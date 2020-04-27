 Monday, April 27, 2020 65.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

5 Apartment Buildings For Sale In Downtown Chattanooga: Price: $8,495,000

  • 410 High Street

  • 409 Georgia Avenue

  • 418 McCallie Avenue

  • 416 McCallie Avenue

  • 307 East 8th Street


NAI Charter Real Estate Corporation is offering Papa Properties, LLC’s portfolio of apartments for sale. The price is $8,495,000.

The portfolio consists of five apartment buildings in the heart of downtown Chattanooga and are located at: 418 McCallie Ave, 416 McCallie Ave, 307 East 8th Street, 409 Georgia Ave, and 410 High Street.

The entire portfolio is within Chattanooga’s Opportunity Zone, Short-Term Rental Zone, and within walking distance to the Bluff View Arts District, Downtown, Bars/Restaurants on MLK Blvd., Riverwalk, the Innovation District, and The University of Tennessee Chattanooga.

This offering presents the opportunity for an investor to own apartment buildings within walking distance to many downtown attractions or reinvest and convert the apartments into short-term rentals. 

410 High Street                        $    895,000 
409 Georgia Avenue               $ 2,000,000 
418 McCallie Avenue              $ 2,200,000
416 McCallie Avenue              $ 1,100,000
307 E 8th Street                       $ 2,300,000

A due diligence package is available upon request and execution of a confidentiality agreement.


More Than 7,000 Tennesseans Tested For Coronavirus Over The Weekend

Chattanooga's Restaurants Opening At Different Speeds

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced more than 7,000 Tennesseans received free COVID-19 tests, regardless of symptoms, during Unified-Command Group’s second weekend of expanded testing efforts ... (click for more)

Despite Chattanooga restaurants being technically able to serve dine-in customers at half capacity starting today (Monday), local restaurants are being cautious when reopening to the public. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga's Restaurants Opening At Different Speeds

Despite Chattanooga restaurants being technically able to serve dine-in customers at half capacity starting today (Monday), local restaurants are being cautious when reopening to the public. “We’re not open this week at all for dine-in,” said Market St. Chicken Salad Chick’s general manager Mary Bryant. “We’re having a conference call with all of the other GM’s to see when ... (click for more)

More COVID Help Is On The Way For Tennesseans

Recently, I’ve fielded a lot of questions about what Washington is doing to take care of Tennesseans on a local level. When I was in Chattanooga last week, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger impressed upon me the importance of supporting local businesses and health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, President Trump signed a “Phase 3.5” rescue ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Fake News" And Stuff

A friend sends this email on Sunday morning after reading my article, The New Stanford Report: “As the old football analyst says: "Not so fast, my friend". The Stanford report you refer to as gospel in the Sunday column has not been peer reviewed and was released and distributed by some right-wing group. Please wait until the true facts are known such as test accuracy, etc., before ... (click for more)

UTC's Tiano Inks Free Agent Deal With Texans

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano signed with the Houston Texas as an undrafted free agent today. Tiano spent the last two seasons as the starter for the Mocs, posting 5,825 career passing yards at UTC. “I am extremely excited to sign with the Texans,” stated Tiano. “I am just ready to get to work and get to Houston.” Tiano transferred ... (click for more)

NISA Formally Announces Cancellation Of Spring Season

Today the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) announced that the Spring 2020 season, originally scheduled to run from February 29th-June 20th, has been cancelled. Although making up the lost games is not feasible at this time, Chattanooga FC is optimistic about returning to the pitch in the future, and is working with NISA officials to build out a plan that will bring ... (click for more)


