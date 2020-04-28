Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Top 1,000 - Up 41 Since Monday

Georgia state health officials said Tuesday that there have been 1,035 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, up 41 from Monday.

The confirmed cases are now at 24,812, up by 587.

Hospitalizations are at 4,866, up 122.

Whitfield County now has 75 cases, up six from Monday, and remains at four deaths.



Walker County remains at 58 cases and no deaths. Dade County is reporting 14 cases and remains at one death.

Catoosa County remains at 46, and Chattooga County has 14 cases, with still one death.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 298 cases, nine more than Monday. There has been one more death, for a total of 30.

Floyd County (Rome) remains at 134 cases and 11 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 85 cases, four more than yesterday, but no more deaths, for a total of 12.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 2,718. There have been 108 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,516 cases and 81 deaths. There are now 1,884 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 43 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 1,593 cases and 54 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,491 cases and 117 deaths.