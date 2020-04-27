5 Apartment Buildings For Sale In Downtown Chattanooga: Price: $8,495,000

NAI Charter Real Estate Corporation is offering Papa Properties, LLC’s portfolio of apartments for sale. The price is $8,495,000.

The portfolio consists of five apartment buildings in the heart of downtown Chattanooga and are located at: 418 McCallie Ave, 416 McCallie Ave, 307 East 8th Street, 409 Georgia Ave, and 410 High Street.

The entire portfolio is within Chattanooga’s Opportunity Zone, Short-Term Rental Zone, and within walking distance to the Bluff View Arts District, Downtown, Bars/Restaurants on MLK Blvd., Riverwalk, the Innovation District, and The University of Tennessee Chattanooga.

This offering presents the opportunity for an investor to own apartment buildings within walking distance to many downtown attractions or reinvest and convert the apartments into short-term rentals.



410 High Street $ 895,000

409 Georgia Avenue $ 2,000,000

418 McCallie Avenue $ 2,200,000

416 McCallie Avenue $ 1,100,000

307 E 8th Street $ 2,300,000



A due diligence package is available upon request and execution of a confidentiality agreement.