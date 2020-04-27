 Monday, April 27, 2020 51.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Monday, April 27, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, DONAVAN RAY
935 GREENHILL DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
BELL, WILLIAM CODY
3936 WEBB OAKS COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
BILLUPS, MALACHI
3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BORAN, KASEY LEN
1237 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
---
BOSTON, MARCUS ALEXANDER
607 OVER ST Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BRINKLEY, MICHAEL RAY
803 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CAREATHERS, JEROME
5200 Woodland View Cir Chattanooga, 374102157
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CLARK, LYANNE RACHELLE
2484 GRAYSVILLE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
---
DAVIS, HARRY MORRIS
9629 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
---
EIDSON, ADAM BLAKE
6321BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FARROW, DARRELL GREGORY
8300 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FESMIRE, LINDASY PAIGE
11229 HIXSON PIKE LOT #23 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF HERION FOR RESALE
POSSESION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALE
POSSESSSION OF MARIJUANA
---
FORD, QUACEY JAVON
908 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBAION ROBBERY
---
HUCKABEE, CODY LAMAR
119 SHEARER ST Soddy Daisy, 373794347
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HYTER, GREGORY JAMES
821 SPEARS AVE Chattanooga, 374053538
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JONES, MICHAEL ADAM
2810 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071511
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KANASHIN, DMITRIY
3302B GLEASON CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
KELLOGG, JOSHUA LUKE
9218 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LAWRENCE, WESLEY RANDALL
8650 STATE ROUTE 8 DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
LETSON, EMORY LESLIE
3400 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MARTINEZ JIMENEZ, EDWIN
900 AIRPORT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
NEAL, HALEY FAITH
21 ROCK CREEK RD TRETON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
PICKENS, MICHAEL LEBRON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
ROBINSON, FREDDY
842 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
STOTT, ADAM PRICE
5619 SHADY BRANCH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TAYLOR, ASHLEY DANIELLE
935 GREENHILL DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
THOMPSON, DAVID
604 SUTTERS MILL LN HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 379092774
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
WILSON, KIMBERLY ANN
201 HILLCREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

