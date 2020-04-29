 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 68.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

WDEF News 12 Anchor John Mercer Dies Of Heart-Related Illness

Wednesday, April 29, 2020
John Mercer
John Mercer

WDEF News 12 anchor John Mercer has died of a heart-related illness, station officials said.

He had been taken to a local hospital last Thursday from the station, then was joined at the hospital by his twin daughters, Madison and Delaney, and other family.

Station officials said he "fought hard over the past six days," but he died late Tuesday night.

The family said the death was not related to the coronavirus.

Mr. Mercer, who was born in 1964, was a graduate of Washington State University. He started his broadcasting career in Yakima, Washington as an intern with an ABC affiliate. At the end of his internship, he was hired as a television reporter. Upon leaving Yakima, he accepted an anchoring position at KOBI in Medford, Oregon. He later worked as a main anchor at KTVN in Reno, Nevada.

Mr. Mercer joined the News 12 team in 2003.

Officials said, "Since coming to Chattanooga, he has covered many stories. He says he'll never forget covering the April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak in the Tennessee Valley. John is also proud of how the community came together following the tragic terrorist attack in Chattanooga on July 16, 2015."

He enjoyed movies, music and playing guitar.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

The family asks that donations be made to the American Heart Association.

John Mercer with twin daughters Madison and Delaney
John Mercer with twin daughters Madison and Delaney

April 29, 2020

