925 SHALLOWFOR ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MIDDLEBROOKS, KELVIN DESMO2419 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 374064602Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---NEVES, TRACY LEEHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---NEWBERRY, MISTY LYNN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---PULLEY, CHRISTOPHER BRIANHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTFAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---RIVERS, CHRISTIAN DERRELL5612 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION---SCHROEDER, TYLER SHELTON2730 J MACK CIRCLE SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, BRIANA LASHYE155 6TH ST SE CLEVELAND, 373116050Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTFAILURE TO APPEAR---SMITH, COURTNEY LEBRON6 N Willow St Chattanooga, 374042670Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---STELLING, TIMOTHY JAY4824 BLUE BELL AVE OOLETWAH, 37343Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFELONY EVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---STEVENS, RONALD ALLEN105 STEPHENS DR TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBURGLARY (AUTO)---THOMPSON, CALEB LEBRON1106 MATTHEW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFASSAULT (SIMPLE)PUBLIC INTOXICATION---WILLIAMS, BRIAN DANIELAge at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaATTEMPTED CRIMINAL HOMICIDEATTEMPTED CRIMINAL HOMICIDEATTEMPTED CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

Here are the mug shots:

ALBEY, MAYA SHARELLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/01/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ALLEN, NATALIE LYNNE VAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/19/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CONNER, MONICK MONA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/31/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALE, JOHNATHAN CLARK

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/14/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE HANKINS, MARGARET REBECCA

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/07/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE HOLT, CHRISTOPHER KEITH

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 02/04/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JONES, KENNETH EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 03/19/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KNOCH, PAGELY ANN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/09/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LANDRY, SYDE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/03/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

AUTO BURGLARY

AUTO BURGLARY LEASTER, CHARLETTE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/02/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LINAM, DAVID EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 09/29/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MAYES, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 03/03/1963

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MIDDLEBROOKS, KELVIN DESMO

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/08/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/06/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 RIVERS, CHRISTIAN DERRELL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/17/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION SCHROEDER, TYLER SHELTON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/08/1990

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, BRIANA LASHYE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/30/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FAILURE TO APPEAR SMITH, COURTNEY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT STELLING, TIMOTHY JAY

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 04/06/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FELONY EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS STEVENS, RONALD ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/20/1973

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020

Charge(s):

BURGLARY (AUTO)