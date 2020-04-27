Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
---
---
---
---
BOSTON, MARCUS ALEXANDER
607 OVER ST Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CAREATHERS, JEROME
5200 Woodland View Cir Chattanooga, 374102157
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
---
---
---
FARROW, DARRELL GREGORY
8300 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
---
---
HUCKABEE, CODY LAMAR
119 SHEARER ST Soddy Daisy, 373794347
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HYTER, GREGORY JAMES
821 SPEARS AVE Chattanooga, 374053538
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
ROBINSON, FREDDY
842 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
---
---
---
Here are the mug shots:
|AARON, DONAVAN RAY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|BELL, WILLIAM CODY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/25/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2020
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|BILLUPS, MALACHI
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/28/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BORAN, KASEY LEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/09/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BRINKLEY, MICHAEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/27/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CAREATHERS, JEROME
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/29/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2020
Charge(s):
|
|CLARK, LYANNE RACHELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|DAVIS, HARRY MORRIS
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/19/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2020
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
|
|EIDSON, ADAM BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/02/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FESMIRE, LINDASY PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/30/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF HERION FOR RESALE
- POSSESION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALE
- POSSESSSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|FORD, QUACEY JAVON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/08/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBAION ROBBERY
|
|JONES, MICHAEL ADAM
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2020
Charge(s):
|
|KANASHIN, DMITRIY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/16/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|KELLOGG, JOSHUA LUKE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/02/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|LAWRENCE, WESLEY RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LETSON, EMORY LESLIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/02/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARTINEZ JIMENEZ, EDWIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|NEAL, HALEY FAITH
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/05/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|PICKENS, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/07/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|STOTT, ADAM PRICE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/24/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2020
Charge(s):
|
|TAYLOR, ASHLEY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|THOMPSON, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/28/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, KIMBERLY ANN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/17/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|