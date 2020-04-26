 Sunday, April 26, 2020 58.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Sunday, April 26, 2020

ALBEY, MAYA SHARELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ALLEN, NATALIE LYNNE VAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONNER, MONICK MONA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/31/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HALE, JOHNATHAN CLARK
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/14/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
HANKINS, MARGARET REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/07/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
HOLT, CHRISTOPHER KEITH
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/04/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JONES, KENNETH EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 03/19/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KNOCH, PAGELY ANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/09/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LANDRY, SYDE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/03/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • AUTO BURGLARY
  • AUTO BURGLARY
LEASTER, CHARLETTE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/02/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LINAM, DAVID EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 09/29/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MAYES, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/03/1963
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MIDDLEBROOKS, KELVIN DESMO
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/08/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/06/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
RIVERS, CHRISTIAN DERRELL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/17/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
SCHROEDER, TYLER SHELTON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, BRIANA LASHYE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, COURTNEY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STELLING, TIMOTHY JAY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/06/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • FELONY EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
STEVENS, RONALD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/20/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY (AUTO)
WILLIAMS, BRIAN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
  • ATTEMPTED CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
  • ATTEMPTED CRIMINAL HOMICIDE


